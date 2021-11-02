Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 11/02 05:42:33 am
12.3 EUR   -0.40%
Report Buy Back program
PU
Report Buy Back Program
PU
Transfer of the registered office
PU
Report Buy Back program

11/02/2021 | 05:49am EDT
REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 2 November 2021 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 25 October 2021 and 29 October 2021, referring to the plan resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 30 April 2021 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 30 April 2021), approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 14 May 2021. The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date

Transaction

Quantity

Average price

Counter Value

25 October 2021

Purchase

3,150

11.9683

37,700.15

26 October 2021

Purchase

3,750

11.8427

44,410.13

27 October 2021

Purchase

4,650

11.6583

54,211.10

28 October 2021

Purchase

3,600

11.6083

41,789.88

29 October 2021

Purchase

3,500

11.4286

40,000.10

Total

18,650

11.6950

218,111.35

As a consequence of the transactions, Openjobmetis holds a total of 268,488 own shares equal to approximately 1.9581% of its share capital.

****

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan, operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 517,0 million in the year ended 31 December 2020. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through a network of more than 170 branches and Specialised Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial and Diversity Talent. It also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, active in the management of the financed training activities; (ii) Seltis Hub Srl, the new highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that operates through the brands Seltis, Meritocracy, UNA Forza Vendite and Jobmetoo, (iii) Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance. Finally (iv) HC Srl, a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, 92.9% owned, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement, (v) Lyve Srl, a 50.66% subsidiary, a training company specialized in the field of financial and insurance services and (vi) Quanta SpA, subsidiary at 100%, one of the leading Employment Agency operating in Italy, with focus on the aerospace, ICT, naval and energy sectors.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329 2117752

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

Pag. 1 di 3

Openjobmetis S.p.A.

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Bernardino Telesio, 18 - 20145 Milano Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it PEC openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

12

MTAA

25/10/2021

14:13:20

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

1000

12

MTAA

25/10/2021

15:49:38

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

1000

11,9

MTAA

25/10/2021

15:49:42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

12

MTAA

25/10/2021

17:10:28

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

150

12

MTAA

25/10/2021

17:15:08

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,95

MTAA

26/10/2021

09:26:12

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

29

11,95

MTAA

26/10/2021

10:20:38

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

221

11,95

MTAA

26/10/2021

10:20:38

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

112

11,9

MTAA

26/10/2021

12:29:47

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

137

11,9

MTAA

26/10/2021

12:30:08

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

1

11,9

MTAA

26/10/2021

12:30:16

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,8

MTAA

26/10/2021

14:46:49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

400

11,75

MTAA

26/10/2021

14:46:49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,7

MTAA

26/10/2021

14:46:49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

125

11,85

MTAA

26/10/2021

14:49:40

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

11,85

MTAA

26/10/2021

14:49:40

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

25

11,85

MTAA

26/10/2021

14:49:40

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,8

MTAA

26/10/2021

15:02:58

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

456

11,95

MTAA

26/10/2021

15:21:42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

44

11,95

MTAA

26/10/2021

15:21:42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

52

11,8

MTAA

27/10/2021

12:09:04

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

98

11,8

MTAA

27/10/2021

13:02:41

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

100

11,8

MTAA

27/10/2021

14:27:07

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

11,75

MTAA

27/10/2021

15:24:37

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

190

11,7

MTAA

27/10/2021

15:51:58

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

10

11,7

MTAA

27/10/2021

15:51:58

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

125

11,6

MTAA

27/10/2021

16:59:14

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

840

11,6

MTAA

27/10/2021

16:59:14

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

146

11,6

MTAA

27/10/2021

16:59:15

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

184

11,6

MTAA

27/10/2021

16:59:15

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,65

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:22:32

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

205

11,6

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:22:49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

925

11,65

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:29:21

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

10

11,65

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:29:21

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

65

11,65

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:29:21

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

39

11,6

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:29:21

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,7

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:29:42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

77

11,7

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:29:42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

165

11,7

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:29:42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

76

11,7

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:29:42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

92

11,7

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:29:42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

51

11,7

MTAA

27/10/2021

17:29:42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

1000

11,55

MTAA

28/10/2021

09:21:33

di 3

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,6

MTAA

28/10/2021

09:37:26

2

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,6

MTAA

28/10/2021

09:59:49

Pag.

Openjobmetis S.p.A.

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v.

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Bernardino Telesio, 18 - 20145 Milano

Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it

PEC openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,65

MTAA

28/10/2021

12:25:31

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,65

MTAA

28/10/2021

14:09:56

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

409

11,65

MTAA

28/10/2021

14:30:22

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

125

11,65

MTAA

28/10/2021

14:30:22

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

66

11,65

MTAA

28/10/2021

14:30:22

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

351

11,5

MTAA

29/10/2021

09:27:06

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

125

11,5

MTAA

29/10/2021

09:27:06

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

24

11,5

MTAA

29/10/2021

09:27:06

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

262

11,45

MTAA

29/10/2021

09:27:24

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

238

11,45

MTAA

29/10/2021

09:27:24

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

11,5

MTAA

29/10/2021

10:25:27

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

29

11,35

MTAA

29/10/2021

10:42:21

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

471

11,35

MTAA

29/10/2021

10:44:23

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

235

11,3

MTAA

29/10/2021

11:07:10

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

265

11,3

MTAA

29/10/2021

11:38:10

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

264

11,4

MTAA

29/10/2021

14:16:06

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

88

11,4

MTAA

29/10/2021

14:16:06

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

125

11,4

MTAA

29/10/2021

14:16:06

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

23

11,4

MTAA

29/10/2021

14:16:06

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

204

11,5

MTAA

29/10/2021

16:29:25

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

125

11,5

MTAA

29/10/2021

16:29:25

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

171

11,5

MTAA

29/10/2021

16:29:25

Pag. 3 di 3

Openjobmetis S.p.A.

AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Cod. Fisc./P.IVA/Nr. Iscr. Reg. imprese di Milano-MB-Lodi 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v.

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Bernardino Telesio, 18 - 20145 Milano

Tel. 0331 211501 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it

PEC openjob@secmail.it - SDI SN4CSRI

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
