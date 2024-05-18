FORM 4
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Phillip Frost, M.D., ET AL
OPKO Health, Inc.
4400 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33137
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
OPKO Health, Inc. [ OPK ]
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
05/17/2024
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
__ X __ Director
__ X __ 10% Owner
__ X __ Officer (give title below)
CEO & Chairman
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Common Stock
05/17/2024
P
163,997
A
$ 1.2878
(1)
Common Stock
Common Stock
See
211,132,222
I
Footnote
(2)
3,068,951
D
See
30,127,177
I
Footnote
(3)
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner Officer
Other
Phillip Frost, M.D., ET AL
OPKO Health, Inc.
X
X
CEO & Chairman
4400 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL
33137
Frost Gamma Investments Trust
OPKO Health, Inc.
X
4400 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL
33137
Explanation of Responses:
- The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $1.285 to $1.29, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to OPKO Health, Inc. (the "Company"), any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote (1) to this Form 4.
- The securities are held by Frost Gamma Investments Trust, of which Phillip Frost M.D., is the trustee. Frost Gamma L.P. is the sole and exclusive beneficiary of Frost Gamma Investments Trust. Dr. Frost is one of two limited partners of Frost Gamma L.P. The general partner of Frost Gamma L.P. is Frost Gamma, Inc., and the sole shareholder of Frost Gamma, Inc. is Frost-Nevada Corporation. Dr. Frost is also the sole shareholder of Frost-Nevada Corporation. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, except to the extent of any pecuniary interest therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of these securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
- These securities are held by Frost Nevada Investments Trust, of which the Reporting Person is the trustee and Frost-Nevada, L.P. is the sole and exclusive beneficiary. The Reporting Person is one of seven limited partners of Frost-Nevada, L.P. and the sole shareholder of Frost-Nevada Corporation, the sole general partner of Frost-Nevada, L.P. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, except to the extent of any pecuniary interest therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of these securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
Signatures
Phillip Frost, M.D., Individually and as Trustee 05/17/2024
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
