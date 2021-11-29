OpenLearning : Application for quotation of securities - OLL
Announcement Summary
Entity name
OPENLEARNING LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday November 29, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
OLL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
33,333,333
29/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
OPENLEARNING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
635890390
1.3
ASX issuer code
OLL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
29/11/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
26-Nov-2021 09:47
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
OLL
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
6,422,908 placement options.
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
OLL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
29/11/2021
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
only
31,182,796
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.09300000
use
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
ASX +security code and description
personal
OLL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
29/11/2021
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
For
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Sales 2021
4,50 M
3,21 M
3,21 M
Net income 2021
-6,20 M
-4,43 M
-4,43 M
Net cash 2021
2,20 M
1,57 M
1,57 M
P/E ratio 2021
-2,33x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
15,3 M
10,9 M
10,9 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,90x
EV / Sales 2022
1,73x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
60,3%
