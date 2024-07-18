OPmobility: contract for hydrogen-powered trains in Italy

OPmobility has won a major contract from Stadler to equip regional hydrogen trains in Italy with high-pressure hydrogen storage and fuel cell systems, by the end of 2025.



The former Plastic Omnium company will develop and industrialize eight 350-bar high-pressure hydrogen storage systems per train (equivalent to around 185 kg of on-board hydrogen), and four 150 kW fuel cell systems per train.



OPmobility will initially equip 15 hydrogen-powered trains, with deliveries set to expand over the coming years. With their long range and short charging time, these trains are particularly well suited to decarbonizing rail mobility.



