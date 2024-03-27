Use Opera GX browser and turn any YouTube content into a "reaction" show starring your favorite content creators or yourself.

OSLO, Norway - March 27, 2024 - Ever left speechless, grossed out, or just plain confused by a YouTube video, unsure how to react? Us too. Opera GX, the browser for gamers, has the solution. Through our latest feature, the "Reaktinator," users can now add their own videos to create different reaction variants while watching YouTube.

Unleash energetic reactions from some of the internet's most famous faces, including Charlie/Penguinz0, JimmyHere, Jschlatt and Pyrocynical, but the fun doesn't end there. Upload any video or short clip (with or without sound!) to the browser to become a reaction, including self-recorded videos or clips from old family archives.

Reaktinator transforms any online video into hilarious communal experiences, with the ability to load up as many reactions users want, with or without sound, as long as each file is up to 10MB. Once activated, Reaktinator will pop up at the top corner of users' YouTube video of choice, allowing users to make instant meme edits for all of the platform's content, from the most ancient cat videos to the freshest breaking news.

"Reaktinator started as a joke we made about the popularity of reaction videos online," said Maciej Kocemba, Product Director at Opera. "We never expected a tweet about a then non-existing feature to be so well received - and encouraged! After an overwhelming community response filled with suggestions, we finally brought the Reaktinator to life!"

To activate the Reaktinator (Beta ver.) - simply load up a YouTube video and hit the command CTRL + Shift + R for Windows PC or Command + Shift + R for macOS.

