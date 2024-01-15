(Alliance News) - Openjobmetis Spa on Monday announced that it has finalized the acquisition of 100 percent of Just On Business Spa and 100 percent of its subsidiary Deine Group Srl.

The agreed consideration is EUR29.7 million in cash, plus the signing of a 3-year non-compete agreement with the founding shareholders valued at EUR2.2 million in total.

Openjobmetis closed Monday up 0.3 percent at EUR16.00 per share.

