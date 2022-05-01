Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OpGen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPGN   US68373L3078

OPGEN, INC.

(OPGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 09:00:00 pm BST
0.5234 USD   -3.79%
11:37aOPGEN : Corporate Presentation (PDF)
PU
04/28OPGEN TO PROVIDE BUSINESS UPDATE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2022 ON MAY 12TH AT 4 : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
GL
04/25OPGEN : Subsidiary Curetis and European Investment Bank Plan to Restructure Debt Repayment - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OpGen : Corporate Presentation (PDF)

05/01/2022 | 11:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OpGen

Corporate Overview

May 1, 2022

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. These statements, among other things, relate to our business strategy, goals and expectations concerning our products, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will" and similar terms and phrases are used to identify forward-looking statements in this presentation. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond OpGen's control, and that may cause results to differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the success of our commercialization efforts, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the fact that we may not effectively use proceeds from recent financings, the continued realization of expected benefits of our business combination transaction with Curetis GmbH, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operations, financial results, and commercialization efforts as well as on capital markets and general economic conditions, the effect of the military action in Russia and Ukraine on our distributors, collaborators and service providers, our liquidity and working capital requirements, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this presentation and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OpGen, Inc.

2

OpGen Overview

Striving to innovate molecular microbiology

OpGen's product portfolio

Next generation of diagnostic solutions

OpGen, Inc.

Our innovative solutions for infectious disease diagnostics comprise a suite of FDA-cleared rapid PCR-based panels as well as NGS-based services with AI-powered bioinformatics for molecular microbiology.

OpGen's strategic positioning and benefits

Well positioned to capitalize on global opportunities in infectious disease and rapid AMR detection

Proprietary molecular diagnostic tests and platforms

Premier AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for multi-drug resistance diagnostics

Global commercial channel capabilities & partners

Financial leverage, operational synergies, and positive growth-driven business outlook

OpGen, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OpGen Inc. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 10:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OPGEN, INC.
11:37aOPGEN : Corporate Presentation (PDF)
PU
04/28OPGEN TO PROVIDE BUSINESS UPDATE AND : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
GL
04/25OPGEN : Subsidiary Curetis and European Investment Bank Plan to Restructure Debt Repayment..
PU
04/25OPGEN INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/25OpGen Unit Curetis Plans Debt Restructuring With European Investment Bank; Shares Lower..
MT
04/25OpGen's Subsidiary Curetis and European Investment Bank Plan to Restructure Debt Repaym..
GL
04/20OpGen Subsidiary Launches New Genome Sequencing, Analysis Services
MT
04/20OpGen's Subsidiary Ares Genetics Commercially Launches New Sequencing and Analysis Serv..
GL
04/06OpGen's subsidiary Ares Genetics provides update on collaboration agreement to drive cu..
AQ
04/06Novartis Unit Sandoz Extends Ares Genetics Agreement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPGEN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7,11 M - 5,67 M
Net income 2022 -26,9 M - -21,4 M
Net Debt 2022 18,2 M - 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 24,4 M 19,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart OPGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
OpGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,52 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 569%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Schacht President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albert Weber Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William E. Rhodes Non-Executive Chairman
Faranak Atrzadeh Chief Marketing & Scientific Affairs Officer
Johannes Bacher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPGEN, INC.-47.66%24
MODERNA, INC.-47.08%54 170
LONZA GROUP AG-24.05%44 086
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.74%41 261
SEAGEN INC.-15.26%24 082
CELLTRION, INC.-11.11%19 365