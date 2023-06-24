FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 5 obligations may STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Yu, M.D., PhD.

Alice

Lin-Tsing

OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK]

X

Director

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

OPKO Health, Inc.

06/22/2023

4400 Biscayne Blvd.

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Miami

FL

33137

XForm filed by One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Page 1 of 2.

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Stock

Option

$1.61

06/22/2023

A

30,000

06/22/2024

06/21/2033

Common

30,000

$ 0

30,000

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

Steven D. Rubin, Attorney-in-Fact

06/23/2023

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Page 2 of 2.

