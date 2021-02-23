Log in
Opera : Introducing Hype; Opera's African inspired chat service

02/23/2021 | 01:10am EST
Hello everyone,

Today, we are introducing Hype, our new dedicated chat service built into the stable version of the Opera Mini browser in Kenya. With this integration, Opera Mini becomes the first major browser in the world to integrate a social component that keeps you connected to the ones that matter the most for you. This meansyou can now browse the web, chat with your friends, and share fun images, stickers and links with other Hype users, all in one app.

We built Hype because younger generations of internet users are expecting more social connectivity from the apps they use on their devices. By integrating a chat service into the Opera Mini browser, we are elevating the traditional browsing experience of users and make it more fun, more engaging, and more relevant. This unique and innovative blend is something that no other mobile browser in the Google Play Store offers.

[Link] Initial rollout starts today in Kenya, with more countries to come!

Kenya is the first country to adopt Hype, before anyone else in the world. First and foremost, we are rolling out Hype in Kenya because we love our Kenyan users!

Last year, we announced the opening of our data centers in Mombasa, providing the fastest and most reliable connection today. We also announced our partnership with Safaricom and Airtel, with which we connect millions of Kenyans to the internet everyday, with free browsing when using Opera Mini on the Safaricom and Airtel network.

We're beginning the rollout in Kenya because Hype is the chat service the next generations of African internet users are expecting. The most recent population census in Kenya reported that 75% of the Kenyan population is under the age of 30, with children and adolescents representing 63% of the total population. In addition, 40% of the Kenyan population owns a smartphone today.

These demographics represent a very positive forecast, and give us hope of seeing rapid and quick adoption of Hype among young Kenyan mobile users.

If you're reading this post from any other country in the world, stay tuned to our blogs and news to find out when Hype is coming to your country.

Connecting with your friends through your mobile browser

Once you have completed the update to the latest version of Opera Mini, or have downloaded the app from Google Play, you can start enjoying Hype in your browser.

What's nice is that the Hype account is really easy to set up. Just tap the Hype logo on the bottom of the Opera Mini browser, or in the O menu. Then choose your name and add a profile photo that will be visible to Hype users.

After that, simply sync Hype with your phone list and start chatting with secure end-to-end encryption.

[Link] Create your own stickers with WebSnap

Memes and stickers are part of everyday communication for the new generation of internet users. To make it easy for you to create your own stickers and memes, we have introduced a very unique feature into Hype called WebSnap.

WebSnap allows you to take snapshots from the web, which you can then personalize with a set of editing tools. You can add new colours, text and emojis, making every snap more fun and entertaining before sharing it with others.

WebSnap also allows you to smoothly share the link of the original website from which you took your snap. This comes in handy as you no longer need to copy links from websites and switch between apps to share the content that you want.

You can also create your own stickers by downloading images from the web directly to the Opera Mini browser. Once you have the image of your choice, go to My Stickers in Hype, tap on the + icon, and add or take a photo to create your own stickers. We have our favourite personal collection of stickers with Leonardo DiCaprio.

African inspired chat service

We confidently say that Hype is a truly African inspired chat service. This is because Opera collaborated with Kenyan artists Brian Omolo and Lulu Kitololo to create original sticker packs for Hype that reflect everyday expressions unique to Kenyans.

We are thrilled with the collaboration and the end result, which makes online chatting with Hype more fun, local, and engaging. This also makes Opera the first major mobile browser company to integrate real African art and pop culture into its products.

[Link] Taking personal browsing to a whole new level

Mobile browsers are a gateway to information and entertaining content wherever we go. However, mobile browsers must be more innovative, especially now with younger generations expecting more social connectivity from the apps they regularly use. This is why we have created Hype, because we want to transform the traditional browsing experience of the new generation of internet users in Sub-Saharan Africa, and connect them with the ones that matter the most to them, all in one app.

If you already are an Opera Mini user, check for updates in your browser's settings. Once you update Opera Mini, you will see the green Hype logo at the bottom of the browser. If you are not yet an Opera Mini user, tap here to download the newest version of the app with Hype.

[Link]

Happy browsing, and happy chatting.

Like what you've read?

Download Opera Mini for your mobile and browse the web faster without ads.

Download Opera Mini

Disclaimer

Opera Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
