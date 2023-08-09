NOTICE OF THE PUBLICATION OF

THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

Milan, 9 August 2023 - Notice is hereby given that the Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2023, comprising the Directors' Report on Operations and accompanied by the statement by the Manager in charge of preparing the company's financial reports, and the independent auditors' report, have been filed, pursuant to and within the terms of law, at the headquarters and submitted to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Consob. They are also available on the company's website, www.openjobmetis.it, in the section 'Investor Relations - Financial Statements and Reports' as well as through the authorised storage device eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com).

****

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of Euronext Milan (EXM) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 768,4 million in the year ended 31 December 2022. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through a network of 150 branches and Specialized Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, Big Clients, I&CT, Agro-Industrial and, as well as Techne specialized in aerospace, naval and energy thanks to the acquisition of Quanta S.p.A., a company merged into Openjobmetis with effect from 1 January 2022. Among the services offered, there are also research and selection solutions for direct entry into a company of qualified junior profiles through the Permanent Placement team and the division UNA Forza Vendite which deals with commercial figures and sales agents

Openjobmetis also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, active in the management of the financed training activities;

Seltis Hub Srl, the highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that also operates through the digital platforms Meritocracy and Jobmetoo, (iii) Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance. Finally (iv) Lyve Srl, a 52.06% subsidiary, a training company.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. +39 0331-211501

Press Office - Finance

Jaba

Elena Simoncini elena.simoncini@jabaitalia.comTel. +39 392 5139493

Openjobmetis

Tel. 0331 211501comunicazione@openjob.it

Pag. 1 di 1

Openjobmetis S.p.A.

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Assietta, 19 - 20161 Milano

Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI