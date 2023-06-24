FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Check this box if no
Washington, D.C. 20549
longer subject to
Section 16. Form 4 or
Form 5 obligations may STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
continue. See
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Instruction 1(b).
Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0287
Estimated average burden hours
per response...
0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Medel, M.D.
Roger
J.
OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK]
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
____
10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
____
Officer (give title below)____
Other (specify below)
OPKO Health, Inc.
06/22/2023
4400 Biscayne Blvd.
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
Miami
FL
33137
XForm filed by One Reporting Person
____
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is
intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3. Transaction
4. Securities Acquired
Date
Execution Date, if
Code
(A) or Disposed of (D)
(Month/Day/Year)
any
(Instr. 8)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Month/Day/Year)
(A) or
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
6. 7. Nature of
Ownership Indirect
Form: Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(I)
(Instr. 4)
Page 1 of 2.
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date, if
Transaction
Derivative
Expiration Date
Underlying Securities
Derivative
Derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
any
Code
Securities
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
or Disposed
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
of (D)
Following
Direct (D)
(Instr. 3, 4,
Reported
or Indirect
and 5)
Transaction(s)
(I)
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Stock
Option
$1.61
06/22/2023
A
30,000
06/22/2024
06/21/2033
Common
30,000
$ 0
30,000
D
(Right to
Stock
Buy)
Explanation of Responses:
Steven D. Rubin, Attorney-in-Fact
06/23/2023
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
- If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
- Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Page 2 of 2.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Opko Health Inc. published this content on 24 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2023 16:22:06 UTC.