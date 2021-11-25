OpenLearning : Proposed issue of securities - OLL

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
OLL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
32,893,053
Ex date
2/12/2021
+Record date
3/12/2021
Offer closing date
17/12/2021
Issue date
21/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
OPENLEARNING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
635890390
1.3
ASX issuer code
OLL
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
26/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)
1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: +Non-renounceable
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue
Part 3A - Conditions
3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can
proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Part 3B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities
proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
OLL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
If the entity has quoted company
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
options, do the terms entitle option
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
holders to participate on exercise?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
OLL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable
issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)
The quantity of additional +securities to be issued
For a given quantity of +securities held
1
6
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
What will be done with fractional entitlements?
Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)
Fractions rounded up to the next
32,893,053
whole number
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security
made?
for the retail offer?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.09300
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their
entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?
Yes
Yes
Describe the limits on over-subscription
Eligible Shareholders who wish to subscribe for Securities above their Entitlement are invited to apply for Shortfall
Securities under the Shortfall Offer. The Company reserves the right to issue an Eligible Shareholder a lesser number of
Shortfall Securities than applied for or no Shortfall Securities at all. All decisions regarding the allocation of Shortfall
Securities will be made by the Directors and will be final and binding on all applicants under the Shortfall Offer.
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
Yes
Describe the scale back arrangements
If the number of Shortfall Securities applied for by Eligible Shareholders exceeds the total Shortfall, the Shortfall Securities
will be allocated among applying Eligible Shareholders proportionate to their existing holdings.
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Part 3C - Timetable
3C.1 +Record date 3/12/2021
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
3C.2 Ex date 2/12/2021
3C.4 Record date 3/12/2021
3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders
entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue
6/12/2021
3C.6 Offer closing date
17/12/2021
3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date
14/12/2021
3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis
20/12/2021
3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata
issue
21/12/2021
3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis
22/12/2021
3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement
basis and on a normal T+2 basis
24/12/2021
Pa t 3E - Fees and expenses
3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?
No
3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?
No
3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a
handling fee or commission? No
3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer
Proposed issue of securities
5 / 6
