Openjobmetis S p A : Virtual Star Conference - 6 october 2020

WINEGROWER OR PARAMEDIC OR TRACTOR DRIVER? PHYSIOTHERAPIST? VIRTUAL STAR CONFERENCE - Fall Edition 6 October 2020 OPENJOBMETIS GROUP TODAY 92,9% 2021 - Project to merge both Meritocracy and Jobdisabili in Seltis, to create the OJM's Skills Hub © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 2 GENERALIST BRANCHES 31/12/19 122 Branches 122 branches across Italy October 2020 1 6 31 11 11 2 12 Openings 0 13 4 7 1 4 4 5 1 2 2 5 Closures 0 © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 3 FAMILY CARE BRANCHES 15 branches across Italy October 2020 31/12/19 13 Branches 1 6 3 2 2 1 Openings2 +2 Firenze FC

Ivrea FC

Torino FC (to be opened)

Genova FC (to be opened) Closures With Genova FC (to be opened) +1 new region covered by the service 0 © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 4 THE GROUP'S STRUCTURE 31/12 2019 635 Employees Of Which: 49 Temporary 586 Permanent 30 September 2020 Employees647 Of Which: Temporary39 Permanent608 5 MACROECONOMICS TRAJECTORY S&P Global Ratings at the end of September updated economic forecast for «Eurozone» raising estimations also for the italian GDP: for 2020 from -9,5% to -8,9%, for 2021 the rebound grows from +5,3% to +6,4%.

The outlook of the Italian Government is aligned to the S&P forecast: the GDP drop for 2020 is limited to 9%, thanks to the strong economic recovery from May.

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 6 REGULATORY UPDATE The suspension of the «reasons» (required under the Dignity decree) for contract extensions and renewals was extended until 31 December 2020 for a maximum duration of 12 months

New complications for the Italian families: from 1 October the new national collective contract for domestic workers and caregivers includes a new allowance (about € 100/month) for caregivers to which two elderly people non self sufficient are entrusted. Furthermore families have to ensure 64 hour/year of training to their caregivers © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 7 THE «CITIZENSHIP INCOME» TODAY The «Citizeship income» is expiring for over half of the beneficiaries: a first balance from 18 months from the start of the measure Expiring grants Total grants The grant (in average €562) is expiring for over half of the beneficiaries within the end of the year. Now checks on the requirements are expected and, if positive, additional 18 month of allowance will be granted, with the obligation to accept any job offer throughout the country.

will be granted, with the obligation to accept any job offer throughout the country. At the beginning of September the beneficiaries who had signed an employment contract were 196K out of a total of about 3 mln beneficiaries/1,2 mln families

out of a total of about 3 mln beneficiaries/1,2 mln families The 3.000 «navigator» are in trouble: only 220K among job offers and training opportunities were provided, compared to approx. 1,23 mln of people potentially ready to work; in July only 318K of these were actually ready to work . Source: Il Sole 24 Ore © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 8 SKILL MISMATCH: THE SOCIAL ROLE OF THE EMPLOYMENT AGENCIES A report from «Boston Consulting Group» explain that the «Skill Mismatch» costs to the entire World about 5K billion of Euro • The «skill mismatch» is the non-correspondence between the skills that employers are searching for and the effective skills of human resources. • This mismatch, which involves 1,3 billion of people is HIGH SKILL MISMATCH, LOW WORK PRODUCTIVITY reflected in global costs for about €5K bln. Furthermore it should be pointed out the correlation between the «skill mismatch» and the related loss in productivity during work, that BCG estimates to 6%. • It is clear that the social role of Employment Agencies ("Agenzie per il Lavoro" - APL) is central in this context: the research and selection will become increasingly important to bypass the «skill mismatch», like the training, with a direct positive effect on the inefficiencies of the labour market. Source: BCG report "Fixing the Global Skill Mismatch" © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 9 INVESTMENT IN TRAINING The investment in training is the value added by Openjobmetis to its human resources and to the Society € 4,6 millions invested year to date > 900 courses started > 4.000 human resources trained ~ 40.000 hours of training Note: courses from 1 January to 31 August © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 10 CLIENTS The commercial network of Openjobmetis manages a large number of customers throughout the national territory, covering all sectors > 5.600 active clients from January to June 2020 (~= first 6 months of 2019) About 50% of revenues is produced by 90% of clients, in line with the previous years Specialization in small and medium enterprises Low intensity in the public administration Low exposure to sectors more impacted by the crisis Covid-19 correlated (tourism, logistics, transports) The new CRM system Salesforce was implemented and now is fully operative © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 11 RISERVATO Dr. Alessandro Esposti - CFO / IR 12 TEMPORARY WORK IN ITALY Revenues Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 -24,5% -30,7% -27,7% -30,0% Sources: Company data © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 13 REVENUES BY COMPANY (EURO '000, NET OF INTERCOMPANY) Company Business Area 1H 2019 1H 2020 Var% 268.025 226.093 (15,6%) Temporary work 5.024 6.684 33,0% Temporary workers training 1.551 971 (37,4%) and other revenues Research and selection; 1.495 1.306 (12,6%) focus on middle and top management Head Hunting digital platform 247 114 (53,8%) Outplacement and 918 540 (41,2%) managerial training Research and selection of - 175 - personnel with disabilities Group Revenues 277.260 235.883 (14,9%) Group Gross Margin 36.529 28.979 (20,7%) Gross margin% 13,2% 12,3% © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 14 1H 2020 VS 1H 2019 POST IFRS 16 Q1 Q2 1H Euro Million 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues 130,6 129,9 146,6 106,0 277,3 235,9 YoY (0,6%) (27,7%) (14,9%) Gross Margin 17,2 15,7 19,4 13,3 36,5 29,0 Gross Margin % 13,1% 12,1% 13,2% 12,6% 13,2% 12,3% EBITDA 4,6 3,4 7,0 3,3 11,6 6,7 EBITDA m argin 3,5% 2,6% 4,8% 3,1% 4,2% 2,8% EBIT 2,2 1,9 5,2 1,6 7,4 3,5 Net Income 1,2 1,2 3,5 1,2 4,7 2,4 EBITDA ADJ 4,7 3,4 7,0 3,3 11,7 6,8 Costs €mln 12,6 12,3 12,3 10,0 24,9 22,3 © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 15 AVERAGE HOURS OF WORK AND HEADS Average hours of work (h) Average heads ('000) 2020 vs 2019 6,23 5,69 5,00 3,76 6,44 5,33 18,8 18,1 17,3 17,6 17,0 16,9 17,1 17,0 16,5 16,1 15,0 14,4 MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG Avg Heads 2020 ('000) Avg Heads 2019 ('000) MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG In line with 2019 © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 16 Q2 2020 VS. Q2 2019 - THE RECOVERY Q2 Q2 TOT Euro Million APR '19 APR '20 MAY '19 MAY '20 JUN '19 JUN '20 2019 2020 Revenues 46,5 26,3 50,4 36,5 49,7 43,2 146,6 106,0 Trend growth -43% -28% -13% (vs. same month of previous year) Cyclical growth - 39% 18% (vs. previous month) © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 17 BALANCE SHEET INDICATORS 31/12/18 30/06/19 31/12/19 30/06/20 NWC 41,4 35,4 42,4 26,1 (Euro million) NFP 24,2 29,1 30,1 15,1 (Euro million) 17,0 PRE IFRS 16 18,1 PRE IFRS 16 3,0 PRE IFRS 16 DSO (days) 70 77 74 75 Credits/Revenues *360 or *180 (1H) NFP / EQUITY 0,25 0,30 0,29 0,15 0,17 PRE IFRS 16 0,18 PRE IFRS 16 0,03 PRE IFRS 16 Quarterly DSO Q1: Q2: Q3: Q4: Q1: Q2: Q3: Q4: Q1: Q2: Q1: Q2: 76 72 74 69 75 73 75 73 70 70 73 83 © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 18 INCOME STATEMENTS 1H 2020 VS 1H 2019 (Euro '000) At 30 June Var. 2020/2019 2020 2019 Revenues 235.883 277.260 (41.377) Costs of temporary work (206.904) (240.731) 33.827 Gross Margin 28.979 36.529 (7.550) Other income 3.480 5.037 (1.557) Employee costs (14.963) (16.614) 1.651 Cost of raw materials and consumables (108) (125) 17 Costs for services (10.412) (12.895) 2.483 Other operating expenses (297) (342) 45 EBITDA 6.679 11.590 (4.911) Impairment loss on trade and other receivables (657) (1.847) 1.190 Amortisation/depreciation (2.468) (2.339) (129) EBITA 3.553 7.404 (3.851) Amortisation of intangible assets (22) (22) 0 EBIT 3.532 7.382 (3.850) Financial income 191 28 163 Financial expense (272) (452) 180 Pre-tax profit (loss) 3.451 6.958 (3.507) Income taxes (1.086) (2.242) 1.156 Profit (loss) for the period 2.365 4.716 (2.351) © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 19 BALANCE SHEET 1H 2020 VS 2019 (Euro '000) Var. 2020/2019 30/06/2020 % on NIC* / 31/12/2019 % on NIC* / Total sourc. Total sourc. Intangible assets and goodwill 75.933 64,0% 75.992 62,7% (59) Property, plant and equipment 2.453 2,1% 2.422 2,0% 31 Right of use for leases 12.033 10,1% 11.989 - 44 Other net non-current assets and liabilities 2.174 1,8% 1.602 1,4% 572 Total non-current assets/liabilities 92.593 78,0% 92.005 66,0% 588 Trade receivables 97.701 82,3% 116.357 94,6% (18.656) Other receivables 10.185 8,6% 8.479 6,6% 1.706 Current tax assets 55 0,0% 1.081 0,0% (1.026) Trade payables (6.848) (5,8%) (7.942) (4,7%) 1.094 Current employee benefits (44.057) (37,1%) (40.403) (32,8%) (3.654) Other payables (28.838) (24,3%) (33.171) (27,6%) 4.333 Current tax liabilities (115) (0,1%) (24) (0,6%) (91) Current provisions for risks and charges (2.003) (1,7%) (1.962) (1,6%) (41) Net working capital 26.080 22,0% 42.415 34,0% (16.335) Total loans - net invested capital 118.673 100,0% 134.420 100,0% (15.747) Equity 102.347 86,2% 103.159 79,2% (812) Net financial indebtedness 15.057 12,7% 30.103 19,9% (15.046) Employee benefits 1.270 1,1% 1.158 0,9% 112 Total sources 118.673 100,0% 134.420 100,0% (15.747) * Net invested capital © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 20 EQUITY STRUCTURE (AS AT 31 AUGUST 2020 ) Percentage of share capital Percentage of voting rights* 4,36% 48,82% 17,81% 10,77% 6,74% 5,02% 3,21% 26,20% 35,93% 12,77% 4,78% 6,48% 7,18% 9,93% Treasury Shares Notes: - Structure of the share capital and voting rights as at 16 July 2020 based on information received pursuant to Articles 120 and 122 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF - Testo Unico della Finanza) Treasury shares are not computed for the purposes of calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the approval of the resolution (art. 2357-ter comma 2 and art. 2368 comma 3, Cod. Civ.) © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 21 RISERVATO Focus Family Care 22 THE INTERCEPTED MACROTREND Potential market of 2,8 mln of non self-sufficient elderly people (2019) steadily growing by 1,4% YoY (source ISTAT) Fonte: elaboration The European House - Ambrosetti on ISTAT 2019 data 23 FAMILY CARE EXPANSION 2019 Today 6 3 1 6 3 1 1 2 2 1 2 13 branches , concentrated in the north-center Revenues 1H '20 + 33% 15 branches: 2 new openings • Vs 1H '19 (Florence and Ivrea) and 1 new region covered (Piemonte) 2 openings within the end of the year ( +1 new region covered) © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 24 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT AREA Physiotherapy and home Transport of care recipient automation systems Building caregiver Equipment rental © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. DISCLAIMER This document was prepared by Openjobmetis S.p.A. Employment Agency ("Openjobmetis" or the "Company") to be used exclusively during today's presentation on the Company and its subsidiaries (jointly the "Group") for purposes other than that for which it was prepared.

The information contained here was not subject to review or audit by any independent body or party and there are no guarantees of any type, implicit or explicit, to that regard, nor it is possible to rely on the correctness, accuracy, completeness, or precision of the information and opinions contained in this document.

Certain portions of this presentation contain prospective statements/figures that merely represent estimates and that could be different, even dramatically, from effective future results obtained. The Company, the other companies of the Group, related directors, employees, consultants or representatives, its directors, employees, consultants or representatives, cannot be considered in any way responsible for any consequences, direct or indirect, resulting from the reading, processing or evaluation of this document or from any event that occurs to anyone with which it is associated. This document does not contain all the information inherent to the Company, its activities and the reference sector that may be necessary to evaluate an investment decision.

This document cannot constitute the information and valuation basis for any type of market solicitation and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to purchase or subscribe shares, and it does not, nor does any part of it, constitute a contract or a commitment to contract, nor can it be relied upon in relation to the stipulation of any contract or assumption of commitments of any kind.

The document was presented exclusively for your information and cannot be reproduced, transmitted or distributed to third parties, nor can it be published, as a whole or in part, for any reason. Failure to observe these conditions could constitute a violation of applicable regulations.

Unless otherwise provided, the information and opinions contained in this document are provided based on the situation existing as at the date of this presentation and, therefore, are subject to changes or variations without the obligation of prior notification. The Company does not assume any responsibility in relation to the modification or update of this document, nor does it commit to provide additional information that may be requested by the intended readers.

This document contains statements and estimates that are not necessarily linked to actual events, but that regard future events and are identified by word such as "belief", "expectation", "estimate", "intention", "forecast", "objective", "strategy", "target" and other similar expressions. These statements, as well as the assumptions, opinions, and judgements of the Company and third parties, are subject to modification, even significantly, and are by nature opinions and forecasts and, as such, are uncertain and subject to risks. Therefore, the final results or events may differ, possibly dramatically, from the forecasts. Neither the Company nor the Group assumes any obligation to update any of the statements regarding future circumstances or forecasts, hence these statements are updated as of the date of this document and it is not possible to rely on them.

The statements contained in this document and regarding past activities or trends do not constitute a representation or a guarantee that these activities or these trends will continue in the future.

Having accepted this document or having taken part in its presentation, the reader (a) declares that he/she has read and accepts that he/she is bound to comply with the provisions of this disclaimer; and (b) commits to not divulge the information contained herein to third parties, in full compliance with the above. © Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it 27 Attachments Original document

