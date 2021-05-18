Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Hold Virtual 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:00am PDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, announced today that, due to the continuing public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to protect the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, Opiant's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only meeting format via live audio webcast. The original date and time of the 2021 Annual Meeting, as well as the matters to be voted on at the 2021 Annual Meeting, remain unchanged.



The Company’s proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.opiant.com/static-files/90791c5a-5c1e-40df-ab4a-4e54cbb7630f

Shareholders who elect to virtually attend the meeting may do so as follows:

Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021



Time: 9:00 a.m. (PDT)



Live Virtual Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91932669149 (Meeting ID: 919 3266 9149)

Live call: 877 369 0926 (US Toll-free) or 877 853 5247 (US Toll-free) or Find your local number via https://zoom.us/u/aO3gNgQ4J

Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2021, the record date for the 2021 Annual Meeting, are entitled to participate in the virtual meeting and will need their assigned 16-digit control number to vote shares electronically at the virtual meeting by submitting an email to: Admin12@astfinancial.com

Important Information for Voting Shares

Your vote is important. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, Opiant urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

Shareholders of record with Internet access may submit proxies until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 14, 2021, by following the instructions on your proxy cards or at www.voteproxy.com.

Shareholders who have already voted their shares do not need to vote them again because of this change in meeting format.

A list of shareholders entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting will be available for review by interested shareholders at the offices of the Company, 233 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 280, Santa Monica, CA 90401, beginning on June 5, 2021. Please contact the Company’s Investor Relations by sending an e-mail to batkins@opiant.com, if you wish to inspect the list prior to the meeting.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Guest

Those without a control number may attend the virtual meeting as guests, but will not have the option to vote.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, and among other things, our ability to maintain cash balances and successfully commercialize or partner our product candidates currently under development. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other same terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in our filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2021, including under the caption titled "Risk Factors." These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.



