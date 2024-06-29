PURSUANT TO RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
144: Filer Information
Filer CIK
0000944809
Filer CCC
XXXXXXXX
Is this a LIVE or TEST Filing?
LIVE TEST
Submission Contact Information
Name
Phone
E-Mail Address
144: Issuer Information
Name of Issuer
GeneDx Holdings Corp.
SEC File Number
001-39482
Address of Issuer
333 LUDLOW STREET
NORTH TOWER, 6TH FLOOR
STAMFORD
CONNECTICUT
06902
Phone
888-729-1206
Name of Person for Whose Account the
OPKO HEALTH, INC.
Securities are To Be Sold
See the definition of "person" in paragraph (a) of Rule 144. Information is to be given not only as to the person for whose account the securities are to be sold but also as to all other persons included in that definition. In addition, information shall be given as to sales by all persons whose sales are required by paragraph (e) of Rule 144 to be aggregated with sales for the account of the person filing this notice.
Relationship to Issuer 10% Stockholder
144: Securities Information
Title of the Class of Securities To Be Sold
Common Stock
Name and Address of the Broker
Charles Schwab & Co.
3000 Schwab Way
Westlake
TX
76262
Number of Shares or Other Units To Be
261417
Sold
Aggregate Market Value
6964148.00
Number of Shares or Other Units
26141701
Outstanding
Approximate Date of Sale
06/28/2024
Name the Securities Exchange
NASDAQ
Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold and with respect to the payment of all or
any part of the purchase price or other consideration therefor:
144: Securities To Be Sold
Title of the Class
Class A Common Stock
Date you Acquired
04/29/2022
Nature of Acquisition Transaction
Compensation for Sale of GeneDX to Sema 4
Name of Person from Whom Acquired
Issuer
Is this a Gift?
Date Donor Acquired
Amount of Securities Acquired
261417
Date of Payment
04/29/2022
Nature of Payment
N/A
If the securities were purchased and full payment therefor was not made in cash at the time of purchase, explain in the table or in a note thereto the nature of the consideration given. If the consideration consisted of any note or other obligation, or if payment was made in installments describe the arrangement and state when the note or other obligation was discharged in full or the last installment paid.
Furnish the following information as to all securities of the issuer sold during the past 3 months by the person for whose account the securities are to be sold.
144: Securities Sold During The Past 3 Months
Nothing to Report
144: Remarks and Signature
Remarks
Date of Notice
06/27/2024
ATTENTION:
The person for whose account the securities to which this notice relates are to be sold hereby represents by signing this notice that he does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the Issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed. If such person has adopted a written trading plan or given trading instructions to satisfy Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, by signing the form and indicating the date that the plan was adopted or the instruction given, that person makes such representation as of the plan adoption or instruction date.
Signature
Adam Logal
ATTENTION: Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Opko Health Inc. published this content on
29 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
29 June 2024 18:55:06 UTC.
OPKO Health, Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company. The Company's diagnostics segment consists of the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference Health, LLC (BioReference), its point-of-care operations. Its pharmaceutical segment consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, Spain, Ecuador, France, the United States, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Through BioReference, it operates specialized laboratory divisions, such as GenPath (Urology), GenPath (Oncology), and GenPath (Women's Health). It has two commercial stage pharmaceutical products and several pharmaceutical compounds and technologies in various stages of research and development for a range of indications and conditions, including Rayaldee, Rayaldee, Oxyntomodulin, Biologics, NGENLA Somatrogon, and Factor VIIa-CTP. It develops and manufactures specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) through FineTech Pharmaceutical, Ltd.