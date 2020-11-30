Openjobmetis S p A : Report - Buy Back Program

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM AND REACHED THE 5% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

Milan, 30 November 2020 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 23 November 2020 and 27 November 2020, referring to the plan resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 21 April 2020 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 21 April 2020), approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 21 April 2020 and started on 22 April 2020. The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date Transaction Quantity Average price Counter Value 23 November 2020 Purchase 4,300 6.4540 27,752.20 24 November 2020 Purchase 2,613 6.4657 16,894.87 25 November 2020 Purchase 1,452 6.5275 9,477.93 26 November 2020 Purchase 2,922 6.5570 19,159.55 27 November 2020 Purchase 3,187 6.6357 21,147.98 Total 14,474 6.5243 94,432.53

As a consequence of the transactions, Openjobmetis holds a total of 685,600 own shares equal to approximately 5.0000% of its share capital, limit set by the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting resolution.

****

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the screen-based stock exchange (MTA) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 565.3 million in the year ended 31 December 2019. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through a network of over 130 branches and Specialised Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. It also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, active in the management of the financed training activities; (ii)Seltis Hub Srl the new highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that operates through the brands Seltis, Meritocracy and UNA Forza Vendite; (iii) Jobdisabili Srl, specialised, through the online platform Jobmetoo, in the recruitment and selection of personnel with disabilities, (iv) Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance. Finally (v) HC Srl, a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, 92.9% owned, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement and (vi) Lyve Srl, a 50.66% subsidiary, a training company specialized in the field of financial and insurance services.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329 2117752

Claudia Gabriella Messina

claudia.messina@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 339 4920223

Openjobmetis comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano

Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it