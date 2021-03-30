Openjobmetis S p A : Notice of publication of documentation concerning Shareholders' Meeting (Notice of publ)

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTS

Milan, 30 March 2021 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana: OJM), one of the main employment agencies, listed on the Stock Market - STAR segment - managed by Borsa Italiana, announces that, regarding to the Shareholders' Meeting of Openjobmetis S.p.A., called to be held at Una Hotels Expo Fiera Milano in 20016 Pero, Milan, Via Giovanni Keplero no. 12 at 10.30 a.m. in a single call, the following documents are available to the public, at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.openjobmetis.it "Corporate Governance, Shareholders' Meeting", as well as at the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com):

− the draft financial statements at 31 December 2020 and the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020 along with the related reports;

− the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at 31 December 2020 pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;

− the Explanatory Report on the Remuneration Policy and the Fees Paid, pursuant to Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;

− the Report on the Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures, related to the 2020 financial year, pursuant to Article 123-bis of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

The full copies of the Subsidiaries Family Care S.r.l. - Agenzia per il Lavoro, HC S.r.l., Jobdisabili S.r.l., Lyve S.r.l., Openjob Consulting S.r.l. and Seltis Hub S.r.l. annual reports shall be available at the Openjobmetis registered office within the time limits established by law.

As better specified in the notice published on 19 March 2021, according to Article 106 of Decree-Law No. 18 of 17 March 2020 - converted, with amendments, by Law No. 27 of 24 April 2020 - the provisions of which were extended with Article 3, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree 183/2020, converted with amendments by Law No. 21 of 26 February 2021, participation in the Shareholders' Meeting by those who have the right to vote is allowed only through the designated representative.

Openjobmetis overview: Openjobmetis S.p.A. is an Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob S.p.A. and Metis S.p.A., thus combining the singular expertise and experience that has distinguished them since the start. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis S.p.A. is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the Italian main market (Mercato Telematico Azionario - "MTA") operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned today among the leading Italian operators in its field, with consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 517.0 million in the year ended 31 December 2020. The Openjobmetis Group operates in the contract work market through a network of over 130 branches and through Specialised Divisions active within a wide spectrum of sectors such as: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The Group also includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries (i) Openjob Consulting S.r.l., specialised in managing funded training activities; (ii) Seltis Hub S.r.l., the new highly specialised vertical skills hub focused on recruitment and selection which operates through the brands Seltis, Meritocracy and UNA Forza Vendite; (iii) Jobdisabili S.r.l. which, through the online platform Jobmetoo, is active in the recruitment and selection of people with disabilities; and (iv) Family Care S.r.l., an Employment Agency dedicated to family care. Finally, (v) HC S.r.l. - a 92.9%-owned subsidiary created as a result of the merger between Corium S.r.l. and HC S.r.l. - involved in training, coaching and outplacement and (vi) Lyve S.r.l. - a 50.66%-owned subsidiary - a training company operating in the financial and insurance services sectors.

