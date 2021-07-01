Opera : Meet the world's first alternative browser optimized for Chromebooks

Hello there Chromebook fans!

We're proud to announce that Opera is now the world's first alternative browser optimized for Chromebooks. The Opera Browser brings many unique features previously unavailable on the Chrome OS platform, including a free, unlimited, no-log browser VPN, ad blocker, cookie dialog blocker and color themes.

With 30 million Chromebooks sold in 2020 and forecasts that a further 40 million will be shipped in 2021, Chrome OS has become an important operating system chosen by many for its convenience in both work and education. Chromebooks, with their user-friendly interface and touchscreens, are excellent devices for people's everyday needs. If you're a fan, it's high time for you to get access to an excellent alternative browser with a unique set of features we are sure you'll find useful and fun.

Opera on Chrome OS comes with a set of unique functionalities, including built-in messengers, a free unlimited built-in VPN, ad blocking and tracker blocking, protection from annoying GDPR-related cookie dialogs, as well as a built-in crypto wallet. Everything to make your browsing experience smooth and joyful.

Opera wouldn't be Opera if it didn't give you instant access to your favorite messengers. This makes it the only browser to offer this functionality on Chromebook. From now on, you can chat with friends or coworkers or check your Instagram or Twitter without having to interrupt your browsing or to reach for your phone. All the messengers you might need are within your reach.

The Opera browser also makes surfing the web on Chromebooks more colorful with a set of five color themes available in both light and dark mode.

If you're a Netflix binge-watcher, late-night reader, or workaholic, you'll be happy to discover that Opera is also eye-friendly. The special night mode available in the Chromebook browser protects you from the blue light glare that disrupts sleep patterns, as well as saves anyone next to you from unnecessarily disturbing light.

To make browsing on Chromebooks as easy, fast and lightweight as possible, Opera for Chromebook was built based on the Opera Browser for Android with custom optimizations that deliver a full-fledged laptop experience while maintaining all of its unique features.

You can keep using the mouse and keyboard, as well as a set of useful keyboard shortcuts such as [Info on some cool shortcuts our users should know about]. Opera for Chromebook can also be seamlessly synchronized with other Opera browsers: Chromebook, desktop computer, Android or iOS phone - we don't discriminate.

You can sync them using the Flow feature by simply scanning a QR code and thus establishing a 'Flow,' your own personal, end-to-end encrypted chat with yourself. With Flow, you can share notes, images, files and links, and access them immediately on any of your devices with Opera.

This release completes the Opera ecosystem, making Opera available on all major operating systems: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS and now Chrome OS. The Opera browser is the browser of choice for millions of people worldwide.

Try Opera on your Chromebook right away!

We hope you enjoy this new release. Until next time, happy browsing!