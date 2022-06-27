Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Openjobmetis S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OJM   IT0003683528

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:57 2022-06-27 am EDT
8.760 EUR   -1.13%
05:26aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
06/20OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
06/13OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Openjobmetis S p A : Report Buy Back Program

06/27/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 27 June 2022 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 20 June 2022 and 24 June 2022, referring to the plan resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 19 April 2022 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 19 April 2022), approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 19 April

2022. The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date

Transaction

Quantity

Average price

Counter Value

20 june 2022

-

-

-

-

21 june 2022

-

-

-

-

22 june 2022

Purchase

300

8.7997

2,639.91

23 june 2022

Purchase

300

8.5900

2,577.00

24 june 2022

Purchase

250

8.6912

2,172.80

Total

850

8.6938

9,025.49

As a consequence of the transactions. Openjobmetis holds a total of 330,203 own shares equal to approximately 2.4081% of its share capital.

****

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of Euronext Milan (EXM) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 720,8 million in the year ended 31 December 2021. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through a network of 150 branches and Specialized Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, Big Clients, I&CT, Agro-Industrial and, as well as Techne specialized in aerospace, naval and energy thanks to the acquisition of Quanta S.p.A., a company merged into Openjobmetis with effect from 1 January 2022. Among the services offered, there are also research and selection solutions for direct entry into a company of qualified junior profiles through the Permanent Placement team and the division UNA Forza Vendite which deals with commercial figures and sales agents

Openjobmetis also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, active in the management of the financed training activities;

  1. Seltis Hub Srl, the new highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that operates through the brands Seltis, Meritocracy and Jobmetoo, (iii) Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance. Finally (iv) HC Srl, a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, 92.9% owned, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement and (v) Lyve Srl, a 50.66% subsidiary, a training company specialized in the field of financial and insurance services.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329 2117752

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

Pag. 1 di 2

Openjobmetis S.p.A.

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Bernardino Telesio, 18 - 20145 Milano Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

5

8.78

MTAA

22/06/2022

09:27:56

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

295

8.8

MTAA

22/06/2022

09:27:56

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

8.59

MTAA

23/06/2022

09:40:43

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

84

8.59

MTAA

23/06/2022

09:41:53

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

16

8.59

MTAA

23/06/2022

13:35:23

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

223

8.7

MTAA

24/06/2022

12:34:38

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

5

8.7

MTAA

24/06/2022

13:48:48

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

5

8.6

MTAA

24/06/2022

13:54:17

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

17

8.6

MTAA

24/06/2022

13:54:17

Pag. 2 di 2

Openjobmetis S.p.A.

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Bernardino Telesio, 18 - 20145 Milano Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
05:26aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
06/20OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
06/13OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back program
PU
06/07OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back program
PU
05/30OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
05/23OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
05/13Openjobmetis S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
05/02OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Annex 3F
PU
04/26OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 783 M 826 M 826 M
Net income 2022 16,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net Debt 2022 33,1 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,35x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 119 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Openjobmetis S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,86 €
Average target price 12,73 €
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosario Rasizza Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alessandro Esposti Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Marco Vittorelli Non-Executive Chairman
Alberica Brivio Sforza Independent Director
Alberto Rosati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.-31.05%125
RANDSTAD N.V.-21.10%9 136
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-30.15%8 472
ADECCO GROUP AG-27.34%6 162
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-19.13%4 151
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.05%4 101