Opera makes personal browsing on Android more fun with new WebSnap and smooth Media Player

12/07/2020 | 03:30am EST
OSLO, Norway, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Opera is releasing the new version of its flagship browser for Android. Version 61 of the Opera browser for Android introduces two new features WebSnap and a brand new and smooth media player.

WebSnap is a new feature in the Opera browser for Android that allows users to capture snapshots. It gives them the ability to personalize every snapshot with a set of editing tools. Users can blur images, add text and colors, or add emojis from the unique Opera emoticon collection, to make their personal snapshots more fun and easier to share with others through the standard share functionality of the browser.

The new version of the Opera browser for Android also introduces a new media player that allows users to play any video or audio file in the browser without downloading third-party apps onto their Android devices.

The new media player also includes Play Queue support so users can watch or listen to media files in the order they like, adding utility to the download manager in a way not possible with third-party players. Users can also browse while watching videos or listening to audio files at the same time as the media player supports picture-in-picture mode.

The Opera browser for Android is designed and built in Europe and is an all-in-one alternative for users who love Android smartphones and tablets. It comes with a free and unlimited VPN, an easy-to-use Crypto Wallet, Sync and Flow for connecting with the Opera browser for PC and Mac, and an improved Ad Blocker for a browsing experience free of ads.

The Opera browser for Android offers more features than the regular browsers preinstalled on Android devices. It has recently received more than 100 feature updates, becoming the most powerful mobile browser available for free in the Google Play Store. It has registered more than three million reviews in Google Play with an average 4.6 star rating.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Media contact:

Name: Alejandro Viquez, Senior Communication Manager
Email: alejandrov@opera.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
