    OJM   IT0003683528

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
Openjobmetis S p A : Report - Buy Back Program

05/31/2021 | 03:50am EDT
REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 31 May 2021 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 27 May 2021 and 28 May 2021, referring to the plan resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 30 April 2021 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 30 April 2021), approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 14 May

2021. The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date

Transaction

Quantity

Average price

Counter Value

27 May 2021

Purchase

320

9.1150

2,916.80

28 May 2021

Purchase

500

9.1200

4,560.00

Total

820

9.1180

7,476.80

As a consequence of the transactions, Openjobmetis holds a total of 158,227 own shares equal to approximately 1,1539% of its share capital.

****

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the screen-based stock exchange (MTA) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 517.0 million in the year ended 31 December 2020. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through a network of 140 branches and Specialised Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial and Diversity Talentl. It also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, active in the management of the financed training activities; (ii) Seltis Hub Srl, the new highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that operates through the brands Seltis, Meritocracy, UNA Forza Vendite and Jobmetoo, (iii) Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance. Finally (iv) HC Srl, a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, 92.9% owned, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement and (v) Lyve Srl, a 50.66% subsidiary, a training company specialized in the field of financial and insurance services.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329 2117752

Claudia Gabriella Messina

Openjobmetis comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

9.1

MTAA

27/05/2021

14:47:44

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

120

9.14

MTAA

27/05/2021

17:35:03

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

248

9.12

MTAA

28/05/2021

14:18:56

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

252

9.12

MTAA

28/05/2021

14:34:55

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 07:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
