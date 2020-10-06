Log in
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 10/05 11:35:02 am
5.54 EUR   -0.72%
03:25aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Virtual Star Conference - 6 october 2020
PU
10/05OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
09/28OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
Openjobmetis S p A : Virtual Star Conference - 6 october 2020

10/06/2020 | 03:25am EDT

WINEGROWER OR

PARAMEDIC OR

TRACTOR DRIVER?

PHYSIOTHERAPIST?

VIRTUAL STAR CONFERENCE - Fall Edition

6 October 2020

OPENJOBMETIS GROUP

TODAY

92,9%

2021 - Project to merge both Meritocracy and Jobdisabili in Seltis, to create the OJM's Skills Hub

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

2

GENERALIST BRANCHES

31/12/19

122

Branches

122 branches across Italy

October

2020

1

6

31

11

11

2

12

Openings

0

13

4

7

1

4

4

5

1

2

2

5

Closures

0

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

3

FAMILY CARE BRANCHES

15 branches across Italy

October

2020

31/12/19

13

Branches

1

6 3

2

2

1

Openings2 +2

  • Firenze FC
  • Ivrea FC
  • Torino FC (to be opened)
  • Genova FC (to be opened)

Closures

With Genova FC (to be opened)

+1 new region covered by the service

0

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

4

THE GROUP'S STRUCTURE

31/12

2019

635 Employees

Of Which:

49 Temporary

586 Permanent

30

September

2020

Employees647

Of Which:

Temporary39

Permanent608

5

MACROECONOMICS TRAJECTORY

  • S&P Global Ratings at the end of September updated economic forecast for «Eurozone» raising estimations also for the italian GDP: for 2020 from -9,5%to -8,9%,for 2021 the rebound grows from +5,3% to +6,4%.
    • The outlook of the Italian Government is aligned to the S&P forecast: the GDP drop for 2020 is limited to 9%, thanks to the strong economic recovery from May.

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

6

REGULATORY UPDATE

  • The suspension of the «reasons» (required under the Dignity decree) for contract extensions and renewals was extended until 31 December 2020 for a maximum duration of 12 months
  • New complications for the Italian families: from 1 October the new national collective contract for domestic workers and caregivers includes a new allowance (about € 100/month) for caregivers to which two elderly people non self sufficient are entrusted. Furthermore families have to ensure 64 hour/year of training to their caregivers

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

7

THE «CITIZENSHIP INCOME» TODAY

The «Citizeship income» is expiring for over half of the beneficiaries: a first balance from 18 months from the start of the measure

Expiring grants

Total grants

  • The grant (in average €562) is expiring for over half of the beneficiaries within the end of the year. Now checks on the requirements are expected and, if positive, additional 18 month of allowance will be granted, with the obligation to accept any job offer throughout the country.
  • At the beginning of September the beneficiaries who had signed an employment contract were 196K out of a total of about 3 mln beneficiaries/1,2 mln families
  • The 3.000 «navigator» are in trouble: only 220K among job offers and training opportunities were provided, compared to approx. 1,23 mln of people potentially ready to work; in July only 318K of these were actually ready to work .

Source: Il Sole 24 Ore

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

8

SKILL MISMATCH: THE SOCIAL ROLE OF THE EMPLOYMENT AGENCIES

A report from «Boston Consulting Group» explain that the «Skill Mismatch» costs to the entire World about 5K billion of Euro

• The «skill mismatch» is the non-correspondence

between the skills that employers are searching for

and the effective skills of human resources.

• This mismatch, which involves 1,3 billion of people is

HIGH SKILL MISMATCH, LOW WORK PRODUCTIVITY

reflected in global costs for about €5K bln.

Furthermore it should be pointed out the correlation

between the «skill mismatch» and the related loss in

productivity during work, that BCG estimates to 6%.

It is clear that the social role of Employment

Agencies ("Agenzie per il Lavoro" - APL) is central in

this context: the research and selection will become

increasingly important to bypass the «skill mismatch»,

like the training, with a direct positive effect on the

inefficiencies of the labour market.

Source: BCG report "Fixing the Global Skill Mismatch"

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

9

INVESTMENT IN TRAINING

The investment in training is the value added by Openjobmetis to its human resources and to the Society

€ 4,6 millions invested year to date

> 900 courses started

> 4.000 human resources trained

~ 40.000 hours of training

Note: courses from 1 January to 31 August

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

10

CLIENTS

The commercial network of Openjobmetis manages a large number of customers throughout the national territory, covering all sectors

> 5.600 active clients from January to June 2020 (~= first 6 months of 2019)

About 50% of revenues is produced by 90% of clients, in line with the previous years

Specialization in small and medium enterprises

Low intensity in the public administration

Low exposure to sectors more impacted by the crisis Covid-19 correlated (tourism, logistics, transports)

The new CRM system Salesforce was implemented and now is fully operative

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

11

RISERVATO

Dr. Alessandro Esposti - CFO / IR

12

TEMPORARY WORK IN ITALY

Revenues Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

-24,5%

-30,7%

-27,7%

-30,0%

Sources: Company data

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

13

REVENUES BY COMPANY (EURO '000, NET OF INTERCOMPANY)

Company

Business Area

1H 2019

1H 2020

Var%

268.025

226.093

(15,6%)

Temporary work

5.024

6.684

33,0%

Temporary workers training

1.551

971

(37,4%)

and other revenues

Research and selection;

1.495

1.306

(12,6%)

focus on middle and top

management

Head Hunting digital platform

247

114

(53,8%)

Outplacement and

918

540

(41,2%)

managerial training

Research and selection of

-

175

-

personnel with disabilities

Group Revenues

277.260

235.883

(14,9%)

Group Gross Margin

36.529

28.979

(20,7%)

Gross margin%

13,2%

12,3%

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

14

1H 2020 VS 1H 2019

POST IFRS 16

Q1

Q2

1H

Euro Million

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Revenues

130,6

129,9

146,6

106,0

277,3

235,9

YoY

(0,6%)

(27,7%)

(14,9%)

Gross Margin

17,2

15,7

19,4

13,3

36,5

29,0

Gross Margin %

13,1%

12,1%

13,2%

12,6%

13,2%

12,3%

EBITDA

4,6

3,4

7,0

3,3

11,6

6,7

EBITDA m argin

3,5%

2,6%

4,8%

3,1%

4,2%

2,8%

EBIT

2,2

1,9

5,2

1,6

7,4

3,5

Net Income

1,2

1,2

3,5

1,2

4,7

2,4

EBITDA ADJ

4,7

3,4

7,0

3,3

11,7

6,8

Costs €mln

12,6

12,3

12,3

10,0

24,9

22,3

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

15

AVERAGE HOURS OF WORK AND HEADS

Average hours of work (h)

Average heads ('000) 2020 vs 2019

6,23

5,69

5,00

3,76

6,44

5,33

18,8

18,1

17,3

17,6

17,0

16,9

17,1

17,0

16,5

16,1

15,0

14,4

MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG

Avg Heads 2020 ('000)

Avg Heads 2019 ('000)

MAR APR MAY

JUN JUL

AUG

In line with 2019

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

16

Q2 2020 VS. Q2 2019 - THE RECOVERY

Q2

Q2 TOT

Euro Million

APR '19

APR '20

MAY '19

MAY '20

JUN '19

JUN '20

2019

2020

Revenues

46,5

26,3

50,4

36,5

49,7

43,2

146,6

106,0

Trend growth

-43%

-28%

-13%

(vs. same month of previous year)

Cyclical growth

-

39%

18%

(vs. previous month)

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

17

BALANCE SHEET INDICATORS

31/12/18

30/06/19

31/12/19

30/06/20

NWC

41,4

35,4

42,4

26,1

(Euro million)

NFP

24,2

29,1

30,1

15,1

(Euro million)

17,0 PRE IFRS 16

18,1 PRE IFRS 16

3,0 PRE IFRS 16

DSO (days)

70

77

74

75

Credits/Revenues *360 or

*180 (1H)

NFP / EQUITY

0,25

0,30

0,29

0,15

0,17 PRE IFRS 16

0,18 PRE IFRS 16

0,03 PRE IFRS 16

Quarterly DSO

Q1:

Q2:

Q3:

Q4:

Q1:

Q2:

Q3:

Q4:

Q1:

Q2:

Q1:

Q2:

76

72

74

69

75

73

75

73

70

70

73

83

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

18

INCOME STATEMENTS 1H 2020 VS 1H 2019

(Euro '000)

At 30 June

Var. 2020/2019

2020

2019

Revenues

235.883

277.260

(41.377)

Costs of temporary work

(206.904)

(240.731)

33.827

Gross Margin

28.979

36.529

(7.550)

Other income

3.480

5.037

(1.557)

Employee costs

(14.963)

(16.614)

1.651

Cost of raw materials and consumables

(108)

(125)

17

Costs for services

(10.412)

(12.895)

2.483

Other operating expenses

(297)

(342)

45

EBITDA

6.679

11.590

(4.911)

Impairment loss on trade and other receivables

(657)

(1.847)

1.190

Amortisation/depreciation

(2.468)

(2.339)

(129)

EBITA

3.553

7.404

(3.851)

Amortisation of intangible assets

(22)

(22)

0

EBIT

3.532

7.382

(3.850)

Financial income

191

28

163

Financial expense

(272)

(452)

180

Pre-tax profit (loss)

3.451

6.958

(3.507)

Income taxes

(1.086)

(2.242)

1.156

Profit (loss) for the period

2.365

4.716

(2.351)

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

19

BALANCE SHEET 1H 2020 VS 2019

(Euro '000)

Var. 2020/2019

30/06/2020

% on NIC* /

31/12/2019

% on NIC* /

Total sourc.

Total sourc.

Intangible assets and goodwill

75.933

64,0%

75.992

62,7%

(59)

Property, plant and equipment

2.453

2,1%

2.422

2,0%

31

Right of use for leases

12.033

10,1%

11.989

-

44

Other net non-current assets and liabilities

2.174

1,8%

1.602

1,4%

572

Total non-current assets/liabilities

92.593

78,0%

92.005

66,0%

588

Trade receivables

97.701

82,3%

116.357

94,6%

(18.656)

Other receivables

10.185

8,6%

8.479

6,6%

1.706

Current tax assets

55

0,0%

1.081

0,0%

(1.026)

Trade payables

(6.848)

(5,8%)

(7.942)

(4,7%)

1.094

Current employee benefits

(44.057)

(37,1%)

(40.403)

(32,8%)

(3.654)

Other payables

(28.838)

(24,3%)

(33.171)

(27,6%)

4.333

Current tax liabilities

(115)

(0,1%)

(24)

(0,6%)

(91)

Current provisions for risks and charges

(2.003)

(1,7%)

(1.962)

(1,6%)

(41)

Net working capital

26.080

22,0%

42.415

34,0%

(16.335)

Total loans - net invested capital

118.673

100,0%

134.420

100,0%

(15.747)

Equity

102.347

86,2%

103.159

79,2%

(812)

Net financial indebtedness

15.057

12,7%

30.103

19,9%

(15.046)

Employee benefits

1.270

1,1%

1.158

0,9%

112

Total sources

118.673

100,0%

134.420

100,0%

(15.747)

* Net invested capital

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

20

EQUITY STRUCTURE (AS AT 31 AUGUST 2020 )

Percentage of share capital

Percentage of voting rights*

4,36%

48,82%

17,81%

10,77%

6,74%

5,02%

3,21%

26,20%

35,93%

12,77%

4,78%

6,48%

7,18% 9,93%

Treasury Shares

Notes: - Structure of the share capital and voting rights as at 16 July 2020 based on information received pursuant to Articles 120 and 122 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF - Testo Unico della Finanza)

  • Treasury shares are not computed for the purposes of calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the approval of the resolution (art. 2357-ter comma 2 and art. 2368 comma 3, Cod. Civ.)

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

21

RISERVATO

Focus Family Care

22

THE INTERCEPTED MACROTREND

Potential market of 2,8 mln of non self-sufficient elderly people (2019) steadily growing by 1,4% YoY (source ISTAT)

Fonte: elaboration The European House - Ambrosetti on ISTAT 2019 data

23

FAMILY CARE EXPANSION

2019

Today

6

3

1

6

3

1

1

2

2

1

2

  • 13 branches, concentrated in the north-center

Revenues 1H '20

+ 33%

15 branches: 2 new openings

Vs 1H '19

(Florence and Ivrea) and 1 new region

covered (Piemonte)

  • 2 openings within the end of the year ( +1 new region covered)

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

24

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT AREA

Physiotherapy and home

Transport of care recipient

automation systems

Building caregiver

Equipment rental

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

25

2024: THE FUTURE

NR CUSTOMERS

8000

MARKET SHARE

>1%

6000

4000

MARKET SHARE

~0,2%

2000

0

2015

2019

2024

NR CUSTOMERS

NR BRANCHES

NR BRANCHES

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

26

DISCLAIMER

  • This document was prepared by Openjobmetis S.p.A. Employment Agency ("Openjobmetis" or the "Company") to be used exclusively during today's presentation on the Company and its subsidiaries (jointly the "Group") for purposes other than that for which it was prepared.
  • The information contained here was not subject to review or audit by any independent body or party and there are no guarantees of any type, implicit or explicit, to that regard, nor it is possible to rely on the correctness, accuracy, completeness, or precision of the information and opinions contained in this document.
  • Certain portions of this presentation contain prospective statements/figures that merely represent estimates and that could be different, even dramatically, from effective future results obtained. The Company, the other companies of the Group, related directors, employees, consultants or representatives, its directors, employees, consultants or representatives, cannot be considered in any way responsible for any consequences, direct or indirect, resulting from the reading, processing or evaluation of this document or from any event that occurs to anyone with which it is associated. This document does not contain all the information inherent to the Company, its activities and the reference sector that may be necessary to evaluate an investment decision.
  • This document cannot constitute the information and valuation basis for any type of market solicitation and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to purchase or subscribe shares, and it does not, nor does any part of it, constitute a contract or a commitment to contract, nor can it be relied upon in relation to the stipulation of any contract or assumption of commitments of any kind.
  • The document was presented exclusively for your information and cannot be reproduced, transmitted or distributed to third parties, nor can it be published, as a whole or in part, for any reason. Failure to observe these conditions could constitute a violation of applicable regulations.
  • Unless otherwise provided, the information and opinions contained in this document are provided based on the situation existing as at the date of this presentation and, therefore, are subject to changes or variations without the obligation of prior notification. The Company does not assume any responsibility in relation to the modification or update of this document, nor does it commit to provide additional information that may be requested by the intended readers.
  • This document contains statements and estimates that are not necessarily linked to actual events, but that regard future events and are identified by word such as "belief", "expectation", "estimate", "intention", "forecast", "objective", "strategy", "target" and other similar expressions. These statements, as well as the assumptions, opinions, and judgements of the Company and third parties, are subject to modification, even significantly, and are by nature opinions and forecasts and, as such, are uncertain and subject to risks. Therefore, the final results or events may differ, possibly dramatically, from the forecasts. Neither the Company nor the Group assumes any obligation to update any of the statements regarding future circumstances or forecasts, hence these statements are updated as of the date of this document and it is not possible to rely on them.
  • The statements contained in this document and regarding past activities or trends do not constitute a representation or a guarantee that these activities or these trends will continue in the future.
  • Having accepted this document or having taken part in its presentation, the reader (a) declares that he/she has read and accepts that he/she is bound to comply with the provisions of this disclaimer; and (b) commits to not divulge the information contained herein to third parties, in full compliance with the above.

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

27

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
