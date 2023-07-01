UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 29, 2023
OPKO Health, Inc.
Delaware
001-33528
75-2402409
4400 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, Florida
33137
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (305) 575-4100
ITEM 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On June 29, 2023, BioReference Health, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("BRH"), a subsidiary of OPKO Health, Inc. (the "Company"), together with the other parties thereto, entered into a Waiver and Amendment No. 2 (the "Amendment") to the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Amended Credit Agreement"), dated as of August 30, 2021, by and among BRH, certain of its subsidiaries, as borrowers or guarantors, the lenders party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent for the lenders.
The Amendment, among other things, (i) replaces the London interbank offered rate (LIBO) with the forward- looking term rate based on the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) as the interest rate benchmark, (ii) reduces the aggregate revolving commitment from $75,000,000 to $50,000,000, (iii) provides a revised commitment fee rate, and (iv) extends the maturity date from August 2024 to the earlier of August 2025, or 90 days before the maturity date of any material indebtedness at the OPKO Health, Inc. level.
The foregoing description of the Amendment is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, which the Company will file as an exhibit to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and incorporated by reference herein.
OPKO Health, Inc.
/s/ Steven D. Rubin
Date: June 30, 2023
Steven D. Rubin
Executive Vice President-Administration
