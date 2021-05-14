|
Openjobmetis S p A : 3M 2021 Results Conference Call - 14 May 2021
3M 2021 Results Conference Call
-
650 Direct employees and >90K missions (FY2020)
Company listed on the STAR segment
(Market Cap EUR 112.0 million as at 31/03/2021)
Family Care first specialised Employment Agency
(19 filiali)
>7.500 business customers
|
|
|
1
|
7
|
|
|
37
|
15
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
>140 Branches
|
|
3
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
15 14
4 7
1 5
2
2
5
|
© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it
|
2
OPENJOBMETIS RECEIVED THE ESG RATING FROM SUSTAINALYTICS
Sustainalytics, a globally-recognized provider of ESG research and ratings, assigned to OJM a score equal to 12,5 (Low ESG Risk), in line with the main sector operators
|
© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it
|
3
OJM AND THE MAIN PEERS
|
Revenues Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020 +21%
|
+13%
|
+9,5%
|
+19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 -6%
|
-5%
|
-0,6%
|
-8%
|
Revenues Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2019 +14%
|
+7%
|
+9%
|
+10%
Sources: Reported Company data
|
© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it
|
4
REVENUES BY COMPANY (EURO '000, NET OF INTERCOMPANY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
Business Area
|
3M 2020
|
3M 2021
|
Var%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
124.910
|
135.454
|
8,4%
|
|
|
|
Temporary Work
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.042
|
4.511
|
48,3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Temporary workers training
|
657
|
655
|
(0,3%)
|
|
|
|
and other revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and selection (also
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
personnel with disabilities);
|
990*
|
1.092*
|
10,3%
|
|
|
|
focus on middle and top
|
|
|
|
management; Digital Head
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outplacement and
|
255
|
198
|
(22,4%)
|
|
|
|
managerial training
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Staff Training
|
-
|
329
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group Revenues
|
|
129.854
|
142.239
|
9,5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group Gross Margin (reported)
|
|
15.667
|
17.800
|
13,6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group Margin % (reported)
|
|
12,1%
|
12,5%
|
|
|
Incidence of «other services» on Group Margin
|
12,1%
|
12,8%
|
|
* Includes Meritocracy S.r.l. and Jobdisabili S.r.l.
|
© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:04:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
642 M
779 M
779 M
|Net income 2021
|
10,1 M
12,3 M
12,3 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
54,5 M
66,1 M
66,1 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|12,0x
|Yield 2021
|2,08%
|
|Capitalization
|
114 M
137 M
138 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,26x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,23x
|Nbr of Employees
|652
|Free-Float
|62,0%
|
|Chart OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
10,70 €
|Last Close Price
|
8,74 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
29,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
22,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
12,1%