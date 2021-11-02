Report Buy Back program

Milan, 2 November 2021 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 25 October 2021 and 29 October 2021, referring to the plan resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 30 April 2021 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 30 April 2021), approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 14 May 2021. The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:
Date
Transaction
Quantity
Average price
Counter Value
25 October 2021
Purchase
3,150
11.9683
37,700.15
26 October 2021
Purchase
3,750
11.8427
44,410.13
27 October 2021
Purchase
4,650
11.6583
54,211.10
28 October 2021
Purchase
3,600
11.6083
41,789.88
29 October 2021
Purchase
3,500
11.4286
40,000.10
Total
18,650
11.6950
218,111.35
As a consequence of the transactions, Openjobmetis holds a total of 268,488 own shares equal to approximately 1.9581% of its share capital.
Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan, operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 517,0 million in the year ended 31 December 2020. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through a network of more than 170 branches and Specialised Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial and Diversity Talent. It also has the following subsidiaries: (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, active in the management of the financed training activities; (ii) Seltis Hub Srl, the new highly specialized vertical competence center focused on recruitment and selection that operates through the brands Seltis, Meritocracy, UNA Forza Vendite and Jobmetoo, (iii) Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance. Finally (iv) HC Srl, a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, 92.9% owned, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement, (v) Lyve Srl, a 50.66% subsidiary, a training company specialized in the field of financial and insurance services and (vi) Quanta SpA, subsidiary at 100%, one of the leading Employment Agency operating in Italy, with focus on the aerospace, ICT, naval and energy sectors.
LEI
ISIN
B/S
Quantity
Price
Venue
Execution Date
Execution Time
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
500
12
MTAA
25/10/2021
14:13:20
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
1000
12
MTAA
25/10/2021
15:49:38
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
1000
11,9
MTAA
25/10/2021
15:49:42
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
500
12
MTAA
25/10/2021
17:10:28
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
150
12
MTAA
25/10/2021
17:15:08
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
500
11,95
MTAA
26/10/2021
09:26:12
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
29
11,95
MTAA
26/10/2021
10:20:38
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
221
11,95
MTAA
26/10/2021
10:20:38
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
112
11,9
MTAA
26/10/2021
12:29:47
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
137
11,9
MTAA
26/10/2021
12:30:08
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
1
11,9
MTAA
26/10/2021
12:30:16
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
500
11,8
MTAA
26/10/2021
14:46:49
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
400
11,75
MTAA
26/10/2021
14:46:49
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
500
11,7
MTAA
26/10/2021
14:46:49
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
125
11,85
MTAA
26/10/2021
14:49:40
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
200
11,85
MTAA
26/10/2021
14:49:40
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
25
11,85
MTAA
26/10/2021
14:49:40
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
500
11,8
MTAA
26/10/2021
15:02:58
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
456
11,95
MTAA
26/10/2021
15:21:42
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
44
11,95
MTAA
26/10/2021
15:21:42
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
52
11,8
MTAA
27/10/2021
12:09:04
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
98
11,8
MTAA
27/10/2021
13:02:41
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
100
11,8
MTAA
27/10/2021
14:27:07
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
200
11,75
MTAA
27/10/2021
15:24:37
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
190
11,7
MTAA
27/10/2021
15:51:58
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
10
11,7
MTAA
27/10/2021
15:51:58
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
125
11,6
MTAA
27/10/2021
16:59:14
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
840
11,6
MTAA
27/10/2021
16:59:14
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
146
11,6
MTAA
27/10/2021
16:59:15
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
184
11,6
MTAA
27/10/2021
16:59:15
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
500
11,65
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:22:32
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
205
11,6
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:22:49
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
925
11,65
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:29:21
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
10
11,65
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:29:21
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
65
11,65
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:29:21
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
39
11,6
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:29:21
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
500
11,7
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:29:42
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
77
11,7
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:29:42
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
165
11,7
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:29:42
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
76
11,7
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:29:42
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
92
11,7
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:29:42
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
51
11,7
MTAA
27/10/2021
17:29:42
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
1000
11,55
MTAA
28/10/2021
09:21:33
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
500
11,6
MTAA
28/10/2021
09:37:26
81560094D50B119C1486
IT0003683528
Buy
500
11,6
MTAA
28/10/2021
09:59:49
