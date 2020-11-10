Oportun Financial : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation 0 11/10/2020 | 04:47pm EST Send by mail :

Forward-Looking Statements This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements concerning our business, future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations of Oportun Financial Corporation ("Oportun" or the "Company") are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial position, as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in Oportun's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption "Risk Factors", including the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and include, but are not limited to: the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; market and economic disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic; Oportun's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, Net Revenue, operating expenses, and net income; changes in market interest rates; increases in loan delinquencies and charge-offs; Oportun's ability to operate successfully in a highly regulated industry; the effect of management changes; Oportun's ability to increase the volume of loans it makes; Oportun's ability to successfully launch the partnership with MetaBank, N.A., and offer loans in additional states; the successful development and execution of strategic partnerships; the success of Oportun's Emergency Hardship Deferral program; and Oportun's ability to compete successfully with companies that are currently in, or may in the future enter, the business of providing consumer loans to low- and moderate-income customers underserved by traditional, mainstream financial institutions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "predict," "potential," "positioned," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are only predictions. Oportun has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Also, these forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and growth and other industry data. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. The Company has not independently verified the statistical and other industry data generated by independent parties and contained in this presentation and, accordingly, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of its future performance and the future performance of the industries in which it operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by Oportun. You should view this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect, particularly given the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented in addition to, and not as a substitute for, and are not superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these Non-GAAP measures can be useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our core business and provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, and are not superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP measures we use, as presented, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measure, calculated in accordance with GAAP. 2 Oportun Returning to Growth Normalizing Credit Trends Continued Strong Capital and Liquidity Expense Management Emergency Hardship Deferrals declined to 1.0% and 1.5% at Oct 31 (1) and Sept 30 compared to 5.0% at June 30

and Sept 30 compared to 5.0% at June 30 30+ Day Delinquency Rate declined to 3.6% and 3.5% at Oct 31 (1) and Sept 30 compared to 3.7% at June 30

and Sept 30 compared to 3.7% at June 30 First Payment Defaults on new originations below 2019 and pre-pandemic levels

pre-pandemic levels Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate was 10.4% for 3Q20 as compared to 10.6% for 2Q20

Charge-Off Rate was 10.4% for 3Q20 as compared to 10.6% for 2Q20 Continuing to maintain 12+ months of liquidity runway Sold retained subordinate notes, raising $39.8 million, net, and co-sponsored $188.0 million securitization of Oportun collateral by whole loan purchaser $196.2 million of cash and restricted cash at October 31 (1) $400.0 million warehouse line with $208.0 million undrawn capacity at October 31 (1) Disciplined approach to managing operating expenses; reduced discretionary spend across the organization 3Q20 total operating expenses were up 9% sequentially from 2Q20. Excluding the impact of a legal settlement, 3Q20 operating expenses were down 0.2% sequentially. By comparison, operating expenses increased 20% from 2Q19 to 3Q19. Continued network optimization of 346 retail locations across the U.S.

• Quarter-over-quarter originations growth in 3Q20 of 92% as compared to 2Q20 Return to • Year-over-year originations increased in October, September and August to 69%(1), 67% and 55% of last year Growth Announced partnership with Metabank, N.A. for expansion across the nation Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process. 3 Our Growth Strategy Grow revenue and profitability in our existing addressable market by deepening existing capabilities, and expand addressable market by adding new geographies, capabilities, products, and channels Geographies Offer our products and services in all 50 states and become a national brand Channel ecosystem Make it ever easier for customers to do business with us, both directly and through our partners, regardless of their channel preference Customers Expand our brand, serving more low-to-moderate income customers with a high level of customer excellence Data and technology Leverage data and technology to drive competitive advantage in risk assessment, fraud analysis, marketing, and operations Products Deliver a suite of affordable financial products and services that empower our customers to improve their financial situations 4 Expanding Across the Nation 2%(1) 2%(1) 5%(1) 57%(1) 2%(1) + 26%(1) 5%(1) Represents Owned Principal Balance at End of Period by State as a percentage of total Owned Principal Balance at End of Period. All other states combined represent less than 1% of Owned Principal Balance at End of Period as of September 30, 2020. 5 Third Quarter 2020 Highlights Growth Total revenue of $136.8M, down 11% Y/Y

FVPF Total Revenue of $136.8M, down 11% Y/Y

Aggregate Originations of $302.4M, down 44% Y/Y

EOP Managed Principal Balance of $1.8B, down 9% Y/Y

624K Active Customers at EOP, down 16% Y/Y Credit Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate of 10.4% vs. 8.1% in 3Q19, and down from 10.6% in 2Q20

Charge-Off Rate of 10.4% vs. 8.1% in 3Q19, and down from 10.6% in 2Q20 30+ Day Delinquency Rate of 3.5% vs. 3.8% in 3Q19, and down from 3.7% in 2Q20 Capital & Liquidity Total Cash of $163.5M, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $109.7M and restricted cash of $53.8M

FVPF Debt-to-Equity of 2.9x down from 3.3x in 3Q19

Debt-to-Equity of 2.9x down from 3.3x in 3Q19 FVPF Cost of Debt of 3.9% down from 4.2% in 3Q19 Profitability Net income (loss) of $(6.0)M vs. $10.0M in 3Q19

Y/Y decline primarily due to current period charge- offs and legal settlement of $(8.8)M

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) of $4.2M vs. $15.3M in 3Q19

Y/Y decline primarily due to current period charge- offs $(2.6)M after-tax impact related to new products

Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.2)M vs. $18.6M in 3Q19

$(3.2)M pre-tax impact related to new products

GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted, of

($0.22) and ($0.22), respectively, vs. ($6.39) and ($6.39), respectively, in 3Q19

($0.22) and ($0.22), respectively, vs. ($6.39) and ($6.39), respectively, in 3Q19 Adjusted EPS of $0.15 vs. $0.64 in 3Q19

Book Value of $453.0M, or $16.42 per share, and Adjusted Tangible Book Value of $425.1M, or $15.41 per share

Adjusted ROE of 3.7% vs. 14.6% in 3Q19

Adjusted Operating Efficiency of 63.3% vs. 57.9% in 3Q19 Note: See appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 6 Select October 2020 Preliminary(1) Results Aggregate Originations were $133.6M in October, a 15% increase from September, and 69% of the prior-year period. This marked an improvement relative to September's Aggregate Originations, which were 67% of the prior-year period.

prior-year period. This marked an improvement relative to September's Aggregate Originations, which were 67% of the prior-year period. 1.0% of Owned Principal Balance in active deferral status

8-14 day and 15-29 day delinquencies were at 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively

day and 15-29 day delinquencies were at 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively 30+ Day Delinquency Rate of 3.6%

Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate of 8.9% as compared to 9.0% for the month of September 2020. October included $2.8M of additional charge-offs on loans deemed uncollectible prior to becoming 120 days contractually past due.

Charge-Off Rate of 8.9% as compared to 9.0% for the month of September 2020. October included $2.8M of additional charge-offs on loans deemed uncollectible prior to becoming 120 days contractually past due. Managed Principal Balance at End of Period of $1.8 billion for both October and September

Total cash of $196.2M, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $140.2M and restricted cash of $56.0M

Undrawn capacity on warehouse line of $208.0M Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process. Note: See appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 7 Originations Have Been Improving Month Over Month ($ Millions) Start of the Recovery Quarterly Pandemic Comparison $302 M $158 M $134 M $116 M$116 M $101 M $85 M $69 M $42 M $47 M Mar '20 Apr '20 May '20 Jun '20 Jul '20 Aug '20 Sep '20 Oct '20(1) 2Q20 3Q20 P/P(2) -23% -64% +12% +46% +24% +19% +14% +15% -64% +92% Y/Y -16% -71% -71% -60% -54% -45% -33% -31% -67% -44% CAC $215 $574 $461 $298 $240 $210 $180 NA $413 $207 Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process. 'P/P' refers to period-over-period and is month-over-month from March '20 through October '20 and quarter-over-quarter for the quarterly comparisons for 2Q20 and 3Q20. 8 Credit Metrics 30+ Day Delinquency Rate (%) 3.8% 4.0% 3.8% 3.7% 3.5% 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Annualized Net Charge-off Rate(1)(2) (%) 10.6% 10.4% 10.0% 9.0% 8.9% 8.0% 8.1% 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 YTD 3Q19 YTD 3Q20 Calculated as net charge-offs divided by Average Daily Principal Balance.. $11.2M and $15.3M of additional charge-offs in 3Q20 and YTD 3Q20, respectively. 9 Detailed Delinquencies and Deferrals Percentage of Outstanding Principal Balance of Owned Receivables Days As of As of As of As of As of As of As of As of (1) Delinquent 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 0 88.9% 90.2% 87.8% 89.5% 90.8% 90.0% 90.3% 91.3% 1-7 3.3 2.6 3.5 3.2 2.6 3.2 2.9 2.4 8-14 2.2 1.6 1.9 1.8 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.2 15-29 1.8 1.6 2.8 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.5 30-59 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.6 1.8 1.7 1.7 60-89 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 90-119 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.8 120+ (2) - - - - - - - - 30+ 3.8 4.0 4.0 3.7 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.6 Emergency 6.1 14.6 7.6 5.0 3.9 2.8 1.5 1.0 Hardship Deferrals (3) Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process. The 120+ delinquent balances are excluded from the 30+ delinquency rate and percent current rate calculations because these balances are charged off on the last day of a given month. Emergency hardship deferrals excluded from delinquent balances. Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 10 Emergency Hardship Deferrals Have Declined Percentage of owned principal balance in emergency hardship deferral status 14.6% 7.6% 6.1% 5.0% 3.9% 2.8% 1.5% 1.0% 3/31/20 4/30/20 5/31/20 6/30/20 7/31/20 8/31/20 9/30/20 10/31/20(1) (1) Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process. 11 Credit Trends of New Originations First Payment Defaults consistently below 2019 levels since tightening underwriting First Payment Defaults 5% 4% 3% 2% 1% -% 2/ 16 23 3/ 3/ 15 22 29 4/ 12 19 26 5/ 10 17 24 31 6/ 14 21 28 7/ 12 19 26 8/2 8/9 16 23 30 9/ 13 20 27 /4 9 2/ 2/ 1 8 3/ 3/ 3/ 5 4/ 4/ 4/ 3 5/ 5/ 5/ 5/ 7 6/ 6/ 6/ 5 7/ 7/ 7/ 8/ 8/ 8/ 6 9/ 9/ 9/ 10 2020 2019 12 Credit Quality Net Lifetime Loan Loss Rates by Vintage Year of Origination 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Lifetime Loan Losses as % of Original 7.7% 8.9% 5.5% 6.4% 6.2% 5.6% 5.6% 6.1% 7.1% 8.0% 8.3% 8.9% (1) 3.9% (1) Principal Balance Outstanding Principal Balance as % of 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 1.1% 17.3% 62.1% Original Amount Disbursed Dollar Weighted Average Original Term for 9.3 9.9 10.2 11.7 12.3 14.5 16.4 19.1 22.3 24.2 26.3 29.0 30.0 Vintage (Months) Vintage is not fully mature from a loss perspective.and does not show the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic 13 Capital and Liquidity Well Established Capital Markets Program with Diversified Sources of Funding Maintained 12+ month liquidity runway (1)

$1.1 billion asset-backed notes fund future originations at fixed cost of debt for three-year terms

asset-backed notes fund future originations at fixed cost of debt for three-year terms $400 million secured line of credit committed through October 2021; $208 million undrawn as of October 31, 2020 (2)

Sold retained subordinate notes, raising $39.8 million, net, and co-sponsored $188.0 million securitization of Oportun collateral by whole loan purchaser

co-sponsored $188.0 million securitization of Oportun collateral by whole loan purchaser Sell 10% of core loan originations under whole loan sale agreement at a fixed price committed through December 10, 2020 FVPF Cost of Debt FVPF Debt to Equity 4.2% 4.1% 4.2% 4.2% 3.9% 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 3.3x 3.2x 3.1x 3.0x 2.9x 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 As of September 30, 2020, assumes maintaining operations and covering all upcoming debt obligations. Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process. 14 Net Change in Fair Value 3Q20 FVPF Net Change in Fair Value Quarter Ended Change ($ Millions) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 2Q19 Q / Q Y / Y Loan Portfolio Drivers Discount rate 7.8% 8.8% 7.9% 8.4% (1.0)% (0.1)% Remaining cumulative charge-offs as a % of principal 10.6% 12.7% 9.8% 9.9% (2.1)% 0.8% balance Average life in years 0.78 0.80 0.77 0.76 -0.02 0.01 Loans Receivable at Fair Value(1) Fair value loan portfolio - principal balance $1,575.0 $1,645.1 $1,691.8 $1,584.2 $(70.1) $(116.8) Cumulative fair value mark-to-market adjustment 30.4 vs. (9.5) 64.5 vs. 56.6 A 39.8 (34.1) Fair value loan portfolio - end of period $1,605.4 $1,635.7 $1,756.3 $1,640.7 $(30.3) $(150.9) Price 101.9% 99.4% 103.8% 103.6% 2.5% (1.9)% Asset-Backed Notes at Fair Value Carrying value of asset-backed notes $1,113.2 $1,313.1 $1,473.1 $1,223.2 $(200.0) $(360.0) Cumulative fair value mark-to-market adjustment 12.3 vs. (16.8) 20.8 vs. 19.0 B 29.1 (8.5) Fair value asset-backed notes - end of period $1,125.4 $1,296.4 $1,493.9 $1,242.2 $(171.0) $(368.5) Price 101.1% 98.7% 101.4% 101.6% 2.4% (0.3)% Net Change in Fair Value Summary A Mark-to-market adjustment on loans $39.8 $63.1 $7.9 $8.5 $(23.2) $31.9 B Mark-to-market adjustment on asset-backed notes $(29.1) $(108.2) $(1.8) $(10.6) $79.1 $(27.3) Total fair value mark-to-market adjustment $10.7 $(45.2) $6.1 $(2.1) $55.9 $4.6 Net charge-offs $(41.9) $(45.7) $(33.7) $(29.7) $3.8 $(8.3) Total Net Change in Fair Value $(31.2) $(90.9) $(27.6) $(31.7) $59.7 $(3.7) Refer to page 36 for estimate methodology to calculate fair value premium on loans receivable by quarter. Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. Increase in FV of Loans will increase Net Revenue Increase in FV of Notes will decrease Net Revenue 15 Prudently Managing Operating Expenses ($ Millions) Operating Expenses & Adjusted Operating Efficiency(1)(%) Personal Loans New Products(2) Adjusted Operating Efficiency(1) 63.3% 57.9% 57.8% 60.0% 60.1% 57.1% 57.4% 57.0% $262.0 $9.2 $293.2 $12.4 20% 9% $252.8 $280.8 $100.1 $100.6 $98.6 $101.6 $83.2 $93.0 $3.7 $5.1 $4.2 $4.2 $4.0 $2.9 $80.3 $96.4 $95.4 $94.4 $89.0 $97.4 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 YTD 3Q19 YTD 3Q20 See Appendix for 'Key Definitions' and/or a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure; n umbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. Includes the impact from new products and services such as auto and credit card. 16 Profitability Metrics Adjusted EBITDA ($M)(1) Adjusted Net Income ($M)(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1) 12.1% 10.3% 10.9% 3.4% Pre-tax Impact of New Products(2) (0.9)% 13.2%5.0% $65.4 $8.1 Adjusted ROE (%)(1) 14.6% 22.8% (1.0)% (29.9)% 3.7% 11.7% (9.0)% After-tax Impact from New Products(2) $21.8 $21.5 $21.3 $3.2 $4.5 $3.4 $8.0 $18.6 $17.0 $17.9 $3.2 $4.8 $31.9 $57.3 $9.7 $22.1 $2.0 $3.2 $(1.2) $30.4 $3.5 $17.7 $2.4 $26.9 $15.3 $42.0 $6.1 $35.9 $1.7 $6.8 $2.6 $2.9 $4.2 $(1.2) $(23.8) $(32.8) $7.9 $2.3 $(31.7) $(35.1) 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 YTD YTD 3Q19 3Q20 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 YTD YTD 3Q19 3Q20 See Appendix for 'Key Definitions' and/or a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure; n umbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. Includes the impact from new products and services such as auto and credit card. Prior periods were updated to exclude the impact of expense associated with stock compensation and depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) and stock compensation and tax adjustment (Adjusted Net Income). 17 Appendix Key Definitions 30+ Day Delinquency Rate (1) is the unpaid principal balance for our owned loans that are 30 or more calendar days contractually past due as of the end of the period divided by Owned Principal Balance as of such date

is the unpaid principal balance for our owned loans that are 30 or more calendar days contractually past due as of the end of the period divided by Owned Principal Balance as of such date Access Loan Program: A program intended to make credit available to select borrowers who do not qualify for credit under Oportun's core loan origination program

Active Customers (1) is the number of customers with an outstanding loan serviced by us at the end of a period. Active Customers includes customers whose loans are owned by us and loans that have been sold that we continue to service. Customers with charged-off accounts are excluded from Active Customers

is the number of customers with an outstanding loan serviced by us at the end of a period. Active Customers includes customers whose loans are owned by us and loans that have been sold that we continue to service. Customers with charged-off accounts are excluded from Active Customers Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as net income (loss), adjusted for the impact of our election of the fair value option and further adjusted to eliminate the effect of the following items: income tax expense (benefit), COVID-19 expenses, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, litigation reserve, origination fees for fair value loans, net and fair value mark-to-market adjustment

non-GAAP financial measure calculated as net income (loss), adjusted for the impact of our election of the fair value option and further adjusted to eliminate the effect of the following items: income tax expense (benefit), COVID-19 expenses, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, litigation reserve, origination fees for fair value loans, net and fair value mark-to-market adjustment Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by adjusted weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding. Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the conversion of all convertible preferred shares as of the beginning of each annual period

non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by adjusted weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding. Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the conversion of all convertible preferred shares as of the beginning of each annual period Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting our net income (loss), for the impact of our election of the fair value option, and further adjusted to exclude income tax expense (benefit), COVID-19 expenses, stock-based compensation expense and litigation reserve

non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting our net income (loss), for the impact of our election of the fair value option, and further adjusted to exclude income tax expense (benefit), COVID-19 expenses, stock-based compensation expense and litigation reserve Adjusted Operating Efficiency is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses (excluding COVID-19 expenses, stock- based compensation expense and litigation reserve) by Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue

non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses (excluding COVID-19 expenses, stock- based compensation expense and litigation reserve) by Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue Adjusted Return on Equity ("ROE") is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing annualized Adjusted Net Income by Average Fair Value Pro Forma total stockholders' equity

non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing annualized Adjusted Net Income by Average Fair Value Pro Forma total stockholders' equity Adjusted Tangible Book Value is Fair Value Pro Forma total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets and system development costs

Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Share is Adjusted Tangible Book Value divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Common shares outstanding at period end have been adjusted to reflect the conversion of all preferred shares as of the beginning of each annual period.

Aggregate Originations (1) is the aggregate amount disbursed to borrowers during a specific period. Aggregate Originations excludes any fees in connection with the origination of a loan

is the aggregate amount disbursed to borrowers during a specific period. Aggregate Originations excludes any fees in connection with the origination of a loan Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate (1) is calculated as annualized loan principal losses (net of recoveries) divided by the Average Daily Principal Balance of owned loans for the period

Charge-Off Rate is calculated as annualized loan principal losses (net of recoveries) divided by the Average Daily Principal Balance of owned loans for the period APR is the Annual Percentage Rate

Asset-Backed Notes at Fair Value (or "Fair Value Notes") are all asset-backed notes issued by Oportun on or after January 1, 2018

Notes at Fair Value (or "Fair Value Notes") are all asset-backed notes issued by Oportun on or after January 1, 2018 Average Daily Principal Balance (1) is the average of outstanding principal balance of owned loans at the end of each calendar day during the period

is the average of outstanding principal balance of owned loans at the end of each calendar day during the period Book Value is total assets less total liabilities or equal to total stockholders' equity

Book Value Per Share is Book Value divided by common shares outstanding at period end

Customer Acquisition Cost (1) is calculated as sales and marketing expenses, which include the costs associated with various paid marketing channels, including direct mail, digital marketing and brand marketing and the costs associated with our telesales and retail operations divided by number of loans originated to new and returning customers during a period Credit card data has been excluded from these metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 because they are de minimis. 19 Key Definitions, Continued Emergency Hardship Deferral is any receivable that has had one or more payments deferred and added at the end of the loan payment schedule in connection with a local or wide-spread emergency declared by local, state or federal government such as a natural disaster, government shutdown or pandemic

wide-spread emergency declared by local, state or federal government such as a natural disaster, government shutdown or pandemic Fair Value Loans (or "Loans Receivable at Fair Value") are all loans receivable held for investment that were originated on or after January 1, 2018

Fair Value Notes (or "Asset-Backed Notes at Fair Value") are all asset-backed notes issued by Oportun on or after January 1, 2018

"Asset-Backed Notes at Fair Value") are all asset-backed notes issued by Oportun on or after January 1, 2018 Fair Value Pro Forma: In order to facilitate comparisons to periods prior to January 1, 2018, certain metrics included in this presentation have been shown on a pro forma basis, or the Fair Value Pro Forma, as if we had elected the fair value option since our inception for all loans originated and held for investment and all asset-backed notes issued

asset-backed notes issued Fair Value Pro Forma Cost of Debt is calculated as Fair Value Pro Forma interest expense divided by average Fair Value Pro Forma balance sheet value of debt

Fair Value Pro Forma Debt-to-Equity is calculated as Fair Value Pro Forma total debt divided by Fair Value Pro Forma total equity

Debt-to-Equity is calculated as Fair Value Pro Forma total debt divided by Fair Value Pro Forma total equity Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue is calculated as the sum of Fair Value Pro Forma interest income and non-interest income. Fair Value Pro Forma interest income includes interest on loans and fees; origination fees are recognized upon disbursement. Non-interest income includes gain on sales, servicing fees and other income. The Company adopted ASU 2019-05 as of January 1, 2020 and as a result Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue and GAAP Total Revenue are equal for all prospective reporting periods

non-interest income. Fair Value Pro Forma interest income includes interest on loans and fees; origination fees are recognized upon disbursement. Non-interest income includes gain on sales, servicing fees and other income. The Company adopted ASU 2019-05 as of January 1, 2020 and as a result Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue and GAAP Total Revenue are equal for all prospective reporting periods First Payment Defaults are calculated as the principal balance of any loan whose first payment becomes 30 days past due, divided by the aggregate principal balance of all loans originated during that same period

GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Leverage is Average Daily Debt Balance divided by Average Daily Principal Balance

Loans Receivable at Amortized Cost are loans held for investment that were originated prior to January 1, 2018. Upon the adoption of ASU 2019-05 as of January 1, 2020 this line item has been eliminated for all prospective reporting periods

2019-05 as of January 1, 2020 this line item has been eliminated for all prospective reporting periods Loans Receivable at Fair Value (or "Fair Value Loans") are all loans receivable held for investment that were originated on or after January 1, 2018

Managed Principal Balance at End of Period (1) is the total amount of outstanding principal balance for all loans, including loans sold, which we continue to service, at the end of the period

is the total amount of outstanding principal balance for all loans, including loans sold, which we continue to service, at the end of the period Net Revenue is calculated by subtracting interest expense and provision (release) for loan losses from total revenue and adding the net increase (decrease) in fair value

Operating Efficiency is calculated as total operating expenses divided by total revenue

Owned Principal Balance at End of Period (1) is the total amount of outstanding principal balance for all loans, excluding loans sold, at the end of the period

is the total amount of outstanding principal balance for all loans, excluding loans sold, at the end of the period Return on Equity is calculated as annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity for a period

Secured Financing is the asset-backed revolving debt facility (1) Credit card data has been excluded from these metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 because they are de minimis. 20 Key Financial and Operating Metrics Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 Change Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Y / Y 2020 2019 Y / Y Aggregate Originations (1) (Millions) $ 302.4 $ 157.6 $ 432.8 $ 619.3 $ 543.5 (44.4)% $ 892.8 $ 1,432.6 (37.7)% Number of Loans Originated (1) 97,826 48,193 143,150 213,840 192,709 (49.2)% 289,169 513,124 (43.6)% Active Customers (1) 624,205 676,830 777,194 793,254 745,089 (16.2)% 624,205 745,089 (16.2)% Customer Acquisition Cost (1)(2) $ 206.7 $ 413.2 $ 170.5 $ 131.3 $ 128.3 61.2 % $ 223.2 $ 134.6 65.8 % Owned Principal Balance EOP (1) (Millions) $ 1,572.0 $ 1,642.6 $ 1,831.0 $ 1,842.9 $ 1,691.8 (7.1)% $ 1,572.0 $ 1,691.8 (7.1)% Managed Principal Balance EOP (1) (Millions) $ 1,835.8 $ 1,938.4 $ 2,180.4 $ 2,199.0 $ 2,018.6 (9.1)% $ 1,835.8 $ 2,018.6 (9.1)% Average Daily Principal Balance (1) (Millions) $ 1,598.1 $ 1,736.5 $ 1,862.1 $ 1,769.2 $ 1,647.2 (3.0)% $ 1,731.7 $ 1,575.5 9.9 % Charge-offs, Net of Recoveries(1) (Millions) $ 41.9 $ 45.7 $ 41.4 $ 40.2 $ 33.7 24.3 % $ 129.0 $ 94.6 36.4 % 30+ Delinquent Balance EOP (1) (Millions) $ 54.9 $ 60.3 $ 69.9 $ 73.9 $ 64.8 (15.3)% $ 54.9 $ 64.8 (15.3)% 30+ Day Delinquency Rate (1) (%) 3.5 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 4.0 % 3.8 % 3.5 % 3.8 % Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate (1) (%) 10.4 % 10.6 % 8.9 % 9.0 % 8.1 % 10.0 % 8.0 % Operating Efficiency (%) 74.3 % 65.2 % 60.3 % 60.8 % 65.0 % 66.2 % 60.2 % Adjusted Operating Efficiency (%) 63.3 % 60.0 % 57.4 % 57.8 % 57.9 % 60.1 % 57.0 % Return on Equity (%) (5.3)% (29.4)% (11.0)% 19.5 % 9.6 % (15.2)% 12.7 % Adjusted Return on Equity (%) 3.7 % (29.9)% (1.0)% 22.8 % 14.6 % (9.0)% 11.7 % Credit card amounts have been excluded from these metrics for the three months ended September 30, 2020 because they are de minimis. Sales and marketing expenses divided by the number of new and returning customer loans originated in the respective periods. Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 21 Consolidated GAAP Income Statement ($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Y / Y Y / Y 2020 2019 Y / Y Y / Y Interest income $ 128.7 $ 136.1 $ 150.7 $ 148.3 $ 139.3 $ (10.5) (7.6)% $ 415.5 $ 395.8 $ 19.7 5.0 % Non-interest income 8.0 6.6 12.7 17.0 14.6 (6.6) (45.0)% 27.4 39.0 (11.6) (29.8)% Total revenue $ 136.8 $ 142.7 $ 163.4 $ 165.3 $ 153.9 $ (17.1) (11.1)% $ 442.9 $ 434.8 $ 8.1 1.9 % Less: Interest expense Provision (release) for loan losses Net increase (decrease) in fair value Net revenue Operating expenses: $ 13.4 $ 15.1 $ 16.4 $ 15.8 $ 15.5 $ (2.1) (13.5)% $ 44.9 $ 44.8 $ 0.1 0.3 % - - - (0.7) (0.4) 0.4 NM - (3.8) 3.8 NM (29.6) (81.5) (66.5) (18.7) (24.3) (5.3) 21.8 % (177.6) (78.6) (99.0) NM $ 93.7 $ 46.1 $ 80.6 $ 131.6 $ 114.5 $ (20.7) (18.1)% $ 220.4 $ 315.2 $ (94.8) (30.1)% Sales and marketing $ 20.6 $ 20.1 $ 24.8 $ 28.1 $ 24.7 $ (4.1) (16.5)% $ 65.5 $ 69.1 $ (3.6) (5.2)% Other operating expenses 80.9 73.0 73.8 72.4 75.3 5.6 7.4 % 227.7 192.9 34.8 18.0 % Total operating expenses $ 101.6 $ 93.0 $ 98.6 $ 100.5 $ 100.1 $ 1.5 1.5 % $ 293.2 $ 262.0 $ 31.2 11.9 % Income before taxes Income tax provision Net income Memo: Earnings (loss) per share Diluted earnings (loss) per share Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted $ (7.8) $ (46.9) $ (18.0) $ 31.2 $ 14.4 $ (22.3) (154.4)% $ (72.8) $ 53.3 $ (126.0) (236.6)% (1.8) (12.7) (4.7) 8.0 4.4 (6.2) (140.9)% (19.2) 14.8 (34.0) (229.1)% $ (6.0) $ (34.2) $ (13.3) $ 23.2 $ 10.0 $ (16.1) (160.3)% $ (53.6) $ 38.4 $ (92.0) (239.4)% $ (0.22) $ (1.26) $ (0.49) $ 0.86 $ (6.39) $ 6.17 (96.6)% $ (1.97) $ - $ (1.97) * $ (0.22) $ (1.26) $ (0.49) $ 0.81 $ (6.39) $ 6.17 (96.6)% $ (1.97) $ - $ (1.97) * 27.5 27.2 27.0 27.0 4.3 23.2 539.5 % 27.2 3.4 23.8 701.7 % 27.5 27.2 27.0 28.5 4.3 23.2 539.5 % 27.2 3.4 23.8 701.7 % Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 22 Consolidated Fair Value Pro Forma Income Statement ($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Y / Y Y / Y 2020 2019 Y / Y Y / Y Interest income $ 128.7 $ 136.1 $ 150.7 $ 148.2 $ 139.0 $ (10.3) (7.4)% $ 415.5 $ 394.2 $ 21.3 5.4 % Non-interest income 8.0 6.6 12.7 17.0 14.6 (6.6) (45.0)% 27.4 39.0 (11.6) (29.8)% Total revenue $ 136.8 $ 142.7 $ 163.4 $ 165.2 $ 153.6 $ (16.8) (11.0)% $ 442.9 $ 433.2 $ 9.7 2.2 % Less: Interest expense $ 13.2 $ 14.9 $ 15.9 $ 15.4 $ 15.1 $ (1.9) (12.8)% $ 44.0 $ 43.7 $ 0.3 0.7 % Net increase (decrease) in FV (31.2) (90.9) (54.8) (18.0) (27.6) (3.7) 13.3 % (176.9) (92.6) (84.3) 91.0 % Net revenue $ 92.4 $ 36.9 $ 92.7 $ 131.8 $ 110.9 $ (18.6) (16.7)% $ 222.0 $ 296.9 $ (74.9) (25.2)% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing $ 20.6 $ 20.1 $ 24.8 $ 28.1 $ 24.7 $ (4.1) (16.5)% $ 65.5 $ 69.1 $ (3.6) (5.2)% Other operating expenses 80.9 73.0 73.8 72.4 75.3 5.6 7.4 % 227.7 192.9 34.8 18.0 % Total operating expenses $ 101.6 $ 93.0 $ 98.6 $ 100.5 $ 100.1 $ 1.5 1.5 % $ 293.2 $ 262.0 $ 31.2 11.9 % Income before taxes $ (9.2) $ (56.1) $ (5.9) $ 31.3 $ 10.9 $ (20.1) (184.9)% $ (71.2) $ 34.9 $ (106.1) (303.8)% Income tax provision (2.2) (15.2) (1.1) 8.0 3.3 (5.5) (165.7)% (18.5) 9.8 (28.3) (288.8)% Net income $ (7.0) $ (40.9) $ (4.8) $ 23.3 $ 7.6 $ (14.6) (193.3)% $ (52.7) $ 25.1 $ (77.9) (309.7)% Memo: Adjusted EBITDA $ (1.2) $ 4.8 $ 18.5 $ 17.0 $ 18.6 $ (19.7) (106.3)% $ 22.1 $ 57.3 $ (35.2) (61.4)% Adjusted net income $ 4.2 $ (35.1) $ (0.8) $ 26.9 $ 15.3 $ (11.1) (72.8)% $ (31.7) $ 35.9 $ (67.6) (188.5)% Adjusted EPS $ 0.15 $ (1.29) $ (0.04) $ 0.94 $ 0.64 $ (0.50) (77.4)% $ (1.17) $ 1.53 $ (2.69) (176.3)% Basic weighted-average common 27.5 27.2 27.0 27.0 4.3 23.2 539.5 % 27.2 3.4 23.8 701.7 % shares outstanding Diluted adjusted weighted- 28.7 27.2 27.0 28.5 23.8 4.9 20.5 % 27.2 23.5 3.8 16.0 % average common shares outstanding Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 23 Consolidated Fair Value Pro Forma Income Statement Reconciliation ($ Millions) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 $ Change % Change As FV FV As FV FV Y / Y Y / Y Reported Adjustment Pro Forma Reported Adjustment Pro Forma Interest income $ 128.7 $ - $ 128.7 $ 139.3 $ (0.3) $ 139.0 $ (10.3) (7.4)% Non-interest income 8.0 - 8.0 14.6 - 14.6 (6.6) (45.0)% Total revenue $ 136.8 $ - $ 136.8 $ 153.9 $ (0.3) $ 153.6 $ (16.8) (11.0)% Less: Interest expense $ 13.4 $ (0.2) $ 13.2 $ 15.5 $ (0.4) $ 15.1 $ (1.9) (12.8)% Provision (release) for loan losses - - - (0.4) 0.4 - - NM Net increase (decrease) in FV (29.6) (1.6) (31.2) (24.3) (3.2) (27.6) (3.7) 13.3 % Net revenue $ 93.7 $ (1.4) $ 92.4 $ 114.5 $ (3.6) $ 110.9 $ (18.6) (16.7)% Operating expenses: Technology and facilities $ 31.6 $ - $ 31.6 $ 26.8 $ - $ 26.8 $ 4.9 18.2 % Sales and marketing 20.6 - 20.6 24.7 - 24.7 (4.1) (16.5)% Personnel 26.7 - 26.7 28.6 - 28.6 (2.0) (6.9)% Outsourcing and professional fees 11.5 - 11.5 16.0 - 16.0 (4.6) (28.4)% General, administrative, and other 11.1 - 11.1 3.9 - 3.9 7.3 186.6 % Total operating expenses $ 101.6 $ - $ 101.6 $ 100.1 $ - $ 100.1 $ 1.5 1.5 % Income before taxes $ (7.8) $ (1.4) $ (9.2) $ 14.4 $ (3.6) $ 10.9 $ (20.1) (184.9)% Income tax provision (1.8) (0.4) (2.2) 4.4 (1.1) 3.3 (5.5) (165.7)% Net income $ (6.0) $ (1.0) $ (7.0) $ 10.0 $ (2.5) $ 7.6 $ (14.6) (193.3)% Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 24 Consolidated Fair Value Pro Forma Income Statement Reconciliation ($ Millions) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 $ Change % Change As FV FV As FV FV Y / Y Y / Y Reported Adjustment Pro Forma Reported Adjustment Pro Forma Interest income $ 415.5 $ - $ 415.5 $ 395.8 $ (1.6) $ 394.2 $ 21.3 5.4 % Non-interest income 27.4 - 27.4 39.0 - 39.0 (11.6) (29.8)% Total revenue $ 442.9 $ - $ 442.9 $ 434.8 $ (1.6) $ 433.2 $ 9.7 2.2 % Less: Interest expense $ 44.9 $ (0.9) $ 44.0 $ 44.8 $ (1.1) $ 43.7 $ 0.3 0.7 % Provision (release) for loan losses - - - (3.8) 3.8 - - * Net increase (decrease) in FV (177.6) 0.7 (176.9) (78.6) (14.1) (92.6) (84.3) 91.0 % Net revenue $ 220.4 $ 1.6 $ 222.0 $ 315.2 $ (18.3) $ 296.9 $ (74.9) (25.2)% Operating expenses: Technology and facilities $ 93.9 $ - $ 93.9 $ 72.8 $ - $ 72.8 $ 21.1 28.9 % Sales and marketing 65.5 - 65.5 69.1 - 69.1 (3.6) (5.2)% Personnel 79.9 - 79.9 66.4 - 66.4 13.5 20.3 % Outsourcing and professional fees 36.2 - 36.2 42.8 - 42.8 (6.6) (15.3)% General, administrative, and other 17.6 - 17.6 10.8 - 10.8 6.8 62.6 % Total operating expenses $ 293.2 $ - $ 293.2 $ 262.0 $ - $ 262.0 $ 31.2 11.9 % Income before taxes $ (72.8) $ 1.6 $ (71.2) $ 53.3 $ (18.3) $ 34.9 $ (106.1) (303.8)% Income tax provision (19.2) 0.7 (18.5) 14.8 (5.1) 9.8 (28.3) (288.8)% Net income $ (53.6) $ 0.9 $ (52.7) $ 38.4 $ (13.3) $ 25.1 $ (77.9) (309.7)% Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 25 Condensed GAAP Balance Sheet ($ Millions) Quarter Ended Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Q / Q Y / Y Cash and cash equivalents $ 109.7 $ 139.2 $ 144.8 $ 72.2 $ 154.5 (21.2)% (29.0)% Restricted cash 53.8 58.7 61.3 64.0 65.9 (8.4)% (18.3)% Loans receivable at fair value 1,605.4 1,635.7 1,760.5 1,882.1 1,681.9 (1.9)% (4.5)% Loans receivable at amortized cost, net - - - 38.5 69.0 NM (100.0)% Other assets 148.7 141.0 150.7 145.2 121.3 5.4 % 22.6 % Total assets $ 1,917.5 $ 1,974.6 $ 2,117.3 $ 2,201.9 $ 2,092.6 (2.9)% (8.4)% Total debt 1,316.6 1,393.9 1,477.8 1,549.2 1,491.8 (5.5)% (11.7)% Other liabilities 147.9 126.4 156.0 163.9 139.6 17.0 % 5.9 % Total liabilities $ 1,464.5 $ 1,520.3 $ 1,633.8 $ 1,713.1 $ 1,631.5 (3.7)% (10.2)% Total stockholders' equity $ 453.0 $ 454.3 $ 483.5 $ 488.8 $ 461.1 (0.3)% (1.8)% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,917.5 $ 1,974.6 $ 2,117.3 $ 2,201.9 $ 2,092.6 (2.9)% (8.4)% Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 26 Condensed Fair Value Pro Forma Balance Sheet ($ Millions) Quarter Ended Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Q / Q Y / Y Cash and cash equivalents $ 109.7 $ 139.2 $ 144.8 $ 72.2 $ 154.5 (21.2)% (29.0)% Restricted cash 53.8 58.7 61.3 64.0 65.9 (8.4)% (18.3)% Loans receivable at fair value 1,605.4 1,635.7 1,760.5 1,925.6 1,756.3 (1.9)% (8.6)% Other assets 148.7 141.0 150.7 138.6 115.3 5.4 % 19.1 % Total assets $ 1,917.5 $ 1,974.6 $ 2,117.3 $ 2,200.3 $ 2,092.0 (2.9)% (8.3)% Total debt 1,316.6 1,392.5 1,467.2 1,550.8 1,493.9 (5.5)% (11.9)% Other liabilities 148.6 127.5 159.6 162.3 138.6 16.6 % 22.0 % Total liabilities $ 1,465.2 $ 1,520.0 $ 1,626.8 $ 1,713.0 $ 1,632.5 (3.6)% (10.3)% Total stockholders' equity $ 452.3 $ 454.6 $ 490.5 $ 487.3 $ 459.4 (0.5)% (1.5)% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,917.5 $ 1,974.6 $ 2,117.3 $ 2,200.3 $ 2,092.0 (2.9)% (8.3)% Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 27 Condensed Fair Value Pro Forma Balance Sheet Reconciliation ($ Millions) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 As Reported FV Adjustment FV Pro Forma As Reported FV Adjustment FV Pro Forma Cash and cash equivalents $ 109.7 $ - $ 109.7 $ 154.5 $ - $ 154.5 Restricted cash 53.8 - 53.8 65.9 - 65.9 Loans receivable at fair value 1,605.4 - 1,605.4 1,681.9 74.4 1,756.3 Loans receivable at amortized cost, net - - - 69.0 (69.0) - Other assets 148.7 - 148.7 121.3 (6.0) 115.3 Total assets $ 1,917.5 $ - $ 1,917.5 $ 2,092.6 $ (0.6) $ 2,092.0 Total debt 1,316.6 - 1,316.6 1,491.8 2.1 1,493.9 Other liabilities 147.9 0.7 148.6 139.6 (1.0) 138.6 Total liabilities $ 1,464.5 $ 0.7 $ 1,465.2 $ 1,631.5 $ 1.1 $ 1,632.5 Total stockholders' equity $ 453.0 $ (0.7) $ 452.3 $ 461.1 $ (1.7) $ 459.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,917.5 $ - $ 1,917.5 $ 2,092.6 $ (0.6) $ 2,092.0 Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 28 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ Millions) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 Change Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Y /Y 2020 2019 Y / Y Net income $ (6.0) $ (34.2) $ (13.3) $ 23.2 $ 10.0 (160.3)% $ (53.6) $ 38.4 (239.4)% Adjustments: Fair Value Pro Forma net income $ (1.0) $ (6.6) $ 8.5 $ 0.1 $ (2.5) (59.7)% $ 0.9 $ (13.3) (106.6)% adjustment Income tax expense (benefit) (2.2) (15.2) (1.1) 8.0 3.3 (165.7)% (18.5) 9.8 (288.8)% COVID-19 expenses 1.0 2.4 0.6 - - NM 4.1 - NM Depreciation and amortization 5.1 5.1 4.7 4.4 3.6 42.5 % 14.9 9.7 54.0 % Stock-based compensation expense 5.2 5.0 4.2 4.0 11.2 (53.5)% 14.3 15.2 (5.7)% Litigation reserve 8.8 - - 0.9 - NM 8.8 - NM Origination fees for Fair Value Loans, (1.3) 3.3 1.5 (1.5) (0.9) 42.6 % 3.5 (0.4) (900.0)% net Fair value mark-to-market adjustment (10.7) 45.2 13.4 (22.2) (6.1) 74.9 % 47.8 (2.0) (2,473.1)% Adjusted EBITDA $ (1.2) $ 4.8 $ 18.5 $ 17.0 $ 18.6 (106.3)% $ 22.1 $ 57.3 (61.4)% Memo: Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue 136.8 142.7 163.4 165.2 153.6 (11.0)% 442.9 433.2 2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1) (0.9)% 3.4 % 11.3 % 10.3 % 12.1 % 5.0 % 13.2 % Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue. Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 29 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation ($ Millions) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 Change Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Y /Y 2020 2019 Y / Y Net income Adjustments: Fair Value Pro Forma net income adjustment Income tax expense COVID-19 expenses Stock-based compensation expense Litigation reserve Adjusted income before taxes Normalized income tax benefit (expense) Income tax rate (%) Adjusted Net Income Memo: Fair Value Pro Forma stockholders' equity Adjusted ROE (%)(1) $ (6.0) $ (34.2) $ (13.3) $ 23.2 $ 10.0 (160.3)% $ (53.6) $ 38.4 (239.4)% (1.0) (6.6) 8.5 0.1 (2.5) (59.7)% 0.9 (13.3) (106.6)% (2.2) (15.2) (1.1) 8.0 3.3 (165.7)% (18.5) 9.8 (288.8)% 1.0 2.4 0.6 - - NM 4.1 - NM 5.2 5.0 4.2 4.0 11.2 (53.5)% 14.3 15.2 (5.7)% 8.8 - - 0.9 - NM 8.8 - * $ 5.7 $ (48.7) $ (1.1) $ 36.2 $ 22.0 (73.9)% $ (44.1) $ 50.1 (188.0)% (1.6) 13.6 0.5 (9.3) (6.7) (76.6)% 12.3 (14.3) (186.6)% 27.4 % 27.9 % 29.9 % 25.6 % 30.4 % 28.0 % 27.9 % 0.5 % $ 4.2 $ (35.1) $ (0.6) $ 26.9 $ 15.3 (72.8)% $ (31.7) 35.9 (188.5)% $ 452.3 $ 454.6 $ 490.5 $ 487.3 $ 459.4 (1.5)% $ 452.3 459.4 (1.5)% 3.7 % (29.9)% (1.0)% 22.8 % 14.6 % (9.0)% 11.7 % Calculated as Fair Value Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income divided by Average Fair Value Pro Forma Stockholders' Equity. ROE has been annualized. Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 30 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation ($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 Change Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Y /Y 2020 2019 Y / Y Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.22) $ (1.26) $ (0.49) $ 0.81 $ (6.39) (96.6)% $ (1.97) $ - - % Adjusted EPS Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 4.2 $ (35.1) $ (1.2) $ 26.9 $ 15.3 (72.8)% $ (31.7) $ 35.9 (188.5)% Basic weighted-average common shares 27.5 27.2 27.0 27.0 4.3 539.5 % 27.2 3.4 701.7 % outstanding Weighted-average common shares - - - - 18.0 NM - 18.7 (100.0)% outstanding based on assumed convertible preferred conversion Weighted average effect of dilutive securities: Stock options 1.2 - - 1.1 1.4 NM - 1.3 (100.0)% Restricted stock units 0.1 - - 0.4 0.1 NM - - * Warrants - - - - - (100.0)% - - (100.0)% Diluted adjusted weighted-average 28.7 27.2 27.0 28.5 23.8 20.5 % 27.2 23.5 16.0 % common shares outstanding Adjusted EPS $ 0.15 $ (1.29) $ (0.04) $ 0.94 $ 0.64 (77.4)% $ (1.17) $ 1.53 (176.3)% 31 GAAP Book Value Per Share Reconciliation ($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions) Quarter Ended Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Y /Y Stockholders' equity $ 453.0 $ 454.3 $ 483.5 $ 488.8 $ 461.1 (1.8)% Less: total preferred stockholders' equity (1) - - - - - NM Less: total preferred stock warrants (2) - - - - - NM Stockholders' equity available to common stockholders $ 453.0 $ 454.3 $ 483.5 $ 488.8 $ 461.1 (1.8)% Total common shares outstanding at end of period (1) 27.6 27.3 27.1 27.0 27.0 2.2 % Book Value Per Share $ 16.42 $ 16.62 $ 17.81 $ 18.10 $ 17.08 (3.8)% Prior to our IPO, the book value of equity available to common stockholders excludes the book value of convertible preferred equity and convertible preferred stock warrants. On the date of our IPO, these convertible preferred shares converted to common shares. Therefore, beginning in 3Q19 the number of common shares reflects this conversion and the book value of preferred equity is zero. Comprised of outstanding Series F-1 and G preferred warrants. Subsequent to our IPO, remaining Series G warrants converted to common stock warrants. Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 32 Adjusted Tangible Book Value Per Share Reconciliation ($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions) Quarter Ended Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Y /Y Stockholders' equity $ 453.0 $ 454.3 $ 483.5 $ 488.8 $ 461.1 (1.8)% Adjustments: Fair Value Pro Forma stockholders' equity adjustment (0.7) 0.3 7.0 (1.5) (1.7) (59.7)% Intangible assets, net (1) (27.2) (24.8) (21.7) (18.5) (14.6) 86.8 % Adjusted Tangible Book Value $ 425.1 $ 429.8 $ 468.8 $ 468.8 $ 444.9 (4.4)% Total common shares outstanding at end of period 27.6 27.3 27.1 27.0 27.0 2.2 % Additional common shares outstanding based on assumed convertible preferred - - - - - NM conversion Adjusted total outstanding shares 27.6 27.3 27.1 27.0 27.0 2.2 % Adjusted Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 15.41 $ 15.73 $ 17.27 $ 17.36 $ 16.48 (6.5)% Intangible assets, net consists of trademarks and internally developed software, net. Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 33 Originations Up 92% in 3Q20 compared to 2Q20 ($ Millions) $1,433 $893 $544 $619 $433 $302 $158 of 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 YTD 3Q19 YTD 3Q20 193 214 143 48 98 513 289 (000's) Managed Principal Balance at End of Period (9)% $2,019 $2,199 $2,180 $1,938 $1,836 Average 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Loan Size(1) $2,821 $2,896 $3,023 $3,271 $3,091 ($ Actuals) Calculated as Aggregate Originations for the period divided by number of loans originated for the period. Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 34 GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation ($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 Change Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Y /Y 2020 2019 Y / Y Net income (loss) Less: Additional common stock issued to Series G shareholders Less: Net income allocated to participating securities (1) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding $ (6.0) $ (34.2) $ (13.3) $ 23.2 $ 10.0 (160.3)% $ (53.6) $ 38.4 (239.4)% - - - - (37.5) NM - (37.5) * - - - - - NM - (1.0) (100.0)% $ (6.0) $ (34.2) $ (13.3) $ 23.2 $ (27.4) (78.0)% $ (53.6) $ - * 27.5 27.2 27.0 27.0 4.3 539.5 % 27.2 3.4 701.7 % Weighted average effect of dilutive securities: Stock options - - - 1.1 - NM - - * Restricted stock units - - - 0.4 - NM - - * Warrants - - - - - NM - - * Diluted weighted-average common 27.5 27.2 27.0 28.5 4.3 539.5 % 27.2 3.4 701.7 % shares outstanding Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.22) $ (1.26) $ (0.49) $ 0.86 $ (6.39) (96.6)% $ (1.97) $ - * Diluted $ (0.22) $ (1.26) $ (0.49) $ 0.81 $ (6.39) (96.6)% $ (1.97) $ - * In a period of net income, both earnings and dividends (if any) are allocated to participating securities. In a period of net loss, only dividends (if any) are allocated to participating securities. Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding. 35 Fair Value Pro Forma Fair Value Estimate Methodology Quarter Ended Change 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 Y /Y Weighted average portfolio yield over the remaining life of the loans Less: Servicing fee Net portfolio yield Multiplied by: Weighted average life in years Pre-loss cash flow Less: Remaining cumulative charge-offs Net cash flow Less: Discount rate multiplied by average life Gross fair value premium as a percentage of loan principal balance Less: Accrued interest and fees as a percentage of loan principal balance Fair value premium as a percentage of loan principal balance Discount rate 30.50 % 30.78 % 30.74 % 31.47 % 31.89 % 32.37 % 32.45 % (1.39)% (5.00)% (5.00)% (5.00)% (5.00)% (5.00)% (5.00)% (5.00)% - % 25.50 % 25.78 % 25.74 % 26.47 % 26.89 % 27.37 % 27.45 % (1.39)% 0.775 0.797 0.903 0.804 0.765 0.764 0.754 0.9 % 19.75 % 20.54 % 23.25 % 21.28 % 20.71 % 20.80 % 20.59 % (0.96)% (10.61)% (12.73)% (14.56)% (9.51)% (9.83)% (9.94)% (9.83)% (0.78)% 9.14 % 7.81 % 8.69 % 11.77 % 10.88 % 10.86 % 10.76 % (1.74)% (6.07)% (7.04)% (11.54)% (6.25)% (6.11)% (6.37)% (6.65)% 0.03 % 3.07 % 0.77 % (2.85)% 5.52 % 4.77 % 4.49 % 4.11 % (1.70)% (1.15)% (1.35)% (1.11)% (1.04)% (0.96)% (0.92)% (0.96)% (0.19)% 1.92 % (0.58)% (3.96)% 4.48 % 3.81 % 3.57 % 3.15 % (1.89)% 7.84 % 8.84 % 12.78 % 7.77 % 7.93 % 8.38 % 8.86 % (0.09)% 36 3Q20 Fair Value Price of Loans Relative to 2Q20 Fair Value Driver Shorter Average Life Lower Remaining Lower Accrued Lower Yield of Shorter Weighted Avg. Cumulative NCO Lower Discount Interest and Life of Rate of Rate of Fees of 28 bps - bps 212 bps 100 bps 20 bps 2Q20 (30.5% vs. 30.78%) (0.775 yrs vs. 0.797 yrs) (10.61% vs. 12.73%) (7.84% vs. 8.84%) (1.15% vs. 01.35%) 3Q20 Weighted avg. portfolio yield - 30.78 % 30.50 % 30.50 % 30.50 % 30.50 % 30.50 % 30.50 % remaining life of loan Less: servicing fee (5.00)% (5.00)% (5.00)% (5.00)% (5.00)% (5.00)% (5.00)% Net portfolio yield 25.78 % 25.50 % 25.50 % 25.50 % 25.50 % 25.50 % 25.50 % Multiplied by weighted avg. life in 0.797 0.797 0.775 0.775 0.775 0.775 0.775 years Pre-loss cash flow 20.54 % 20.32 % 19.75 % 19.75 % 19.75 % 19.75 % 19.75 % Less remaining cumulative charge- (12.73)% (12.73)% (12.73)% (10.61)% (10.61)% (10.61)% (10.61)% offs Net cash flow 7.81 % 7.59 % 7.02 % 9.14 % 9.14 % 9.14 % 9.14 % Less discount rate x avg. life (7.04)% (7.04)% (6.85)% (6.85)% (6.07)% (6.07)% (6.07)% FV premium (discount) as a % of 0.77 % 0.55 % 0.17 % 2.29 % 3.07 % 3.07 % 3.07 % loan principal Less accrued interest and fees as a (1.35)% (1.35)% (1.35)% (1.35)% (1.35)% (1.15)% (1.15)% % of loan principal FV premium (discount) as a % of (0.58)% (0.80)% (1.18)% 0.94 % 1.72 % 1.92 % 1.92 % loan principal Change in fair value premium (0.22)% (0.37)% 2.12 % 0.78 % 0.20 % 2.50 % Discount rate 8.84 % 7.84 % 37 Our Values Continue to Guide our Actions Our mission is to provide inclusive, affordable financial services that empower our customers to build a better future Supporting our Employees Corporate teams working remotely until Summer 2021

Strengthening Diversity & Inclusion efforts

Enhanced employee assistance programs and committed $100,000 to our Employee Assistance Fund

Expanded health and wellness programs and increased benefits, including sick leave, stipends to cover childcare expenses, and cash advances

Mobilize hundreds of employees to virtually volunteer for various United Way chapters Serving our Customers Voluntarily and permanently capping our APR at 36%

Continue to help customers impacted by the pandemic by offering payment deferrals and adjusted payment plans

Provide free financial coaching to more than 2,100 customers through our partnership with UnidosUS

Kept our retail stores open and safe for our customers

Help more than 870,000 people build their credit history

Saved our customers more than $1.8 billion in interest and fees Strengthening our Communities Further financial inclusion for low- and moderate-income (LMI) individuals and communities of color by disbursing over $9.3 billion in affordable loans into traditionally underserved communities

moderate-income (LMI) individuals and communities of color by disbursing over $9.3 billion in affordable loans into traditionally underserved communities Advance social justice efforts by donating $100,000 to nonprofit organizations supporting racial equity

