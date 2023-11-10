(Alliance News) - Openjobmetis Spa reported Friday that in the first nine months of the year it reported a profit of EUR9.9 million, down slightly from EUR11.4 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, total revenues amounted to EUR560.7 million, down from EUR572.9 million in the first nine months of 2022.

In the period, Ebitda is EUR21.8 million from EUR22.9 million in 2022, with adjusted Ebitda this year of EUR22.2 million.

Ebitda is EUR15.5 million from EUR17.0 million in the first nine months 2022 with adjusted Ebit in the period of EUR16.4 million.

Net debt is EUR26.0 million from EUR26.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, after disbursements for buyback and dividend totaling EUR13.2 million.

Openjobmetis trades in the red by 1.3 percent at EUR9.12 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.