(Alliance News) - Openjobmetis Spa reported Wednesday that it closed 2023 with a net profit of EUR12.6 million compared to EUR14.3 million in 2022.

The company proposed to pay a dividend of EUR0.50 per share, the same as in 2022.

Revenues as of Dec. 31 stood at EUR748.8 million from EUR768.4 million in 2022.

Ebitda was EUR28.3 million from EUR29.4 million the previous year, while Ebit was worth EUR19.8 million from EUR21.2 million in 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR36.1 million compared to EUR26.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

CEO Rosario Rasizza commented, "2023 ended with volumes of EUR748.8 million and a first margin of EUR96.8 million. The year was marked by a steady upward trend in the first contribution margin, which as a percentage of revenues stood at 12.9 percent compared to 12.4 percent in 2022."

"The positive performance of the subsidiaries Seltis Hub, which specializes in search and selection, and Family Care - Employment Agency, which specializes in the administration of caregivers for the elderly, which represent an important added value in the range of services offered by the group, were confirmed. In January 2024, the acquisition of 100 percent of the capital of Just on Business was finalized, which will allow us to strengthen our position in the administration market."

Openjobmetis on Wednesday closed flat at EUR16.20 per share.

