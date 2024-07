Ophir High Conviction Fund is an Australia-based small and mid-cap equities fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to invest in approximately 15-30 companies listed outside the S&P/Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) 50. The Fund may also invest in international equities, such as listed securities in New Zealand, in accordance with the product disclosure statement and the provisions of the Fund's Constitution. It invests in various sectors, including communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd is the responsible entity and manager of the Company.

Sector Closed End Funds