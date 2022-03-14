Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Openjobmetis S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OJM   IT0003683528

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03/22 05:54:48 am
10.7 EUR   +0.47%
06:14aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
03/07OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
02/28OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Openjobmetis S p A : Report Buy Back Program

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 14 March 2022 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 7 March 2022 and 11 March 2022, referring to the plan resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 30 April 2021 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 30 April 2021), approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 14 May 2021. The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date

Transaction

Quantity

Average price

Counter Value

7 march 2022

Purchase

2,150

8.5352

18,350.68

8 march 2022

Purchase

1,250

8.6552

10,819.00

9 march 2022

-

-

-

-

10 march 2022

-

-

-

-

11 march 2022

Purchase

1,000

10.6500

10,650.00

Total

4,400

9.0499

39,819.68

As a consequence of the transactions. Openjobmetis holds a total of 352,944 own shares equal to approximately 2.5740% of its share capital.

****

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of Euronext Milan (EXM) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 517,0 million in the year ended 31 December 2020. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through a network of 150 branches and Specialized Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, Big Clients, I&CT, Agro- Industrial and, as well as Techne specialized in aerospace, naval and energy thanks to the acquisition of Quanta S.p.A., a company merged into Openjobmetis with effect from 1 January 2022. Among the services offered, there are also research and selection solutions for direct entry into a company of qualified junior profiles through the Permanent Placement team and the division UNA Forza Vendite which deals with commercial figures and sales agents

Openjobmetis also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, active in the management of the financed training activities;

  1. Seltis Hub Srl, the new highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that operates through the brands Seltis, Meritocracy and Jobmetoo, (iii) Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance. Finally (iv) HC Srl, a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, 92.9% owned, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement and (v) Lyve Srl, a 50.66% subsidiary, a training company specialized in the field of financial and insurance services.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329 2117752

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

Openjobmetis S.p.A.

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Bernardino Telesio, 18 - 20145 Milano Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

Pag. 1 di 2

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

100

8.48

MTAA

07/03/2022

09:03:26

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

24

8.48

MTAA

07/03/2022

09:03:26

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

26

8.48

MTAA

07/03/2022

09:03:26

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

94

8.36

MTAA

07/03/2022

09:23:30

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

49

8.36

MTAA

07/03/2022

09:42:43

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

19

8.36

MTAA

07/03/2022

09:42:43

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

149

8.36

MTAA

07/03/2022

09:42:43

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

90

8.36

MTAA

07/03/2022

09:42:43

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

49

8.36

MTAA

07/03/2022

09:42:43

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

39

8.46

MTAA

07/03/2022

11:51:05

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

5

8.46

MTAA

07/03/2022

11:51:05

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

206

8.46

MTAA

07/03/2022

11:51:05

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

44

8.46

MTAA

07/03/2022

11:51:08

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

61

8.46

MTAA

07/03/2022

11:51:08

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

45

8.46

MTAA

07/03/2022

11:51:08

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

250

8.6

MTAA

07/03/2022

14:57:05

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

250

8.56

MTAA

07/03/2022

14:57:05

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

13

8.68

MTAA

07/03/2022

16:00:59

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

50

8.7

MTAA

07/03/2022

16:00:59

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

250

8.7

MTAA

07/03/2022

16:00:59

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

37

8.7

MTAA

07/03/2022

16:00:59

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

300

8.66

MTAA

07/03/2022

16:04:05

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

240

8.7

MTAA

08/03/2022

11:24:45

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

10

8.7

MTAA

08/03/2022

11:25:37

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

175

8.7

MTAA

08/03/2022

14:55:19

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

125

8.7

MTAA

08/03/2022

14:55:32

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

150

8.62

MTAA

08/03/2022

15:42:14

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

29

8.62

MTAA

08/03/2022

15:42:14

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

58

8.62

MTAA

08/03/2022

15:42:14

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

33

8.62

MTAA

08/03/2022

15:42:14

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

48

8.62

MTAA

08/03/2022

16:19:54

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

6

8.62

MTAA

08/03/2022

16:22:54

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

26

8.62

MTAA

08/03/2022

16:33:49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

350

8.62

MTAA

08/03/2022

16:33:49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

32

10.65

MTAA

11/03/2022

13:21:45

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

70

10.65

MTAA

11/03/2022

14:27:47

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

67

10.65

MTAA

11/03/2022

15:32:47

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

831

10.65

MTAA

11/03/2022

16:20:35

Pag. 2 di 2

Openjobmetis S.p.A.

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Bernardino Telesio, 18 - 20145 Milano Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
06:14aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
03/07OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
02/28OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back program
PU
02/23OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Resignation of an independent member of the Board of Directors
PU
02/21OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
02/14OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
02/07OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
02/01OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
02/01OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Annex 3F
PU
01/24OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 697 M 763 M 763 M
Net income 2021 12,1 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net Debt 2021 46,7 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 139 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 719
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Openjobmetis S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,65 €
Average target price 14,20 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosario Rasizza Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alessandro Esposti Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Marco Vittorelli Non-Executive Chairman
Alberica Brivio Sforza Independent Director
Alberto Rosati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.-17.12%152
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-2.43%11 853
RANDSTAD N.V.-8.06%11 062
ADECCO GROUP AG-11.37%7 686
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-9.88%4 693
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-33.92%4 345