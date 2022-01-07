Log in
Opera Limited to participate at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
OSLO, Norway, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Wolfson, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Event Details:

Needham Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Virtual Fireside Chat: 9:15 A.M. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

 

