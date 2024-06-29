Form 144 Filer Information

0000944809

Name of Issuer

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

001-39482

333 LUDLOW STREET

NORTH TOWER, 6TH FLOOR

STAMFORD

CONNECTICUT

06902

Phone
888-729-1206

OPKO HEALTH, INC.

Common Stock

Charles Schwab & Co.

3000 Schwab Way

Westlake

TX

76262

261417

6964148.00

26141701

06/28/2024

NASDAQ

Class A Common Stock

04/29/2022

Compensation for Sale of GeneDX to Sema 4

Issuer

261417

04/29/2022

N/A

Nothing to Report

06/27/2024

Adam Logal

