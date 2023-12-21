PRESS RELEASE

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR THE ACQUISITION OF A

MAJORITY STAKE IN OPENJOBMETIS BY GROUPE CRIT

START OF DUE DILIGENCE ACTIVITIES AUTHORIZED BY THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Milan, 21 December 2023 - The Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. (Italian Stock Exchange: OJM), one of the leading Employment Agencies, listed on Euronext Milan - STAR segment - managed by Borsa Italiana, met today in order to examine the communication received from Groupe Crit S.A. ("Groupe Crit") regarding the signing of memorandum of understanding (the "MoUs") for the purchase by Groupe Crit, directly and indirectly, of all the OJM shares held by Omniafin S.p.A, M.T.I. Investimenti S.r.l. and Plavisgas S.r.l.

The purchase of the aforementioned shares would be made at a price of EUR 16.5 per OJM share (the "Consideration") and would result in Groupe Crit holding a total stake of approximately 57.7% of the share capital of OJM and approximately 53.6% of the voting rights (including treasury shares). Based on the number of OJM shares currently outstanding, the Consideration implies an equity value of OJM of approximately Euro 203,000,000.00.

Pursuant to the MoUs, the signing of the binding agreements concerning the potential acquisition is conditioned on the conduct of a confirmatory due diligence, which is estimated to be completed by the end of January 2024, as well as on the obtainment of antitrust and golden power authorizations applicable to the transaction.

Should the acquisition of the stakes referred to in the MoUs be finalized, Groupe Crit would launch a mandatory tender offer at a price per share equal to the Consideration, targeting all of the outstanding Openjobmetis ordinary shares and aimed at delisting.

In relation to the potential transaction, it is envisaged that the current management of Openjobmetis (I.E., the Chairman, the Vice Chairman, and the Chief Financial Officer) will remain in office with managerial and operational continuity for at least the next three years, until the date of the shareholders' meeting called to resolve upon the approval of the financial statements as of December 31, 2026. The current Chief Executive Officer Rosario Rasizza will be confirmed to lead the Company for the three-year period 2024-2026.

The Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the conduct of a confirmatory due diligence on certain information concerning Openjobmetis, in such a way to ensure the confidentiality of the information made available and the compliance with applicable regulations, also in antitrust matters.

