Openjobmetis S p A : Report Buy Back Program

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 25 July 2022 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 18 July 2022 and 22 July 2022, referring to the plan resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 19 April 2022 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 19 April 2022), approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 19 April

2022. The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date Transaction Quantity Average price Counter Value 18 july 2022 - - - - 19 july 2022 Purchase 950 9.0363 8,584.49 20 july 2022 - - - - 21 july 2022 Purchase 300 8.7833 2,634.99 22 july 2022 Purchase 150 8.6100 1,291.50 Total 1,400 8.9364 12,510.98

As a consequence of the transactions. Openjobmetis holds a total of 336,257 own shares equal to approximately 2.4523% of its share capital.

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of Euronext Milan (EXM) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 720,8 million in the year ended 31 December 2021. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through a network of 150 branches and Specialized Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, Big Clients, I&CT, Agro-Industrial and, as well as Techne specialized in aerospace, naval and energy thanks to the acquisition of Quanta S.p.A., a company merged into Openjobmetis with effect from 1 January 2022. Among the services offered, there are also research and selection solutions for direct entry into a company of qualified junior profiles through the Permanent Placement team and the division UNA Forza Vendite which deals with commercial figures and sales agents

Openjobmetis also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, active in the management of the financed training activities;

Seltis Hub Srl, the new highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that operates through the brands Seltis, Meritocracy and Jobmetoo, (iii) Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance. Finally (iv) HC Srl, a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, 92.9% owned, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement and (v) Lyve Srl, a 50.66% subsidiary, a training company specialized in the field of financial and insurance services.

