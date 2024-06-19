18 Jun 2024 19:03 CEST
OPMOBILITY
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1263673_Tableau_de_dclaration_des_oprations_de_rachat_OPMOBILITY_SE.pdf
PLASTIC OMNIUM
Les Echos
OPMOBILITY
FR0000124570
OPM
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OPmobility SE published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 12:03:27 UTC.