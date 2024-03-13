PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE RESULTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023 GROWTH IN GROSS MARGIN IS CONFIRMED IN BOTH PERCENTAGE AND ABSOLUTE TERMS ADJ EBITDA AT EUR 30.5 MILLION REVENUE FROM CONTRACT WORK IN LINE WITH MARKET TRENDS VOLUMES GROW AT THE SUBSIDIARIES FAMILY CARE AND SELTIS HUB THE BoD RESOLVES TO PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING THE ALLOCATION OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0,50 FOR EACH OUTSTANDING SHARE Revenue: EUR 748.8 million vs. EUR 768.4 million in 2022

EBITDA: EUR 28.3 million vs. EUR 29.4 million in 2022 (Adj. EBITDA '23 1

EBIT: EUR 19.8 million vs. EUR 21.2 million in 2022 (Adj. EBIT '23 EUR 22.6 million)

Net profit: EUR 12.6 million vs. EUR 14.3 million in 2022 (Adj. net profit 2023 EUR 14.9 million)

Milan, 13 March 2024 - The Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana: OJM), one of the leading Employment Agencies and the only Italian listed on Euronext Milan - STAR segment - operated by Borsa Italiana, has examined the Consolidated Financial Statements and approved the draft Separate Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023, both drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as defined by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The Board of Directors has also resolved to convene the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2024. The Managing Director Rosario Rasizza commented: "2023 closed with revenue at EUR 748.8 million and a first margin of EUR 96.8 million. The year was characterised by a constant growth trend in the first contribution margin, whose incidence on revenue was 12.9% compared to 12.4% in 2022.

The positive performance of the subsidiaries Seltis Hub, specialising in recruitment and selection, and Family Care - Employment Agency, specialising in providing caregivers to the elderly, which represent an important added value in the range of services offered by the Group, was confirmed. In January 2024, the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Just on Business was completed, which will allow us to strengthen our positioning on the contract work market. In February 2024, the signing of preliminary contracts between Groupe Crit and OJM's main shareholders will propel us into an international dimension, setting new challenges and new goals." MAIN CONSOLIDATED ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023 thousands of EUR 2023 2022 Change % Revenue 748,790 768,373 (2.5%) First contribution margin 96,757 95,162 1.7% EBITDA 28,322 29,368 (3.6%) EBIT 19,776 21,196 (6.7%) Profit (loss) for the year 12,567 14,314 (12.2%) thousands of EUR 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Change % NFP 36,133 26,216 37.8% Equity 141,372 141,521 (0.1%) INCOME STATEMENT Revenue in 2023 amounted to EUR 748.8 million compared to EUR 768.4 million in 2022. The slight decrease compared to the previous year reflects the trend of the Italian general contract work market. It should be noted that the subsidiary Family Care S.r.l. - Employment Agency, a company specialised in the provision of assistants to elderly people, recorded an increase in turnover of 16%. At the same time, the subsidiary Seltis Hub, specialised in recruitment and selection, continues its path of growth with a 14% increase in volumes. In 2023, the Group's First contribution margin amounted to EUR 96.8 million, compared to EUR 95.2 million in 2022. The incidence on revenue was 12.9%, up compared to 2022 (12.4%) EBITDA came to EUR 28.3 million in 2023, compared to EUR 29.4 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 30.5 million in 2023, compared with EUR 30.2 million in 2022. EBIT stood at EUR 19.8 million in 2023, compared to EUR 21.2 million in 2022. Net Profit at the end of 2023 was EUR 12.6 million, compared to EUR 14.3 million in the previous year.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Equity as at 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 141.4 million, compared to EUR 141.5 million as at 31 December 2022. The Net financial position was negative for EUR 36.1 million, compared with EUR 26.2 million as at 31 December 2022. **** MAIN ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 FROM THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A. In 2023, Openjobmetis S.p.A. revenue amounted to EUR 703.3 million, compared to EUR 727.1 million in the previous year. The Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) was EUR 12.7 million, compared to EUR 11.7 million in 2022. Net profit was EUR 13.6 million, compared to a profit of EUR 11.7 million in the previous year. **** PROPOSAL FOR THE ALLOCATION OF THE PROFIT FOR THE YEAR The Board of Directors, taking into account the company's development projects, proposes to resolve as follows with respect to profit for 2023: Allocation of a dividend to the shareholders of EUR 0.50 per each entitled share (excluding treasury shares) up to a maximum of EUR 6,142,647.00.

Allocation to other reserves: EUR 7,466,809.00.

There was no allocation to the legal reserve, having reached one fifth of the share capital, as required by Article 2430 of the Italian Civil Code. In addition, the Board of Directors will propose to resolve that the above dividend be paid, gross of the withholding taxes required by law to be paid, starting from 8 May 2024, with coupon No. 6 to be detached on 6 May 2024 and record date (date when payment of the dividend is legitimated pursuant to Article 83- terdecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 2.6.6, paragraph 2, of the Regulation of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.) on 7 May 2024. **** MAIN SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OCCURRED DURING 2023 On 27 February 2023, the Parent Openjobmetis S.p.A. acquired the minority interest equal to 7.14% of HC S.r.l., becoming the sole shareholder. On 13 March 2023, the Boards of Directors of Lyve S.r.l. and HC S.r.l. presented and approved the plan for the merger by incorporation of HC S.r.l. into Lyve S.r.l.

On 21 April 2023, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the cancellation of the nominal amount of the ordinary shares (previously equal to EUR 1.00 each). Taking into account the previous resolution, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ordered the cancellation of 342,800 treasury shares with nominal amount equal to 2.5% of the share capital, already held in the portfolio as of the date, and up to a maximum of 1,336,920 treasury shares of the additional ones that may have been purchased by virtue of authorisations by the Shareholders' Meeting, without reducing the share capital. For further information, please refer to the relevant press release. On 21 April 2023, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the financial statements as at 31 December 2022, resolving to allocate the profit for the year and distribute a unit dividend of EUR 0.50 for each entitled share. The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting then approved the appointment of the external auditing company Ernst & Young S.p.A. for the nine-year period 2024-2032. Furthermore, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to buy back and dispose of treasury shares, subject to revocation of the previous authorisation granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of 19 April 2022, up to a maximum of shares not exceeding 20% of the pro-tempore share capital of Openjobmetis S.p.A. For further information, please refer to the relevant press release. On 21 April 2023, the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. identified the beneficiaries of the second tranche of the 2022-2024 LTI Performance Shares Plan approved at the Shareholders' Meeting of 19 April 2022, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors Marco Vittorelli, the Deputy Chairman Biagio La Porta, the Managing Director Rosario Rasizza and key management personnel, as well as the number of rights assigned to each beneficiary. For further information, please refer to the relevant press release. On 24 May 2023, Openjobmetis S.p.A. received an ESG Rating from Sustainalytics for the third year, for a value of 9.6 points compared to 10.4 points in 2022 (on a scale from 0 - zero risk - to 40 - very high risk). This score allowed Openjobmetis to change its ESG risk classification from the "low" level of 2022 to the "negligible" level, i.e. zero risk. On 1 June 2023, the subsidiary Lyve S.r.l. merged by incorporation HC S.r.l., a company focused on training and coaching, previously 100% owned by the Parent. On 29 June 2023, the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. communicated its decision to promote a partial voluntary tender offer pursuant to articles 102 et seq. of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) on a maximum of no. 1,500,000 shares, equal to 11.22% of the share capital, at the price of EUR 9.00 per share and for a maximum value of EUR 13,500,000. For further information, please refer to the relevant press release. On 26 July 2023, CONSOB, with resolution no. 22791, approved the offer document relating to the partial voluntary tender offer, previously filed on 11 July 2023 with the same control body.

On 4 August 2023, by publishing the document mentioned above, the Company announced the offer acceptance period, i.e. all trading days from 7 August 2023 to 8 September 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for which there were no further extensions. On 13 September, Openjobmetis announced the final results of the partial voluntary tender offer referred to above. The offer was accepted for 741,147 shares, equal to approximately 49.41% of the shares subject to the offer and roughly 5.54% of the share capital, so the application of the allocation ratio was not necessary. On 15 September 2023, against the simultaneous transfer to Openjobmetis S.p.A. of full ownership of the shares, the consideration totalling EUR 6,670,323 was paid. For further information, please refer to the Investor relations-Public purchase offers section. On 19 December 2023, Openjobmetis S.p.A. announced the execution of a preliminary contract for the acquisition of 100% of Just On Business S.p.A. and its subsidiary Deine Group S.r.l., carried out on 15 January 2024. The agreed upon consideration is EUR 29.7 million to be paid in cash. A 3-yearnon-compete agreement was signed with the founding shareholders, for a total of EUR 2.2 million. The transaction was financed by using the bank credit lines already available and it has provided for collateral in relation to which specific indemnity obligations have been agreed upon and secured by escrow agreements. For further information, please refer to the relevant press release. On 21 December 2023, the Board of Directors has reviewed the communication received from Groupe Crit S.A., concerning the subscription of a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase thereby, directly and indirectly, of all the shares of OJM held by the shareholders Omniafin S.p.A., M.T.I. Investimenti S.r.l. and Plavisgas S.r.l. for a consideration of EUR 16.5 each. If the purchase of the equity investments is completed, a mandatory public tender offer is launched at a price equal to the above- mentioned consideration for all outstanding Openjobmetis ordinary shares and aimed at delisting them. On the same date, the Board of Directors has also authorised the performance of a confirmatory due diligence activity. For further information, please refer to the relevant press release. **** MAIN SIGNIFICANT SUBSEQUENT EVENTS On 15 January 2024, Openjobmetis S.p.A. finalised the acquisition of Just on Business S.p.A. and its subsidiary Deine Group S.r.l. For further information, please refer to the relevant press release. On 1 February 2024, following the successful completion of the confirmatory due diligence activity, Groupe Crit S.A. confirmed the price of Euro 16.5 per OJM share in view of the direct or indirect purchase of all the shares of Openjobmetis held by the shareholders Omniafin S.p.A., M.T.I. Investimenti S.r.l. and Plavisgas S.r.l. On 23 February 2024, Groupe Crit S.A. announced that it had signed preliminary contracts for the purchase of the entire share capital of Plavisgas S.r.l., which holds a 34.14% stake in the capital of Openjobmetis S.p.A., and all the OJM shares held by Omniafin S.p.A. and M.T.I. Investimenti S.r.l., equal to 18.45% and 5.15% of the total share capital, respectively.

Openjobmetis S.p.A. has also been informed of the execution of a preliminary contract for the purchase of the entirety of the OJM shares held by Quaestio Capital SGR S.p.A. equal to 6.91% of the share capital of OJM, at a price per share of Euro 16.5. For further information, please refer to the relevant press release. **** OUTLOOK Based on the results achieved in 2023, the Group expects an essentially stable organic performance in 2024. The acquisition of the company Just On Business S.p.A. and its subsidiary, completed on 15 January 2024, will also allow for greater penetration into the Italian contract work market. Finally, the execution of the preliminary agreements with the main shareholders of Openjobmetis S.p.A. aimed at obtaining control by Groupe Crit S.A., will enable the Group to step into a new international dimension. **** ANNUAL REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND REMUNERATION REPORT The Board of Directors examined and approved the Annual Report on Corporate Governance and the Ownership Structures as well as the Remuneration Report pursuant to Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98 (Consolidated Law on Finance, TUF), which will be published and made available on the Company website www.openjobmetis.it(Corporate Governance section). **** CALLING OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The Board of Directors informs that it has received from Groupe Crit S.A., on the one hand, and Omniafin S.p.A. and M.T.I. Investimenti S.r.l., on the other hand, in accordance with the commitments undertaken by them as part of the purchase and sale operation of Openjobmetis S.p.A. shares, and already disclosed to the market, a communication concerning, amongst other things, the request to evaluate - pursuant to article 10 of the Articles of Association - the postponement of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company called to approve the financial statements as of 31 December 2023, currently scheduled for 29 April 2024, establishing that the first meeting will be held by 28 June 2024, in order to avoid inconsistencies in the assessments in progress by the Board of Directors in relation to the requirements relating to the possible public tender offer. With respect to this possible postponement, Plavisgas S.r.l. has indicated that they have no objections. The Board of Directors rejected the postponement proposal, without therefore proceeding with the change to the financial calendar, with the decisive vote of the majority of the independent directors. The Board of Directors did not consider the conditions for postponing the Shareholders' Meeting to be valid, in the interests of all shareholders, as no information is available to date regarding the impact of

the possible distribution of the dividend on the compensation agreed between the parties in the relevant contracts and therefore on the compensation for the consequent total public tender offer. Indeed, based on the information available, there are no express contractual mechanisms providing for the change in the purchase price consequent to the aforementioned possible distribution of dividends. Hence, it cannot be excluded that the timing of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the distribution and/or any possible distribution would likely impact the overall value of the transaction and the interests of the shareholders. The Board of Directors resolved to convene for the day 29 April 2024 the Shareholders' Meeting to resolve on the following items on the agenda: Openjobmetis S.p.A. 2023 Financial Statements: Proposal to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2023, together with the relevant reports and presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023; related and ensuing resolutions. Allocation of the profit for the year; related and ensuing resolutions. Proposal to issue a dividend; related and ensuing resolutions. Explanatory

Appointment of the Board of Directors: Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors. Determination of the term of office of the Board of Directors. Appointment of the Directors. Appointment of the Chair. Determination of the annual compensation for the members. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2024-2026: Appointment of standing members and alternate members. Appointment of the Chair of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Determination of the annual compensation for the members. **** It should be noted that the audit of the draft financial statements is still in progress and that the auditing firm's report will therefore be made available within the time limits prescribed by law. 15 Page 7 of Openjobmetis S.p.A. EMPLOYMENT AGENCY - Auth. Prot. No. 1111-SG dated 26/11/2004 Tax Code/VAT No./Reg. No. in the Milan-MB-Lodi Companies' Register 13343690155 - Share Capital EUR 13,712,000.00 = fully paid-up. HEADQUARTERS AND OFFICES: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA) REGISTERED OFFICE: Via Assietta, 19 - 20161 Milan Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC (certified e-mail) openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

**** Finally, it should be recalled that the Annual Financial Report (pursuant to Article 154-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance) of Openjobmetis S.p.A. and the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016, will be made available to anyone who requests it at the registered office and at the headquarters of Borsa Italiana. They will also be available on the Company's website www.openjobmetis.it(Investor Relations section), in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. **** Pursuant to Article 154 bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), Alessandro Esposti, in his capacity as Manager in charge of financial reporting, hereby states that the financial information contained in this press release corresponds to the documented results, books and accounting records. **** Disclaimer Certain statements contained in this press release could represent forecasts. These statements concern risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ, even substantially, from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to manage the effects of the macroeconomic cycle, and to acquire new business and integrate it effectively, the ability to acquire new contracts, the ability to effectively manage relationships with customers, the ability to achieve and manage growth, currency fluctuations, changes in local conditions, IT systems issues, risks related to inventories, credit and insurance risks, changes in the tax regime, as well as other political, economic and technological factors and other risks and uncertainty. **** Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of Euronext Milan (EXM) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 768,4 million in the year ended 31 December 2022. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through a network of 160 branches and Specialized Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, Big Clients, I&CT, Agro-Industrial and, as well as Techne specialized in aerospace, naval and energy thanks to the acquisition of Quanta SpA, a company merged into Openjobmetis with effect from 1 January 2022. Among the services offered, there are also research and selection solutions for direct entry into a company of qualified junior profiles through the Permanent Placement team and the division UNA Forza Vendite which deals with commercial figures and sales agents Openjobmetis also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, active in the management of the financed training activities; Seltis Hub Srl, the highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that also operates through the digital platforms Meritocracy and Jobmetoo, (iii) Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance, (iv) Just On Business SpA, Employment Agency specializing in the healthcare and engineering sectors, and its subsidiary Deine Group Srl. Finally (v) Lyve Srl, a 52.06% subsidiary, a training company. Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti Investor.relator@openjob.it Tel. +39 0331-211501 JABA Communication Elena Simoncini, mobile phone 392-5139493 elena.simoncini@jabaitalia.com Beniamino Piantieri, mobile phone 338-4392163beniamino.piantieri@jabaitalia.com Page 8 of 15 Openjobmetis S.p.A. EMPLOYMENT AGENCY - Auth. Prot. No. 1111-SG dated 26/11/2004 Tax Code/VAT No./Reg. No. in the Milan-MB-Lodi Companies' Register 13343690155 - Share Capital EUR 13,712,000.00 = fully paid-up. HEADQUARTERS AND OFFICES: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA) REGISTERED OFFICE: Via Assietta, 19 - 20161 Milan Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC (certified e-mail) openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

Openjobmetis Elisa Origi, mobile phone 349-1939505 elisa.origi@openjob.it Chiara Forlin, mobile phone 348-5389433 chira.forlin@openjob.itTel. +39 0331-211501 Enclosed are the consolidated and separate Statement of Financial Position, Income Statement and Statement of Cash Flows as at 31 December 2023 Page 9 of 15 Openjobmetis S.p.A. EMPLOYMENT AGENCY - Auth. Prot. No. 1111-SG dated 26/11/2004 Tax Code/VAT No./Reg. No. in the Milan-MB-Lodi Companies' Register 13343690155 - Share Capital EUR 13,712,000.00 = fully paid-up. HEADQUARTERS AND OFFICES: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA) REGISTERED OFFICE: Via Assietta, 19 - 20161 Milan Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC (certified e-mail) openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI