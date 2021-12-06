OpenLearning : Entitlement Issue Prospectus

For personal use only

This Prospectus is dated 6 December 2021 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. No Securities may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus. No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this Prospectus, which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus. It is important that investors read this Prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative. Applications for Securities offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be made by an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form or Shortfall Application Form. This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus and is only required to contain information in relation to the effect of the issue of securities on a company and the rights attaching to the securities. It is not necessary to include general information in relation to all of the assets and liabilities, financial position, profits and losses or prospects of the issuing company. Representations contained in this Prospectus are made taking into account that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters are publicly available information or may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom prospective investors may consult. No Investment Advice The information contained in this Prospectus is not financial product advice or investment advice and does not take into account your

financial or investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs (including financial or taxation issues). You should seek professional advice from your accountant, financial adviser, stockbroker, lawyer or other professional adviser before deciding to subscribe for Securities under this Prospectus to determine whether it meets your objectives, financial situation and needs. Forward-looking statements This Prospectus contains forward- looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Prospectus, are expected to take place. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and the Company's management. The Company cannot and does not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained in this Prospectus will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements. The Company has no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this Prospectus, except where required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements. These risk factors are set out in Section 5. Overseas shareholders This Offer does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer in any place or jurisdiction in which, or