OPmobility (formerly Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE) is among the world leaders in innovative solutions for a unique, safer and more sustainable mobility experience. Driven by innovation since its creation, the group designs and produces intelligent exterior systems, complex custom modules, lighting systems, energy storage systems and battery and hydrogen electrification solutions for all mobility players. OPmobility also offers its customers a dedicated software development business, OPn'Soft. At the end of 2023, the group has 152 plants and 40 R&D centers worldwide.

