Opera : dominates the Red Dot Award 2021 by winning three Red Dots for Opera GX and Hype

11/12/2021 | 01:16pm EST
Hello all,

We are delighted to share the news with you that Opera GX Mobile and the Hype messenger in Opera Mini have both been recognized for their cutting-edge design and innovation, winning three Red Dots at the Red Dot Award: Brand & Communication design 2021. Having both launched in 2021, Hype and Opera GX Mobile have now received professional recognition in three categories; Apps (Opera GX), Apps: Social Networking (Hype), and Interface and User Experience design: Mobile UIs (Opera GX).

​The Red Dot Award is a global industry leader in design and user experience. With around 20,000 entries this year, Opera taking three awards across two of our mobile browsers shows our commitment to leading the industry with innovative and forward-thinking products.

We would like to congratulate the Opera GX, Opera Mini and Opera's Creative Team for these outstanding designs!

Opera GX Mobile dominates with two Red Dots

Our big winner at the 2021 Red Dot Awards is Opera GX mobile, which launched in June 2021 and is the world's first mobile browser designed for gamers. GX Mobile offers a condensed, albeit feature-packed version of the desktop browser and is the perfect package for anyone who wants their phone browsing experience to match their gaming tastes.

Opera GX Mobile won two Red Dots: One in the Apps and the other in the Interface and User Experience design category, both of which highlight our commitment to innovation and providing you with a user-focused and user-friendly experience in GX. One of the key features of Opera GX Mobile are the GX Corner with latest gaming deals and news as well as the Fast Action Button, with haptic feedback you know from game controllers that allows you to control your browser actions with one hand, without losing accuracy. Opera GX also includes Flow, which allows you to move your browsing experience between desktop and mobile versions of Opera GX seamlessly.

With these two wins, the mobile version of Opera GX joins the desktop version Opera GX that paved the way by winning a Red Dot for its design in 2019.

Hype in Opera Mini wins its first Red Dot

At the beginning of 2021 we launched Hype - an innovative chat service built directly into Opera Mini. This made Opera Mini the world's first browser with a built-in social messaging client. The creators of Hype worked closely with African artists across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ghana to make the experience of using it more unique to their markets. Hype is now available across all English-speaking African countries and already has over 3 million sign-ups. With the introduction of Hype chat, a secure end-to-end encrypted service, Opera redefined the concept of mobile browsers, providing users with a personalized, engaging browsing experience that enables seamless chatting, surfing and sharing - without compromising speed or driving increased data consumption.

Hype won a prestigious Red Dot in the Social Networking category. It was selected by an international jury of 24 industry experts from around the world, beating out entries from across Europe, Asia, and the Americas to win the award.

Red Dot has been a leading design award for over 60 years

Professor Dr Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Awards had the following to say on this year's winning designs and competition:

"The events of last year truly underscored the importance of communication and the way it is designed. Our jury was amazed by the quality of the submissions to the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021. The fact that you managed to stand out in such a strong and international field of competitors and impress the experts is proof of your design skill. Your award-winning project is outstanding."

Thank you, Dr Zec!

About the Red Dot Design Award:

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. In three disciplines, participants submit products, communication projects and brands as well as prototypes and concepts. The distinction "Red Dot" is an internationally recognised seal of excellent design.

Disclaimer

Opera Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 18:15:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
