Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPNT   US6837501039

OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(OPNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Correction: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Corrects Error in Issuing Duplicate Press Release Today

01/20/2022 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correction: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, reports that the company mistakenly reissued the press release this afternoon entitled, "Opiant Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)." This press release is a duplicate of the press release issued on December 20, 2021. The company regrets the error.

For Media and Investor Inquiries:
Ben Atkins, Opiant
(310) 598-5410
batkins@opiant.com

 


All news about OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:49pOpiant Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Trial of OPNT002, Nasal..
GL
05:45pCORRECTION : Opiant Pharmaceuticals Corrects Error in Issuing Duplicate Press Release Toda..
GL
04:06pOpiant Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
01/07OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Opiant Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
2021Opiant Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
2021OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
2021Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals With Outperform Rating, $42 Pr..
MT
2021Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corp..
PU
2021OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47,2 M - -
Net income 2021 2,08 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,97 $
Average target price 42,75 $
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Crystal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David D. O'Toole Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig A. Collard Chairman
Phil Skolnick Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Jeffrey Sinclair Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-22.78%123
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-4.88%86 640
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.12%64 627
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.12%58 692
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-6.39%51 406
BIONTECH SE-37.29%39 044