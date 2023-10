OPG Power Ventures Plc is an Isle of Man-based company, which is primarily engaged in the development, owning, operation and maintenance of private sector power projects in India. The electricity generated from the Company's plants is sold principally to public sector undertakings and captive power users in India or in the short-term market. Its flagship 414 MW coal fired thermal plant is in the industrial state Tamil Nadu close to the ports of Ennore and Chennai. The plant comprises four units, 77 MW, 77 MW Chennai II, 80 MW Chennai III and 180 MW Chennai IV. The Company also operates its 64 MW of solar projects in Karnataka. The projects are across four sites comprising three sites of 20 MW and one site of two MW. Its subsidiaries include Caromia Holdings limited (CHL), Gita Power and Infrastructure Private Limited, (GPIPL), OPG Power Generation Private Limited (OPGPG), Samriddhi Surya Vidyut Private Limited and Powergen Resources Pte Ltd.

Sector Electric Utilities