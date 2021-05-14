Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Openjobmetis S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    OJM   IT0003683528

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Openjobmetis S p A : 3M 2021 Results Conference Call - 14 May 2021

05/14/2021 | 09:05am EDT
3M 2021 Results Conference Call

14 May 2021

THE GROUP

  • 650 Direct employees and >90K missions (FY2020)

Company listed on the STAR segment

(Market Cap EUR 112.0 million as at 31/03/2021)

Family Care first specialised Employment Agency

(19 filiali)

>7.500 business customers

1

7

37

15

14

>140 Branches

3

14

15 14

4 7

1 5

2

2

5

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

2

OPENJOBMETIS RECEIVED THE ESG RATING FROM SUSTAINALYTICS

Sustainalytics, a globally-recognized provider of ESG research and ratings, assigned to OJM a score equal to 12,5 (Low ESG Risk), in line with the main sector operators

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

3

OJM AND THE MAIN PEERS

Revenues Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020 +21%

+13%

+9,5%

+19%

Revenues Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 -6%

-5%

-0,6%

-8%

Revenues Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2019 +14%

+7%

+9%

+10%

Sources: Reported Company data

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

4

REVENUES BY COMPANY (EURO '000, NET OF INTERCOMPANY)

Company

Business Area

3M 2020

3M 2021

Var%

124.910

135.454

8,4%

Temporary Work

3.042

4.511

48,3%

Temporary workers training

657

655

(0,3%)

and other revenues

Research and selection (also

personnel with disabilities);

990*

1.092*

10,3%

focus on middle and top

management; Digital Head

Hunting

Outplacement and

255

198

(22,4%)

managerial training

Staff Training

-

329

-

Group Revenues

129.854

142.239

9,5%

Group Gross Margin (reported)

15.667

17.800

13,6%

Group Margin % (reported)

12,1%

12,5%

Incidence of «other services» on Group Margin

12,1%

12,8%

* Includes Meritocracy S.r.l. and Jobdisabili S.r.l.

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
