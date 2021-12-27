Log in
    OJM   IT0003683528

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 12/27 05:00:21 am
12.8 EUR   +2.81%
04:47aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
12/20OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
12/13OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
Openjobmetis S p A : Report Buy Back Program

12/27/2021 | 04:47am EST
REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 27 December 2021 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 20 December 2021 and 24 December 2021, referring to the plan resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 30 April 2021 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 30 April 2021), approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 14 May 2021. The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date

Transaction

Quantity

Average price

Counter Value

20 december 2021

Purchase

300

11.8250

3,547.50

21 december 2021

Purchase

301

11.8252

3,559.39

22 december 2021

-

-

-

-

23 december 2021

-

-

-

-

24 december 2021

-

-

-

-

Total

601

11.8251

7,106.89

As a consequence of the transactions. Openjobmetis holds a total of 308,624 own shares equal to approximately 2.2508% of its share capital.

****

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA. combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015. Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan. operated by Borsa Italiana. and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field. with revenue of approximately EUR 517.0 million in the year ended 31 December 2020. Openjobmetis SpA. which provides temporary work employment. operates through a network of more than 170 branches and Specialised Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors. including: Healthcare. Industrial. Banking and Finance. Large-Scale Retail Trade. I&CT. Horeca. Agro-Industrial and Diversity Talent. It also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl. active in the management of the financed training activities; (ii) Seltis Hub Srl. the new highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that operates through the brands Seltis. Meritocracy. UNA Forza Vendite and Jobmetoo. (iii) Family Care Srl. APL dedicated to family assistance. Finally (iv) HC Srl. a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl. 92.9% owned. which deals with training. coaching and outplacement. (v) Lyve Srl. a 50.66% subsidiary. a training company specialized in the field of financial and insurance services and (vi) Quanta SpA. subsidiary at 100%. one of the leading Employment Agency operating in Italy. with focus on the aerospace. ICT. naval and energy sectors.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329 2117752

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

Pag. 1 di 2

Openjobmetis S.p.A.

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Bernardino Telesio, 18 - 20145 Milano Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

136

11.85

MTAA

20/12/2021

16:03:20

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

14

11.85

MTAA

20/12/2021

16:08:37

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

65

11.8

MTAA

20/12/2021

16:39:33

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

85

11.8

MTAA

20/12/2021

16:39:33

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

150

11.75

MTAA

21/12/2021

15:58:23

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

100

11.9

MTAA

21/12/2021

17:11:50

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

50

11.9

MTAA

21/12/2021

17:29:16

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

1

11.9

MTAA

21/12/2021

17:35:53

Pag. 2 di 2

Pag. 2 di 2

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Bernardino Telesio, 18 - 20145 Milano Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
