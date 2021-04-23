Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Opera Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPRA

OPERA LIMITED

(OPRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Opera : NFTs are Here to Stay

04/23/2021 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deploying your first non-fungible token is cause for celebration.

At a dinner party I recently attended, the conversation quickly turned to minting NFTs and debating the longevity of this phenomenon. Naturally, guests wanted to mint their own then sell for millions. Then someone asked me for advice and 'insider secrets'. I smiled and airdropped my previous Opera blogs; Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, NFTs; Everything I Don't Knowand Crazy about NFTs. My secrets are decentralized.

A Paradigm Shift Sets the Foundation

First, remember that NFTs, non-fungible tokens, are units of cryptographic data (programmable code) stored on a blockchain and cannot be interchangeable. They are one-of-a-kind. Think about unique digital things you value such as photos, videos, audio recordings, collectibles, or intellectual property. Imagine how a digital ledger (blockchain) can immutably store all those items as NFTs and help solve how to value, manage, or transact with them. It's already happening! IBM just announced that it will begin tokenizing patents as NFTs to solve the lack of transparencies in ownership and transactions. They hope to capitalize on a $1 trillion opportunity in the patent market by better identifying, authenticating, and trading on the IP. What do you value that can be digitized?

YOLO and Tech Savvy

Early internet development, known as Web1.0 and Web2.0 in the 1990's introduced the digital distribution of information. Roughly thirty years later, we are cultivating Web3.0 as a digital distribution of value. The paradigm shift is enabled by blockchain technology which 'powers' cryptocurrencies and NFTs. As a result, a store of value can be easily deployed, immutably tracked, and transferred like never before in history.

Two generations that grew up with the internet, Gen Z and Gen Alpha (born 1995-2025) are native to Web3.0. They are incredibly tech savvy and hyper-connected, socializing, communicating, gaming, schooling, working, and transacting intuitively online. Gen Alphas alone are expected to reach two billion by 2025. Combine that with Gen Z's 'YOLO' rally cry that embodies their values of having agency and taking risks, and the future is dynamic!

Source: McCrindle, generationalpha.com

Web3.0 adoption for Gen Z and Gen Alpha is mainstream and will continue to expand through the population segments with the adoption of cryptocurrencies, AI, autonomous vehicles, and NTFs. More product integrations will happen swiftly as UX and onboarding features become more intuitive in the future.

NFTs and Distributing Value

'We have entered a new era of adoption', celebrated Morgan Beller, an early stage venture partner at NFX Fund. At Celo's Quarterly Community Conference this week, she described using crypto to solve real world problems for people who need it, by people who know their ecosystem best. By crossing the 'crypto mainstream and institutional chasm', a new financial system is created.

As long as there are things of value, people will need ways to capture, secure, store and distribute them. NFTs are a new means to incentivize behavior, automate contracts, and create new financial systems. Over time, they will evolve in sophistication and become more integrated in daily life but the paradigm has permanently changed. The ability to distribute what you value digitally, is groundbreaking. Now let's go celebrate!

Disclaimer

Opera Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPERA LIMITED
05:08pOPERA  : NFTs are Here to Stay
PU
04/20European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/20OPERA  : Antelop provides its Issuer TSP Hub MDES to Opera and its new European ..
PU
04/15OPERA LIMITED  : to announce first quarter 2021 financial results on April 27, 2..
PR
04/15European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/14OPERA  : A Watershed Day for Cryptocurrencies
PU
04/07European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/06UPDATE : Opera Sees Q1 Revenue to Exceed Earlier Guidance; Shares Up 6%
MT
04/06OPERA  : Sees Q1 Revenue to Exceed Earlier Guidance
MT
04/06OPERA  : first quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA expected to exceed top-end of..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 66,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 149 M 1 149 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 819
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart OPERA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Opera Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPERA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,73 $
Last Close Price 10,07 $
Spread / Highest target 73,8%
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ya Hui Zhou Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lin Song Co-CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Frode Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer
Lori Wheeler Naess Independent Director
Trond Riiber Knudsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPERA LIMITED10.30%1 149
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.16%1 939 632
SEA LIMITED23.83%128 073
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.67%96 432
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE17.42%61 274
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-2.32%57 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ