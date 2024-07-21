FORM 4

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * OPKO Health, Inc.

(Last)

(First)

4400 Biscayne Blvd.

(Street)

Miami, FL 33137

(City)

(State)

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [ WGS ]

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

07/17/2024

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

(Zip)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

_____ Director

__ X __ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

07/17/2024

S

25,000

D

$ 32.9275 (1)

3,408,403

D

Explanation of Responses:

1. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.87 to $33.18, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to GeneDx Holding Corp. (the "Company"), any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote (1) to this Form 4.

Steven D. Rubin, Exec. VP - Administration 07/19/2024

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

