Opera GX debuts "BROWSER from Vought", in collaboration with the Prime Video hit series "The Boys"

OSLO, Norway - June 20, 2024 - Opera GX, the browser for gamers, debuts "BROWSER from Vought", an official collaboration browser experience with hit series The Boys, alongside premiere of season 4 exclusively on Prime Video.

A Special Message from Vought CEO Ashley Barrett

Available for free to everyone, BROWSER from Vought comes with a fully tailored suite of Vought International customizations, including:

Opera GX browser receive a classic white and black theme to match the high-class prestigious aesthetic of Vought International, along with a reimagined desktop icon

A revamped GX Corner gaming news with an access to Vought's hub database allowing users to see suit scans from their favorite heroes, check in on the latest news in the world of The Boys, a striking visual of Vought headquarters.

US users can download the especial BROWSER from Vought now on this site and get a $5 discount free GrubHub voucher with a minimum $25 purchase.

The BROWSER from Vought is available now.

Explore more features that Opera GX has to offer, from seamless file transferring between multiple devices thanks to "Flow" to the sidebar offering easy accessibility to integrated apps like a music player to play favorite tunes. Safely browse in peace knowing Opera GX protects data and privacy thanks to its built-in ad blockers and free VPN service.

About Opera GX

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users kill the most resource-draining tabs, and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.