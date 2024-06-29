Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold and with respect to the payment of all or

See the definition of "person" in paragraph (a) of Rule 144. Information is to be given not only as to the person for whose account the securities are to be sold but also as to all other persons included in that definition. In addition, information shall be given as to sales by all persons whose sales are required by paragraph (e) of Rule 144 to be aggregated with sales for the account of the person filing this notice.

144: Securities To Be Sold

Title of the Class Class A Common Stock Date you Acquired 04/29/2022 Nature of Acquisition Transaction Compensation for Sale of GeneDX to Sema 4 Name of Person from Whom Acquired Issuer Is this a Gift? Date Donor Acquired Amount of Securities Acquired 261417 Date of Payment 04/29/2022 Nature of Payment N/A

If the securities were purchased and full payment therefor was not made in cash at the time of purchase, explain in the table or in a note thereto the nature of the consideration given. If the consideration consisted of any note or other obligation, or if payment was made in installments describe the arrangement and state when the note or other obligation was discharged in full or the last installment paid.

144: Securities Sold During The Past 3 Months

Nothing to Report

144: Remarks and Signature

Remarks

Date of Notice 06/27/2024 ATTENTION:

The person for whose account the securities to which this notice relates are to be sold hereby represents by signing this notice that he does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the Issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed. If such person has adopted a written trading plan or given trading instructions to satisfy Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, by signing the form and indicating the date that the plan was adopted or the instruction given, that person makes such representation as of the plan adoption or instruction date.

Signature Adam Logal

ATTENTION: Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)