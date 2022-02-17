Log in
OPKO Health : Immediate Report

02/17/2022 | 12:38pm EST
OPKO Health to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

MIAMI (February 17, 2022) - OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) plans to report operating and financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022. OPKO's senior management will provide a business update and discuss results as well as financial guidance during a conference call and live audio webcast on February 24th beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

OPKO encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the link here. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode and a unique registrant ID to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the start of the call. Alternatively, please dial (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 and use conference ID 4489338.

To access the live call via webcast, please click on the link OPKO 4Q21 Results Conference Call. Individual investors and investment community professionals who do not plan to ask a question during the call's Q&A session are encouraged to listen to the call via the webcast.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay can be accessed for a period of time on OPKO's website at OPKO 4Q21 Results Conference Call. A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the close of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859- 2056 or (404) 537-3406, and use conference ID 4489338.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry- leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100 ybriggs@lhai.com

or

Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100bvoss@lhai.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Opko Health Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
