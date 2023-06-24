OPKO Health, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company's segments include diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. The diagnostics segment consists of the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference Health, LLC (BioReference), its point-of-care operations. The pharmaceutical segment consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, Spain, Ecuador, France, the United States, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Through BioReference, it operates laboratory divisions, such as BioReference Health, GenPath and GenPath. Its Pharmaceutical Business has one commercial stage pharmaceutical product and several pharmaceutical compounds and technologies in various stages of research and development for a range of indications and conditions, including pharmaceutical compounds, Oxyntomodulin, Biologics, Factor VIIa-CTP and others. It also owns an active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel through its subsidiary FineTech Pharmaceutical, Ltd.