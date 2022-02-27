OpenLearning : Preliminary Final Report and Commentary

OpenLearning bolsters capital base and gains a new major shareholder

In late FY21, OpenLearning announced global investment group Alchemy Tribridge Sapphire Pty Ltd (ATL) had taken an approximate 17% stake in the Company. ATL also now has options to acquire a further circa 3%, making it OpenLearning's largest shareholder. ATL initially invested $2.9 million in OpenLearning via a placement (31,182,796 new shares at an issue price of $0.093 per share). It subsequently participated in the recent rights issue to eligible shareholders, taking its total investment in OpenLearning to around $3.4 million.

The transaction provides OpenLearning a lot more than just additional capital. ATL is a global investment group comprised of principals experienced in working with technology businesses to drive outsized growth. OpenLearning will leverage off the ATL team's world-class capabilities as the next phase of the Company's growth strategy is developed. ATL's Founding Partners, Venture Partners and Thematic Partners work across Australia, the United States, China, the Middle East and Brazil.

OpenLearning's cash on hand as at 31 December 2021 was $4.59 million, inclusive of the proceeds of the placement to ATL. Post year end, OpenLearning's cash holdings were further boosted by $1.58 million received from a rights issue to eligible existing OpenLearning shareholders. The Company now intends to place the remainder of the latter issue - around $1.48 million - within three months of the closing date of the rights issue but it has not yet done so as of the date of this announcement.

OpenLearning Group CEO & Managing Director Adam Brimo said: "We are pleased with the revenue growth our team delivered in FY21. The Company focused on growing Platform Revenue, resulting in strong gains in both the Platform Subscription and Program Delivery segments. The contribution by Program Delivery was especially important. Just 12 months ago we were preparing for the first intake of the UNSW Transition Program Online. Now it has successfully completed four intakes. More recently, the CS101 program introduced just several months ago is already showing tangible signs of traction amongst paying customers.

We are grateful for the continued commitment of OpenLearning's staff and the excellent support provided by our partners, which ensured the Company executed against a number of key contracts during FY21. These efforts included continued investment in sales and marketing capabilities, adoption of the OpenCreds micro-credentialling framework by our partners and the expanding capability of the OpenLearning platform, including Biomedical Education Skills and Training (BEST) Network.

We thank all our shareholders for their support in FY21 and welcome new major shareholder Alchemy Tribridge Sapphire to the fold. The Company looks forward to announcing new initiatives over the course of FY22 as they are developed that will see it continuing to leverage off the accelerated shift towards online education - a phenomenon that will remain in place with or without a still lingering COVID-19 pandemic."

Ends.

Authorised by:

Adam Brimo

Group CEO & Managing Director