Opera : to integrate Handshake for blockchain-based, decentralized domain naming

On this last day of 2021, we have some plans to share. Today, we're announcing a partnership with the dWeb Foundation over an integration of the decentralized blockchain domain name system, Handshake. Handshake is a decentralized, permissionless naming system that disintermediates the old guard of Certificate Authorities operating in the traditional DNS namespace hierarchy by providing a more advanced, secure, open, and accountable network. The integration will go live in the first half of 2022.

This partnership is the latest step in our mission to make crypto and web3 more mainstream by providing our users with maximum choice through access to the greatest number of blockchains and protocols. Through its products, Opera is pursuing its goal of providing the best user experience and onboarding to web3.

"For Opera, as a web3-ready browser, it's key to provide access to decentralized domains and domain naming solutions. That's why we're excited to partner with the dWeb Foundation and integrate Handshake to give our users access to web3 domains they can truly own," said Susie Batt, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at Opera.

"A truly democratized Web 3.0 can only be fully realized once we've moved onto new infrastructure. Handshake is a critical piece of the puzzle to make that paradigm shift. Opera pioneering the path forward as the first major browser to support HNS speaks to its forward-thinking vision and positioning in the browser space. This partnership just marks the beginning of the work that lies ahead for building a decentralized web," said Chjango Unchained, Executive Director at dWeb Foundation.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, crypto, e-commerce and classifieds. In 2018, Opera introduced the first browser with a built-in crypto wallet and web3 support. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

About Handshake

Handshake is a public blockchain that acts as a decentralized, permissionless naming system that disintermediates the old guard of Certificate Authorities operating in the traditional DNS namespace hierarchy by providing a more advanced, secure, open, and accountable network. It acts as the most viable alternative to the legacy Domain Name System by replacing ICANN with a public blockchain.

Learn more about www.handshake.org

About dWeb Foundation

The dWeb (decentralized web) Foundation is a not-for-profit entity that serves to develop a new, democratized web whose foundations are built upon the Handshake Naming System.