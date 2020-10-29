Log in
OPKO HEALTH, INC. (OPK)

OPKO HEALTH, INC.

(OPK)
  Report
10/29 04:00:00 pm
4.2 USD   +5.00%
OPKO Health : XBRL Q3 2020

10/29/2020 | 06:10pm EDT

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

COVER PAGE

COVER PAGE - shares

9 Months Ended

Sep. 30, 2020

Oct. 20, 2020

Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 001-33528
Entity Registrant Name OPKO Health, Inc.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 75-2402409
Entity Address, Address Line One 4400 Biscayne Blvd.
Entity Address, City or Town Miami
Entity Address, State or Province FL
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 33137
City Area Code (305)
Local Phone Number 575-4100
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
Trading Symbol OPK
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business false
Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding (in shares) 670,000,024
Entity Central Index Key 0000944809
Amendment Flag false
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31

Disclaimer

Opko Health Inc. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:09:00 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 284 M - -
Net income 2020 27,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 95,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 679 M 2 679 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 096
Free-Float 60,1%
Technical analysis trends OPKO HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 4,00 $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Frost Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam E. Logal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jane H. Hsaio Vice Chairman & Chief Technical Officer
John A. Paganelli Independent Director
Steven D. Rubin Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPKO HEALTH, INC.172.11%2 679
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.15%364 239
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.18%276 926
PFIZER INC.-9.52%196 991
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.24%192 678
NOVARTIS AG-21.82%179 655
