Openjobmetis S p A : will partecipate in the Star Conference 2023

PRESS RELEASE

OPENJOBMETIS WILL PARTICIPATE

IN THE STAR CONFERENCE 2023

Milan, 21 March 2023 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana: OJM), one of the leading Employment Agencies, listed on Euronext Milan - STAR segment - managed by Borsa Italiana, will participate tomorrow 22 March in the STAR Conference 2023.

The event, organized by Borsa Italiana - Euronext Group, is dedicated to companies listed on the STAR segment who will meet, during one-to-one meetings and group meetings, international and domestic institutional investors interested in the excellence of Italian companies.

The event will be attended by the CEO, Rosario Rasizza and the CFO and IR, Alessandro Esposti.

****

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of Euronext Milan (EXM) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 768,4 million in the year ended 31 December 2022. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through a network of 150 branches and Specialized Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, Big Clients, I&CT, Agro-Industrial and, as well as Techne specialized in aerospace, naval and energy thanks to the acquisition of Quanta S.p.A., a company merged into Openjobmetis with effect from 1 January 2022. Among the services offered, there are also research and selection solutions for direct entry into a company of qualified junior profiles through the Permanent Placement team and the division UNA Forza Vendite which deals with commercial figures and sales agents.

Openjobmetis also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, active in the management of the financed training activities;

Seltis Hub Srl, the highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that also operates through the digital platforms Meritocracy and Jobmetoo, (iii) Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance. Finally (iv) HC Srl, 100% owned and a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement and (v) Lyve Srl, a 50.66% subsidiary, a training company specialized in the field of financial and insurance services.

Investor Relator - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

Jaba

Elena Simoncini elena.simoncini@jabaitalia.comTel. +39 392 5139493

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.it

Pag. 1 di 1

Openjobmetis S.p.A.

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Bernardino Telesio, 18 - 20145 Milano Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it