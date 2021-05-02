Log in
    OPGN   US68373L3078

OPGEN, INC.

(OPGN)
OpGen : Corporate Presentation (PDF)

05/02/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
OpGen

Corporate Overview

May 2021

©2021 OpGen, Inc.

1

Forward looking statements disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. These statements, among other things, relate to our business strategy, goals and expectations concerning our products, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will" and similar terms and phrases are used to identify forward-looking statements in this presentation. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond OpGen's control, and that may cause results to differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost- effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and service offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the fact that we may not effectively use proceeds from recent financings, including our February 2021 and November 2020 financings, and March 2021 warrant exercise and exchange, the realization of expected synergies from our business combination transaction with Curetis GmbH, the successful integration of our company with the operations and business of Curetis GmbH and its subsidiaries and the implementation of the combined company's strategic and business goals and objectives, the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, financial results, and commercialization efforts as well as on capital markets and general economic conditions, the ability to comply with the complexities of operating a global business, the success of our commercialization efforts, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this presentation and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

©2021 OpGen, Inc.

2

OpGen Overview

Striving to innovate molecular microbiology

Fast

Comprehensive

Smart

Easy

Rapid Pathogen

Broad Pathogen &

AI-Powered AMR

Sample-To-Answer

Detection For Life

Antimicrobial

Prediction &

Platforms

Threatening Infections

Resistance (AMR)

Bioinformatics

Marker Coverage

©2021 OpGen, Inc.

3

OpGen's combined portfolio

Synergistic products and capabilities

Unyvero Platform &

Acuitas Panel &

Global Commercial

Ares Genetics

Syndromic Tests

Lighthouse

Presence

NGS & Bioinformatics

FDA-cleared LRT & LRT BAL for lower respiratory tract infections

5 CE-IVD tests

Unyvero A30 RQ platform in advanced stages of development

Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for

Direct sales and marketing

AI-powered AMR prediction

Isolates pending FDA clearance

in the U.S.

combining ARESdb with NGS

Enhances targeted antibiotic

EMEA, APAC, Latin America and

Strategic partnerships and

decision making

China distribution with partners

collaborations with globally

Lighthouse knowledge base

leading IVD & pharma companies

deployed for public health use

©2021 OpGen, Inc.

4

OpGen's strategic positioning and benefits

Well positioned to capitalize on global opportunities in infectious disease and rapid AMR detection Proprietary molecular diagnostic tests and platforms

Premier AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for multi-drug resistance diagnostics Global commercial channel capabilities & partners

Financial leverage, operational synergies, and positive growth-driven business outlook

©2021 OpGen, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OpGen Inc. published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 18:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
