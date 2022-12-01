Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  OpGen, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OPGN   US68373L3078

OPGEN, INC.

(OPGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
0.1980 USD   +15.52%
07:54aOpgen : Corporate Presentation
PU
11/30Opgen Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14OpGen, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
OpGen : Corporate Presentation

12/01/2022 | 07:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OpGen

Corporate Overview

December 1, 2022

OpGen, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. These statements, among other things, relate to our business strategy, goals and expectations concerning our products, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will" and similar terms and phrases are used to identify forward-looking statements in this presentation. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond OpGen's control, and that may cause results to differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the success of our commercialization efforts, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the fact that we may not effectively use proceeds from recent financings, the continued realization of expected benefits of our business combination transaction with Curetis GmbH, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operations, financial results, and commercialization efforts as well as on capital markets and general economic conditions, our ability to satisfy debt obligations under our loan with the European Investment Bank, the effect of the military action in Russia and Ukraine on our distributors, collaborators and service providers, our liquidity and working capital requirements, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this presentation and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OpGen, Inc.

2

OpGen Overview

Striving to innovate molecular microbiology

Fast

Comprehensive

Smart

Easy

Rapid Pathogen

Broad Pathogen &

AI-Powered AMR

Sample-To-Answer

Detection For Life

Antimicrobial

Prediction &

Platforms

Threatening Infections

Resistance (AMR)

Bioinformatics

Marker Coverage

OpGen, Inc.

3

OpGen's product portfolio

Next generation of diagnostic solutions

Together we improve patient care and

fight AMR through cutting edge molecular diagnostics

Syndromic

Broad AMR

AI-Powered

Bioinformatics

Diagnostics

Detection

& NGS Services

Our innovative solutions for infectious disease diagnostics comprise a suite of FDA-cleared rapid PCR-based panels as well as NGS-based services with AI-powered bioinformatics for molecular microbiology.

OpGen, Inc.

4

OpGen's strategic positioning and benefits

Well positioned to capitalize on global opportunities in infectious disease and rapid AMR detection Proprietary molecular diagnostic tests and platforms

Premier AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for multi-drug resistance diagnostics

Global commercial channel capabilities & partners

Financial leverage, operational synergies, and positive growth-driven business outlook

OpGen, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OpGen Inc. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,55 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 10,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,20 $
Average target price 1,58 $
Spread / Average Target 698%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Schacht President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albert Weber Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William E. Rhodes Non-Executive Chairman
Faranak Atrzadeh Chief Marketing & Scientific Affairs Officer
Johannes Bacher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPGEN, INC.-80.20%11
MODERNA, INC.-30.74%67 581
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.73%40 495
LONZA GROUP AG-35.64%38 281
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.30.08%27 139
SEAGEN INC.-21.48%22 538