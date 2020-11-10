Oportun Financial : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements concerning our business, future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations of Oportun Financial Corporation ("Oportun" or the "Company") are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial position, as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in Oportun's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption "Risk Factors", including the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and include, but are not limited to: the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; market and economic disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic; Oportun's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, Net Revenue, operating expenses, and net income; changes in market interest rates; increases in loan delinquencies and charge-offs; Oportun's ability to operate successfully in a highly regulated industry; the effect of management changes; Oportun's ability to increase the volume of loans it makes; Oportun's ability to successfully launch the partnership with MetaBank, N.A., and offer loans in additional states; the successful development and execution of strategic partnerships; the success of Oportun's Emergency Hardship Deferral program; and Oportun's ability to compete successfully with companies that are currently in, or may in the future enter, the business of providing consumer loans to low- and moderate-income customers underserved by traditional, mainstream financial institutions.
Oportun Returning to Growth
Normalizing
Credit
Trends
Continued
Strong
Capital and
Liquidity
Expense
Management
Emergency Hardship Deferrals declined to 1.0% and 1.5% at Oct 31(1) and Sept 30 compared to 5.0% at June 30
30+ Day Delinquency Rate declined to 3.6% and 3.5% at Oct 31(1) and Sept 30 compared to 3.7% at June 30
First Payment Defaults on new originations below 2019 and pre-pandemic levels
Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate was 10.4% for 3Q20 as compared to 10.6% for 2Q20
Continuing to maintain 12+ months of liquidity runway
Sold retained subordinate notes, raising $39.8 million, net, and co-sponsored $188.0 million securitization of Oportun collateral by whole loan purchaser
$196.2 million of cash and restricted cash at October 31(1)
$400.0 million warehouse line with $208.0 million undrawn capacity at October 31(1)
Disciplined approach to managing operating expenses; reduced discretionary spend across the organization
3Q20 total operating expenses were up 9% sequentially from 2Q20. Excluding the impact of a legal settlement, 3Q20 operating expenses were down 0.2% sequentially. By comparison, operating expenses increased 20% from 2Q19 to 3Q19.
Continued network optimization of 346 retail locations across the U.S.
•
Quarter-over-quarter originations growth in 3Q20 of 92% as compared to 2Q20
Return to
•
Year-over-year originations increased in October, September and August to 69%(1), 67% and 55% of last year
Growth
Announced partnership with Metabank, N.A. for expansion across the nation
Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process.
Our Growth Strategy
Grow revenue and profitability in our existing addressable market by deepening existing capabilities, and expand addressable market by adding new geographies, capabilities, products, and channels
Geographies
Offer our products and services in all 50 states and become a national brand
Channel ecosystem
Make it ever easier for customers to do business with us, both directly and through our partners, regardless of their channel preference
Customers
Expand our brand, serving more low-to-moderate income customers with a high level of customer excellence
Data and technology
Leverage data and technology to drive competitive advantage in risk assessment, fraud analysis, marketing, and operations
Products
Deliver a suite of affordable financial products and services that empower our customers to improve their financial situations
Expanding Across the Nation
2%(1)
2%(1)
5%(1)
57%(1)
2%(1)
+
26%(1)
5%(1)
Represents Owned Principal Balance at End of Period by State as a percentage of total Owned Principal Balance at End of Period. All other states combined represent less than 1% of Owned Principal Balance at End of Period as of September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
Growth
Total revenue of $136.8M, down 11% Y/Y
FVPF Total Revenue of $136.8M, down 11% Y/Y
Aggregate Originations of $302.4M, down 44% Y/Y
EOP Managed Principal Balance of $1.8B, down 9% Y/Y
624K Active Customers at EOP, down 16% Y/Y
Credit
Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate of 10.4% vs. 8.1% in 3Q19, and down from 10.6% in 2Q20
30+ Day Delinquency Rate of 3.5% vs. 3.8% in 3Q19, and down from 3.7% in 2Q20
Capital & Liquidity
Total Cash of $163.5M, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $109.7M and restricted cash of $53.8M
FVPF Debt-to-Equity of 2.9x down from 3.3x in 3Q19
FVPF Cost of Debt of 3.9% down from 4.2% in 3Q19
Profitability
Net income (loss) of $(6.0)M vs. $10.0M in 3Q19
Y/Y decline primarily due to current period charge- offs and legal settlement of $(8.8)M
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) of $4.2M vs. $15.3M in 3Q19
Y/Y decline primarily due to current period charge- offs
$(2.6)M after-tax impact related to new products
Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.2)M vs. $18.6M in 3Q19
$(3.2)M pre-tax impact related to new products
GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted, of
($0.22) and ($0.22), respectively, vs. ($6.39) and ($6.39), respectively, in 3Q19
Adjusted EPS of $0.15 vs. $0.64 in 3Q19
Book Value of $453.0M, or $16.42 per share, and Adjusted Tangible Book Value of $425.1M, or $15.41 per share
Adjusted ROE of 3.7% vs. 14.6% in 3Q19
Adjusted Operating Efficiency of 63.3% vs. 57.9% in 3Q19
Note: See appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.
Select October 2020 Preliminary(1) Results
Aggregate Originations were $133.6M in October, a 15% increase from September, and 69% of the prior-year period. This marked an improvement relative to September's Aggregate Originations, which were 67% of the prior-year period.
1.0% of Owned Principal Balance in active deferral status
8-14day and 15-29 day delinquencies were at 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively
30+ Day Delinquency Rate of 3.6%
Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate of 8.9% as compared to 9.0% for the month of September 2020. October included $2.8M of additional charge-offs on loans deemed uncollectible prior to becoming 120 days contractually past due.
Managed Principal Balance at End of Period of $1.8 billion for both October and September
Total cash of $196.2M, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $140.2M and restricted cash of $56.0M
Undrawn capacity on warehouse line of $208.0M
Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process.Note: See appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. Numbers may not foot orcross-footdue to rounding.
Originations Have Been Improving Month Over Month
($ Millions)
Start of the
Recovery
Quarterly
Pandemic
Comparison
$302 M
$158 M
$134 M
$116 M$116 M $101 M
$85 M
$69 M
$42 M
$47 M
Mar '20
Apr '20
May '20
Jun '20
Jul '20
Aug '20
Sep '20
Oct '20(1)
2Q20
3Q20
P/P(2)
-23%
-64%
+12%
+46%
+24%
+19%
+14%
+15%
-64%
+92%
Y/Y
-16%
-71%
-71%
-60%
-54%
-45%
-33%
-31%
-67%
-44%
CAC
$215
$574
$461
$298
$240
$210
$180
NA
$413
$207
Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process.
'P/P' refers to period-over-period and is month-over-month from March '20 through October '20 and quarter-over-quarter for the quarterly comparisons for 2Q20 and 3Q20.
Credit Metrics
30+ Day Delinquency Rate (%)
3.8%
4.0%
3.8%
3.7%
3.5%
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Annualized Net Charge-off Rate(1)(2) (%)
10.6%
10.4%
10.0%
9.0%
8.9%
8.0%
8.1%
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
YTD 3Q19
YTD 3Q20
Calculated as net charge-offs divided by Average Daily Principal Balance..
$11.2M and $15.3M of additional charge-offs in 3Q20 and YTD 3Q20, respectively.
Detailed Delinquencies and Deferrals
Percentage of Outstanding Principal Balance of Owned Receivables
Days
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
(1)
Delinquent
3/31/2020
4/30/2020
5/31/2020
6/30/2020
7/31/2020
8/31/2020
9/30/2020
10/31/2020
0
88.9%
90.2%
87.8%
89.5%
90.8%
90.0%
90.3%
91.3%
1-7
3.3
2.6
3.5
3.2
2.6
3.2
2.9
2.4
8-14
2.2
1.6
1.9
1.8
1.5
1.5
1.6
1.2
15-29
1.8
1.6
2.8
1.9
1.8
1.8
1.7
1.5
30-59
1.7
1.8
1.7
1.7
1.6
1.8
1.7
1.7
60-89
1.2
1.3
1.3
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.1
1.1
90-119
0.9
1.0
1.0
1.0
0.8
0.7
0.7
0.8
120+ (2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
30+
3.8
4.0
4.0
3.7
3.4
3.5
3.5
3.6
Emergency
6.1
14.6
7.6
5.0
3.9
2.8
1.5
1.0
Hardship
Deferrals
(3)
Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process.
The 120+ delinquent balances are excluded from the 30+ delinquency rate and percent current rate calculations because these balances are charged off on the last day of a given month.
Emergency hardship deferrals excluded from delinquent balances.
Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.
Emergency Hardship Deferrals Have Declined
Percentage of owned principal balance in emergency hardship deferral status 14.6%
7.6%
6.1%
5.0%
3.9%
2.8%
1.5%
1.0%
3/31/20
4/30/20
5/31/20
6/30/20
7/31/20
8/31/20
9/30/20
10/31/20(1)
(1) Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process.
Credit Trends of New Originations
First Payment Defaults consistently below 2019 levels since tightening underwriting
First Payment Defaults
5%
4%
3%
2%
1%
-%
2/
16
23
3/
3/
15
22
29
4/
12
19
26
5/
10
17
24
31
6/
14
21
28
7/
12
19
26
8/2
8/9
16
23
30
9/
13
20
27
/4
9
2/
2/
1
8
3/
3/
3/
5
4/
4/
4/
3
5/
5/
5/
5/
7
6/
6/
6/
5
7/
7/
7/
8/
8/
8/
6
9/
9/
9/
10
2020
2019
Credit Quality
Net Lifetime Loan Loss Rates by Vintage
Year of Origination
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net Lifetime Loan Losses as % of Original
7.7%
8.9%
5.5%
6.4%
6.2%
5.6%
5.6%
6.1%
7.1%
8.0%
8.3%
8.9%
(1)
3.9%
(1)
Principal Balance
Outstanding Principal Balance as % of
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
1.1%
17.3%
62.1%
Original Amount Disbursed
Dollar Weighted Average Original Term for
9.3
9.9
10.2
11.7
12.3
14.5
16.4
19.1
22.3
24.2
26.3
29.0
30.0
Vintage (Months)
Vintage is not fully mature from a loss perspective.and does not show the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Capital and Liquidity
Well Established Capital Markets Program with Diversified Sources of Funding
Maintained 12+ month liquidity runway(1)
$1.1 billion asset-backed notes fund future originations at fixed cost of debt for three-year terms
$400 million secured line of credit committed through October 2021; $208 million undrawn as of October 31, 2020(2)
Sold retained subordinate notes, raising $39.8 million, net, and co-sponsored $188.0 million securitization of Oportun collateral by whole loan purchaser
Sell 10% of core loan originations under whole loan sale agreement at a fixed price committed through December 10, 2020
FVPF Cost of Debt
FVPF Debt to Equity
4.2%
4.1%
4.2%
4.2%
3.9%
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
3.3x
3.2x
3.1x
3.0x
2.9x
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
As of September 30, 2020, assumes maintaining operations and covering all upcoming debt obligations.
Information provided is as of October 31, 2020, and are unaudited, preliminary and subject to change upon completion of our closing process.
Net Change in Fair Value
3Q20 FVPF Net Change in Fair Value
Quarter Ended
Change
($ Millions)
3Q20
2Q20
3Q19
2Q19
Q / Q
Y / Y
Loan Portfolio Drivers
Discount rate
7.8%
8.8%
7.9%
8.4%
(1.0)%
(0.1)%
Remaining cumulative charge-offs as a % of principal
10.6%
12.7%
9.8%
9.9%
(2.1)%
0.8%
balance
Average life in years
0.78
0.80
0.77
0.76
-0.02
0.01
Loans Receivable at Fair Value(1)
Fair value loan portfolio - principal balance
$1,575.0
$1,645.1
$1,691.8
$1,584.2
$(70.1)
$(116.8)
Cumulative fair value mark-to-market adjustment
30.4
vs.
(9.5)
64.5
vs.
56.6
A
39.8
(34.1)
Fair value loan portfolio - end of period
$1,605.4
$1,635.7
$1,756.3
$1,640.7
$(30.3)
$(150.9)
Price
101.9%
99.4%
103.8%
103.6%
2.5%
(1.9)%
Asset-Backed Notes at Fair Value
Carrying value of asset-backed notes
$1,113.2
$1,313.1
$1,473.1
$1,223.2
$(200.0)
$(360.0)
Cumulative fair value mark-to-market adjustment
12.3
vs.
(16.8)
20.8
vs.
19.0
B
29.1
(8.5)
Fair value asset-backed notes - end of period
$1,125.4
$1,296.4
$1,493.9
$1,242.2
$(171.0)
$(368.5)
Price
101.1%
98.7%
101.4%
101.6%
2.4%
(0.3)%
Net Change in Fair Value Summary
A Mark-to-market adjustment on loans
$39.8
$63.1
$7.9
$8.5
$(23.2)
$31.9
B Mark-to-market adjustment on asset-backed notes
$(29.1)
$(108.2)
$(1.8)
$(10.6)
$79.1
$(27.3)
Total fair value mark-to-market adjustment
$10.7
$(45.2)
$6.1
$(2.1)
$55.9
$4.6
Net charge-offs
$(41.9)
$(45.7)
$(33.7)
$(29.7)
$3.8
$(8.3)
Total Net Change in Fair Value
$(31.2)
$(90.9)
$(27.6)
$(31.7)
$59.7
$(3.7)
Refer to page 36 for estimate methodology to calculate fair value premium on loans receivable by quarter. Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.
Increase in FV of Loans will increase Net Revenue Increase in FV of Notes will decrease Net Revenue
See Appendix for 'Key Definitions' and/or a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure; numbers may not foot orcross-footdue to rounding.
Includes the impact from new products and services such as auto and credit card.
Profitability Metrics
Adjusted EBITDA ($M)(1)
Adjusted Net Income ($M)(1)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1)
12.1%
10.3%
10.9%
3.4%
Pre-tax Impact of New Products(2)
(0.9)% 13.2%5.0%
$65.4
$8.1
Adjusted ROE (%)(1)
14.6%
22.8%
(1.0)%
(29.9)%
3.7%
11.7%
(9.0)%
After-tax Impact from New Products(2)
$21.8
$21.5
$21.3
$3.2
$4.5
$3.4
$8.0
$18.6
$17.0
$17.9
$3.2
$4.8
$31.9
$57.3 $9.7
$22.1
$2.0
$3.2
$(1.2)
$30.4 $3.5
$17.7
$2.4
$26.9
$15.3
$42.0
$6.1
$35.9
$1.7
$6.8
$2.6
$2.9
$4.2
$(1.2)
$(23.8)
$(32.8)
$7.9
$2.3
$(31.7)
$(35.1)
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
YTD
YTD
3Q19
3Q20
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
YTD
YTD
3Q19
3Q20
See Appendix for 'Key Definitions' and/or a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure; numbers may not foot orcross-footdue to rounding.
Includes the impact from new products and services such as auto and credit card. Prior periods were updated to exclude the impact of expense associated with stock compensation and depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) and stock compensation and tax adjustment (Adjusted Net Income).
Appendix
Key Definitions
30+ Day Delinquency Rate(1) is the unpaid principal balance for our owned loans that are 30 or more calendar days contractually past due as of the end of the period divided by Owned Principal Balance as of such date
Access Loan Program: A program intended to make credit available to select borrowers who do not qualify for credit under Oportun's core loan origination program
Active Customers(1) is the number of customers with an outstanding loan serviced by us at the end of a period. Active Customers includes customers whose loans are owned by us and loans that have been sold that we continue to service. Customers with charged-off accounts are excluded from Active Customers
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as net income (loss), adjusted for the impact of our election of the fair value option and further adjusted to eliminate the effect of the following items: income tax expense (benefit), COVID-19 expenses, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, litigation reserve, origination fees for fair value loans, net and fair value mark-to-market adjustment
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by adjusted weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding. Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the conversion of all convertible preferred shares as of the beginning of each annual period
Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting our net income (loss), for the impact of our election of the fair value option, and further adjusted to exclude income tax expense (benefit), COVID-19 expenses, stock-based compensation expense and litigation reserve
Adjusted Operating Efficiency is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses (excluding COVID-19 expenses, stock- based compensation expense and litigation reserve) by Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue
Adjusted Return on Equity ("ROE") is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing annualized Adjusted Net Income by Average Fair Value Pro Forma total stockholders' equity
Adjusted Tangible Book Value is Fair Value Pro Forma total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets and system development costs
Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Share is Adjusted Tangible Book Value divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Common shares outstanding at period end have been adjusted to reflect the conversion of all preferred shares as of the beginning of each annual period.
Aggregate Originations(1) is the aggregate amount disbursed to borrowers during a specific period. Aggregate Originations excludes any fees in connection with the origination of a loan
Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate(1) is calculated as annualized loan principal losses (net of recoveries) divided by the Average Daily Principal Balance of owned loans for the period
APR is the Annual Percentage Rate
Asset-BackedNotes at Fair Value (or "Fair Value Notes") are all asset-backed notes issued by Oportun on or after January 1, 2018
Average Daily Principal Balance(1) is the average of outstanding principal balance of owned loans at the end of each calendar day during the period
Book Value is total assets less total liabilities or equal to total stockholders' equity
Book Value Per Share is Book Value divided by common shares outstanding at period end
Customer Acquisition Cost(1) is calculated as sales and marketing expenses, which include the costs associated with various paid marketing channels, including direct mail, digital marketing and brand marketing and the costs associated with our telesales and retail operations divided by number of loans originated to new and returning customers during a period
Credit card data has been excluded from these metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 because they are de minimis.
Key Definitions, Continued
Emergency Hardship Deferral is any receivable that has had one or more payments deferred and added at the end of the loan payment schedule in connection with a local or wide-spread emergency declared by local, state or federal government such as a natural disaster, government shutdown or pandemic
Fair Value Loans (or "Loans Receivable at Fair Value") are all loans receivable held for investment that were originated on or after January 1, 2018
Fair Value Notes (or "Asset-Backed Notes at Fair Value") are all asset-backed notes issued by Oportun on or after January 1, 2018
Fair Value Pro Forma: In order to facilitate comparisons to periods prior to January 1, 2018, certain metrics included in this presentation have been shown on a pro forma basis, or the Fair Value Pro Forma, as if we had elected the fair value option since our inception for all loans originated and held for investment and all asset-backed notes issued
Fair Value Pro Forma Cost of Debt is calculated as Fair Value Pro Forma interest expense divided by average Fair Value Pro Forma balance sheet value of debt
Fair Value Pro Forma Debt-to-Equity is calculated as Fair Value Pro Forma total debt divided by Fair Value Pro Forma total equity
Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue is calculated as the sum of Fair Value Pro Forma interest income and non-interest income. Fair Value Pro Forma interest income includes interest on loans and fees; origination fees are recognized upon disbursement. Non-interest income includes gain on sales, servicing fees and other income. The Company adopted ASU 2019-05 as of January 1, 2020 and as a result Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue and GAAP Total Revenue are equal for all prospective reporting periods
First Payment Defaults are calculated as the principal balance of any loan whose first payment becomes 30 days past due, divided by the aggregate principal balance of all loans originated during that same period
GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Leverage is Average Daily Debt Balance divided by Average Daily Principal Balance
Loans Receivable at Amortized Cost are loans held for investment that were originated prior to January 1, 2018. Upon the adoption of ASU 2019-05 as of January 1, 2020 this line item has been eliminated for all prospective reporting periods
Loans Receivable at Fair Value (or "Fair Value Loans") are all loans receivable held for investment that were originated on or after January 1, 2018
Managed Principal Balance at End of Period(1) is the total amount of outstanding principal balance for all loans, including loans sold, which we continue to service, at the end of the period
Net Revenue is calculated by subtracting interest expense and provision (release) for loan losses from total revenue and adding the net increase (decrease) in fair value
Operating Efficiency is calculated as total operating expenses divided by total revenue
Owned Principal Balance at End of Period(1) is the total amount of outstanding principal balance for all loans, excluding loans sold, at the end of the period
Return on Equity is calculated as annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity for a period
Secured Financing is the asset-backed revolving debt facility
(1) Credit card data has been excluded from these metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 because they are de minimis.
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended September 30
Change
Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Y / Y
2020
2019
Y / Y
Aggregate Originations (1) (Millions)
$
302.4
$
157.6
$
432.8
$
619.3
$
543.5
(44.4)%
$
892.8
$
1,432.6
(37.7)%
Number of Loans Originated (1)
97,826
48,193
143,150
213,840
192,709
(49.2)%
289,169
513,124
(43.6)%
Active Customers (1)
624,205
676,830
777,194
793,254
745,089
(16.2)%
624,205
745,089
(16.2)%
Customer Acquisition Cost (1)(2)
$
206.7
$
413.2
$
170.5
$
131.3
$
128.3
61.2 %
$
223.2
$
134.6
65.8 %
Owned Principal Balance EOP (1) (Millions)
$
1,572.0
$
1,642.6
$
1,831.0
$
1,842.9
$
1,691.8
(7.1)%
$
1,572.0
$
1,691.8
(7.1)%
Managed Principal Balance EOP (1) (Millions)
$
1,835.8
$
1,938.4
$
2,180.4
$
2,199.0
$
2,018.6
(9.1)%
$
1,835.8
$
2,018.6
(9.1)%
Average Daily Principal Balance (1) (Millions)
$
1,598.1
$
1,736.5
$
1,862.1
$
1,769.2
$
1,647.2
(3.0)%
$
1,731.7
$
1,575.5
9.9 %
Charge-offs, Net of Recoveries(1) (Millions)
$
41.9
$
45.7
$
41.4
$
40.2
$
33.7
24.3 %
$
129.0
$
94.6
36.4 %
30+ Delinquent Balance EOP (1) (Millions)
$
54.9
$
60.3
$
69.9
$
73.9
$
64.8
(15.3)%
$
54.9
$
64.8
(15.3)%
30+ Day Delinquency Rate (1) (%)
3.5 %
3.7 %
3.8 %
4.0 %
3.8 %
3.5 %
3.8 %
Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate (1) (%)
10.4 %
10.6 %
8.9 %
9.0 %
8.1 %
10.0 %
8.0 %
Operating Efficiency (%)
74.3 %
65.2 %
60.3 %
60.8 %
65.0 %
66.2 %
60.2 %
Adjusted Operating Efficiency (%)
63.3 %
60.0 %
57.4 %
57.8 %
57.9 %
60.1 %
57.0 %
Return on Equity (%)
(5.3)%
(29.4)%
(11.0)%
19.5 %
9.6 %
(15.2)%
12.7 %
Adjusted Return on Equity (%)
3.7 %
(29.9)%
(1.0)%
22.8 %
14.6 %
(9.0)%
11.7 %
Credit card amounts have been excluded from these metrics for the three months ended September 30, 2020 because they are de minimis.
Sales and marketing expenses divided by the number of new and returning customer loans originated in the respective periods.
Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.
Consolidated GAAP Income Statement
($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended September 30
$
Change
% Change
$
Change
% Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Y / Y
Y / Y
2020
2019
Y / Y
Y / Y
Interest income
$
128.7
$
136.1
$
150.7
$
148.3
$
139.3
$
(10.5)
(7.6)%
$
415.5
$
395.8
$
19.7
5.0 %
Non-interest income
8.0
6.6
12.7
17.0
14.6
(6.6)
(45.0)%
27.4
39.0
(11.6)
(29.8)%
Total revenue
$
136.8
$
142.7
$
163.4
$
165.3
$
153.9
$
(17.1)
(11.1)%
$
442.9
$
434.8
$
8.1
1.9 %
Less:
Interest expense
Provision (release) for loan losses
Net increase (decrease) in fair value
Net revenue
Operating expenses:
$
13.4
$
15.1
$
16.4
$
15.8
$
15.5
$
(2.1)
(13.5)%
$
44.9
$
44.8
$
0.1
0.3 %
-
-
-
(0.7)
(0.4)
0.4
NM
-
(3.8)
3.8
NM
(29.6)
(81.5)
(66.5)
(18.7)
(24.3)
(5.3)
21.8 %
(177.6)
(78.6)
(99.0)
NM
$
93.7
$
46.1
$
80.6
$
131.6
$
114.5
$
(20.7)
(18.1)%
$
220.4
$
315.2
$
(94.8)
(30.1)%
Sales and marketing
$
20.6
$
20.1
$
24.8
$
28.1
$
24.7
$
(4.1)
(16.5)%
$
65.5
$
69.1
$
(3.6)
(5.2)%
Other operating expenses
80.9
73.0
73.8
72.4
75.3
5.6
7.4 %
227.7
192.9
34.8
18.0 %
Total operating expenses
$
101.6
$
93.0
$
98.6
$
100.5
$
100.1
$
1.5
1.5 %
$
293.2
$
262.0
$
31.2
11.9 %
Income before taxes
Income tax provision
Net income
Memo:
Earnings (loss) per share
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
$
(7.8)
$
(46.9)
$
(18.0)
$
31.2
$
14.4
$
(22.3)
(154.4)%
$
(72.8)
$
53.3
$
(126.0)
(236.6)%
(1.8)
(12.7)
(4.7)
8.0
4.4
(6.2)
(140.9)%
(19.2)
14.8
(34.0)
(229.1)%
$
(6.0)
$
(34.2)
$
(13.3)
$
23.2
$
10.0
$
(16.1)
(160.3)%
$
(53.6)
$
38.4
$
(92.0)
(239.4)%
$
(0.22)
$
(1.26)
$
(0.49)
$
0.86
$
(6.39)
$
6.17
(96.6)%
$
(1.97)
$
-
$
(1.97)
*
$
(0.22)
$
(1.26)
$
(0.49)
$
0.81
$
(6.39)
$
6.17
(96.6)%
$
(1.97)
$
-
$
(1.97)
*
27.5
27.2
27.0
27.0
4.3
23.2
539.5 %
27.2
3.4
23.8
701.7 %
27.5
27.2
27.0
28.5
4.3
23.2
539.5 %
27.2
3.4
23.8
701.7 %
Consolidated Fair Value Pro Forma Income Statement
($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended September 30
$
Change
% Change
$
Change
% Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Y / Y
Y / Y
2020
2019
Y / Y
Y / Y
Interest income
$
128.7
$
136.1
$
150.7
$
148.2
$
139.0
$
(10.3)
(7.4)%
$
415.5
$
394.2
$
21.3
5.4 %
Non-interest income
8.0
6.6
12.7
17.0
14.6
(6.6)
(45.0)%
27.4
39.0
(11.6)
(29.8)%
Total revenue
$
136.8
$
142.7
$
163.4
$
165.2
$
153.6
$
(16.8)
(11.0)%
$
442.9
$
433.2
$
9.7
2.2 %
Less:
Interest expense
$
13.2
$
14.9
$
15.9
$
15.4
$
15.1
$
(1.9)
(12.8)%
$
44.0
$
43.7
$
0.3
0.7 %
Net increase (decrease) in FV
(31.2)
(90.9)
(54.8)
(18.0)
(27.6)
(3.7)
13.3 %
(176.9)
(92.6)
(84.3)
91.0 %
Net revenue
$
92.4
$
36.9
$
92.7
$
131.8
$
110.9
$
(18.6)
(16.7)%
$
222.0
$
296.9
$
(74.9)
(25.2)%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
$
20.6
$
20.1
$
24.8
$
28.1
$
24.7
$
(4.1)
(16.5)%
$
65.5
$
69.1
$
(3.6)
(5.2)%
Other operating expenses
80.9
73.0
73.8
72.4
75.3
5.6
7.4 %
227.7
192.9
34.8
18.0 %
Total operating expenses
$
101.6
$
93.0
$
98.6
$
100.5
$
100.1
$
1.5
1.5 %
$
293.2
$
262.0
$
31.2
11.9 %
Income before taxes
$
(9.2)
$
(56.1)
$
(5.9)
$
31.3
$
10.9
$
(20.1)
(184.9)%
$
(71.2)
$
34.9
$
(106.1)
(303.8)%
Income tax provision
(2.2)
(15.2)
(1.1)
8.0
3.3
(5.5)
(165.7)%
(18.5)
9.8
(28.3)
(288.8)%
Net income
$
(7.0)
$
(40.9)
$
(4.8)
$
23.3
$
7.6
$
(14.6)
(193.3)%
$
(52.7)
$
25.1
$
(77.9)
(309.7)%
Memo:
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1.2)
$
4.8
$
18.5
$
17.0
$
18.6
$
(19.7)
(106.3)%
$
22.1
$
57.3
$
(35.2)
(61.4)%
Adjusted net income
$
4.2
$
(35.1)
$
(0.8)
$
26.9
$
15.3
$
(11.1)
(72.8)%
$
(31.7)
$
35.9
$
(67.6)
(188.5)%
Adjusted EPS
$
0.15
$
(1.29)
$
(0.04)
$
0.94
$
0.64
$
(0.50)
(77.4)%
$
(1.17)
$
1.53
$
(2.69)
(176.3)%
Basic weighted-average common
27.5
27.2
27.0
27.0
4.3
23.2
539.5 %
27.2
3.4
23.8
701.7 %
shares outstanding
Diluted adjusted weighted-
28.7
27.2
27.0
28.5
23.8
4.9
20.5 %
27.2
23.5
3.8
16.0 %
average common shares
outstanding
Consolidated Fair Value Pro Forma Income Statement Reconciliation
($ Millions)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
$
Change
% Change
As
FV
FV
As
FV
FV
Y / Y
Y / Y
Reported
Adjustment
Pro Forma
Reported
Adjustment
Pro Forma
Interest income
$
128.7
$
-
$
128.7
$
139.3
$
(0.3)
$
139.0
$
(10.3)
(7.4)%
Non-interest income
8.0
-
8.0
14.6
-
14.6
(6.6)
(45.0)%
Total revenue
$
136.8
$
-
$
136.8
$
153.9
$
(0.3)
$
153.6
$
(16.8)
(11.0)%
Less:
Interest expense
$
13.4
$
(0.2)
$
13.2
$
15.5
$
(0.4)
$
15.1
$
(1.9)
(12.8)%
Provision (release) for loan losses
-
-
-
(0.4)
0.4
-
-
NM
Net increase (decrease) in FV
(29.6)
(1.6)
(31.2)
(24.3)
(3.2)
(27.6)
(3.7)
13.3 %
Net revenue
$
93.7
$
(1.4)
$
92.4
$
114.5
$
(3.6)
$
110.9
$
(18.6)
(16.7)%
Operating expenses:
Technology and facilities
$
31.6
$
-
$
31.6
$
26.8
$
-
$
26.8
$
4.9
18.2 %
Sales and marketing
20.6
-
20.6
24.7
-
24.7
(4.1)
(16.5)%
Personnel
26.7
-
26.7
28.6
-
28.6
(2.0)
(6.9)%
Outsourcing and professional fees
11.5
-
11.5
16.0
-
16.0
(4.6)
(28.4)%
General, administrative, and other
11.1
-
11.1
3.9
-
3.9
7.3
186.6 %
Total operating expenses
$
101.6
$
-
$
101.6
$
100.1
$
-
$
100.1
$
1.5
1.5 %
Income before taxes
$
(7.8)
$
(1.4)
$
(9.2)
$
14.4
$
(3.6)
$
10.9
$
(20.1)
(184.9)%
Income tax provision
(1.8)
(0.4)
(2.2)
4.4
(1.1)
3.3
(5.5)
(165.7)%
Net income
$
(6.0)
$
(1.0)
$
(7.0)
$
10.0
$
(2.5)
$
7.6
$
(14.6)
(193.3)%
Consolidated Fair Value Pro Forma Income Statement Reconciliation
($ Millions)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
$
Change
% Change
As
FV
FV
As
FV
FV
Y / Y
Y / Y
Reported
Adjustment
Pro Forma
Reported
Adjustment
Pro Forma
Interest income
$
415.5
$
-
$
415.5
$
395.8
$
(1.6)
$
394.2
$
21.3
5.4 %
Non-interest income
27.4
-
27.4
39.0
-
39.0
(11.6)
(29.8)%
Total revenue
$
442.9
$
-
$
442.9
$
434.8
$
(1.6)
$
433.2
$
9.7
2.2 %
Less:
Interest expense
$
44.9
$
(0.9)
$
44.0
$
44.8
$
(1.1)
$
43.7
$
0.3
0.7 %
Provision (release) for loan losses
-
-
-
(3.8)
3.8
-
-
*
Net increase (decrease) in FV
(177.6)
0.7
(176.9)
(78.6)
(14.1)
(92.6)
(84.3)
91.0 %
Net revenue
$
220.4
$
1.6
$
222.0
$
315.2
$
(18.3)
$
296.9
$
(74.9)
(25.2)%
Operating expenses:
Technology and facilities
$
93.9
$
-
$
93.9
$
72.8
$
-
$
72.8
$
21.1
28.9 %
Sales and marketing
65.5
-
65.5
69.1
-
69.1
(3.6)
(5.2)%
Personnel
79.9
-
79.9
66.4
-
66.4
13.5
20.3 %
Outsourcing and professional fees
36.2
-
36.2
42.8
-
42.8
(6.6)
(15.3)%
General, administrative, and other
17.6
-
17.6
10.8
-
10.8
6.8
62.6 %
Total operating expenses
$
293.2
$
-
$
293.2
$
262.0
$
-
$
262.0
$
31.2
11.9 %
Income before taxes
$
(72.8)
$
1.6
$
(71.2)
$
53.3
$
(18.3)
$
34.9
$
(106.1)
(303.8)%
Income tax provision
(19.2)
0.7
(18.5)
14.8
(5.1)
9.8
(28.3)
(288.8)%
Net income
$
(53.6)
$
0.9
$
(52.7)
$
38.4
$
(13.3)
$
25.1
$
(77.9)
(309.7)%
Condensed GAAP Balance Sheet
($ Millions)
Quarter Ended
Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Q / Q
Y / Y
Cash and cash equivalents
$
109.7
$
139.2
$
144.8
$
72.2
$
154.5
(21.2)%
(29.0)%
Restricted cash
53.8
58.7
61.3
64.0
65.9
(8.4)%
(18.3)%
Loans receivable at fair value
1,605.4
1,635.7
1,760.5
1,882.1
1,681.9
(1.9)%
(4.5)%
Loans receivable at amortized cost, net
-
-
-
38.5
69.0
NM
(100.0)%
Other assets
148.7
141.0
150.7
145.2
121.3
5.4 %
22.6 %
Total assets
$
1,917.5
$
1,974.6
$
2,117.3
$
2,201.9
$
2,092.6
(2.9)%
(8.4)%
Total debt
1,316.6
1,393.9
1,477.8
1,549.2
1,491.8
(5.5)%
(11.7)%
Other liabilities
147.9
126.4
156.0
163.9
139.6
17.0 %
5.9 %
Total liabilities
$
1,464.5
$
1,520.3
$
1,633.8
$
1,713.1
$
1,631.5
(3.7)%
(10.2)%
Total stockholders' equity
$
453.0
$
454.3
$
483.5
$
488.8
$
461.1
(0.3)%
(1.8)%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,917.5
$
1,974.6
$
2,117.3
$
2,201.9
$
2,092.6
(2.9)%
(8.4)%
Condensed Fair Value Pro Forma Balance Sheet
($ Millions)
Quarter Ended
Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Q / Q
Y / Y
Cash and cash equivalents
$
109.7
$
139.2
$
144.8
$
72.2
$
154.5
(21.2)%
(29.0)%
Restricted cash
53.8
58.7
61.3
64.0
65.9
(8.4)%
(18.3)%
Loans receivable at fair value
1,605.4
1,635.7
1,760.5
1,925.6
1,756.3
(1.9)%
(8.6)%
Other assets
148.7
141.0
150.7
138.6
115.3
5.4 %
19.1 %
Total assets
$
1,917.5
$
1,974.6
$
2,117.3
$
2,200.3
$
2,092.0
(2.9)%
(8.3)%
Total debt
1,316.6
1,392.5
1,467.2
1,550.8
1,493.9
(5.5)%
(11.9)%
Other liabilities
148.6
127.5
159.6
162.3
138.6
16.6 %
22.0 %
Total liabilities
$
1,465.2
$
1,520.0
$
1,626.8
$
1,713.0
$
1,632.5
(3.6)%
(10.3)%
Total stockholders' equity
$
452.3
$
454.6
$
490.5
$
487.3
$
459.4
(0.5)%
(1.5)%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,917.5
$
1,974.6
$
2,117.3
$
2,200.3
$
2,092.0
(2.9)%
(8.3)%
Condensed Fair Value Pro Forma Balance Sheet Reconciliation
($ Millions)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
As Reported
FV Adjustment
FV Pro
Forma
As Reported
FV Adjustment
FV Pro
Forma
Cash and cash equivalents
$
109.7
$
-
$
109.7
$
154.5
$
-
$
154.5
Restricted cash
53.8
-
53.8
65.9
-
65.9
Loans receivable at fair value
1,605.4
-
1,605.4
1,681.9
74.4
1,756.3
Loans receivable at amortized cost, net
-
-
-
69.0
(69.0)
-
Other assets
148.7
-
148.7
121.3
(6.0)
115.3
Total assets
$
1,917.5
$
-
$
1,917.5
$
2,092.6
$
(0.6)
$
2,092.0
Total debt
1,316.6
-
1,316.6
1,491.8
2.1
1,493.9
Other liabilities
147.9
0.7
148.6
139.6
(1.0)
138.6
Total liabilities
$
1,464.5
$
0.7
$
1,465.2
$
1,631.5
$
1.1
$
1,632.5
Total stockholders' equity
$
453.0
$
(0.7)
$
452.3
$
461.1
$
(1.7)
$
459.4
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,917.5
$
-
$
1,917.5
$
2,092.6
$
(0.6)
$
2,092.0
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
($ Millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended September 30
Change
Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Y /Y
2020
2019
Y / Y
Net income
$
(6.0)
$
(34.2)
$
(13.3)
$
23.2
$
10.0
(160.3)%
$
(53.6)
$
38.4
(239.4)%
Adjustments:
Fair Value Pro Forma net income
$
(1.0)
$
(6.6)
$
8.5
$
0.1
$
(2.5)
(59.7)%
$
0.9
$
(13.3)
(106.6)%
adjustment
Income tax expense (benefit)
(2.2)
(15.2)
(1.1)
8.0
3.3
(165.7)%
(18.5)
9.8
(288.8)%
COVID-19 expenses
1.0
2.4
0.6
-
-
NM
4.1
-
NM
Depreciation and amortization
5.1
5.1
4.7
4.4
3.6
42.5 %
14.9
9.7
54.0 %
Stock-based compensation expense
5.2
5.0
4.2
4.0
11.2
(53.5)%
14.3
15.2
(5.7)%
Litigation reserve
8.8
-
-
0.9
-
NM
8.8
-
NM
Origination fees for Fair Value Loans,
(1.3)
3.3
1.5
(1.5)
(0.9)
42.6 %
3.5
(0.4)
(900.0)%
net
Fair value mark-to-market adjustment
(10.7)
45.2
13.4
(22.2)
(6.1)
74.9 %
47.8
(2.0)
(2,473.1)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1.2)
$
4.8
$
18.5
$
17.0
$
18.6
(106.3)%
$
22.1
$
57.3
(61.4)%
Memo:
Fair Value Pro Forma Total Revenue
136.8
142.7
163.4
165.2
153.6
(11.0)%
442.9
433.2
2.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1)
(0.9)%
3.4 %
11.3 %
10.3 %
12.1 %
5.0 %
13.2 %
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
($ Millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended September 30
Change
Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Y /Y
2020
2019
Y / Y
Net income
Adjustments:
Fair Value Pro Forma net income adjustment
Income tax expense COVID-19 expenses Stock-based compensation expense Litigation reserve
Adjusted income before taxes
Normalized income tax benefit (expense)
Income tax rate (%)
Adjusted Net Income
Memo:
Fair Value Pro Forma stockholders' equity
Adjusted ROE (%)(1)
$
(6.0)
$
(34.2)
$
(13.3)
$
23.2
$
10.0
(160.3)%
$
(53.6)
$
38.4
(239.4)%
(1.0)
(6.6)
8.5
0.1
(2.5)
(59.7)%
0.9
(13.3)
(106.6)%
(2.2)
(15.2)
(1.1)
8.0
3.3
(165.7)%
(18.5)
9.8
(288.8)%
1.0
2.4
0.6
-
-
NM
4.1
-
NM
5.2
5.0
4.2
4.0
11.2
(53.5)%
14.3
15.2
(5.7)%
8.8
-
-
0.9
-
NM
8.8
-
*
$
5.7
$
(48.7)
$
(1.1)
$
36.2
$
22.0
(73.9)%
$
(44.1)
$
50.1
(188.0)%
(1.6)
13.6
0.5
(9.3)
(6.7)
(76.6)%
12.3
(14.3)
(186.6)%
27.4 %
27.9 %
29.9 %
25.6 %
30.4 %
28.0 %
27.9 %
0.5 %
$
4.2
$
(35.1)
$
(0.6)
$
26.9
$
15.3
(72.8)%
$
(31.7)
35.9
(188.5)%
$
452.3
$
454.6
$
490.5
$
487.3
$
459.4
(1.5)%
$
452.3
459.4
(1.5)%
3.7 %
(29.9)%
(1.0)%
22.8 %
14.6 %
(9.0)%
11.7 %
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation
($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended September 30
Change
Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Y /Y
2020
2019
Y / Y
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.22)
$
(1.26)
$
(0.49)
$
0.81
$
(6.39)
(96.6)%
$
(1.97)
$
-
- %
Adjusted EPS
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$
4.2
$
(35.1)
$
(1.2)
$
26.9
$
15.3
(72.8)%
$
(31.7)
$
35.9
(188.5)%
Basic weighted-average common shares
27.5
27.2
27.0
27.0
4.3
539.5 %
27.2
3.4
701.7 %
outstanding
Weighted-average common shares
-
-
-
-
18.0
NM
-
18.7
(100.0)%
outstanding based on assumed
convertible preferred conversion
Weighted average effect of dilutive
securities:
Stock options
1.2
-
-
1.1
1.4
NM
-
1.3
(100.0)%
Restricted stock units
0.1
-
-
0.4
0.1
NM
-
-
*
Warrants
-
-
-
-
-
(100.0)%
-
-
(100.0)%
Diluted adjusted weighted-average
28.7
27.2
27.0
28.5
23.8
20.5 %
27.2
23.5
16.0 %
common shares outstanding
Adjusted EPS
$
0.15
$
(1.29)
$
(0.04)
$
0.94
$
0.64
(77.4)%
$
(1.17)
$
1.53
(176.3)%
GAAP Book Value Per Share Reconciliation
($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions)
Quarter Ended
Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Y /Y
Stockholders' equity
$
453.0
$
454.3
$
483.5
$
488.8
$
461.1
(1.8)%
Less: total preferred stockholders' equity (1)
-
-
-
-
-
NM
Less: total preferred stock warrants (2)
-
-
-
-
-
NM
Stockholders' equity available to common stockholders
$
453.0
$
454.3
$
483.5
$
488.8
$
461.1
(1.8)%
Total common shares outstanding at end of period (1)
27.6
27.3
27.1
27.0
27.0
2.2 %
Book Value Per Share
$
16.42
$
16.62
$
17.81
$
18.10
$
17.08
(3.8)%
Prior to our IPO, the book value of equity available to common stockholders excludes the book value of convertible preferred equity and convertible preferred stock warrants. On the date of our IPO, these convertible preferred shares converted to common shares. Therefore, beginning in 3Q19 the number of common shares reflects this conversion and the book value of preferred equity is zero.
Adjusted Tangible Book Value Per Share Reconciliation
($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions)
Quarter Ended
Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Y /Y
Stockholders' equity
$
453.0
$
454.3
$
483.5
$
488.8
$
461.1
(1.8)%
Adjustments:
Fair Value Pro Forma stockholders' equity adjustment
(0.7)
0.3
7.0
(1.5)
(1.7)
(59.7)%
Intangible assets, net (1)
(27.2)
(24.8)
(21.7)
(18.5)
(14.6)
86.8 %
Adjusted Tangible Book Value
$
425.1
$
429.8
$
468.8
$
468.8
$
444.9
(4.4)%
Total common shares outstanding at end of period
27.6
27.3
27.1
27.0
27.0
2.2 %
Additional common shares outstanding based on assumed convertible preferred
-
-
-
-
-
NM
conversion
Adjusted total outstanding shares
27.6
27.3
27.1
27.0
27.0
2.2 %
Adjusted Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
15.41
$
15.73
$
17.27
$
17.36
$
16.48
(6.5)%
Originations Up 92% in 3Q20 compared to 2Q20
($ Millions)
$1,433
$893
$544
$619
$433
$302
$158
of
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
YTD 3Q19
YTD 3Q20
193
214
143
48
98
513
289
(000's)
Managed Principal Balance at End of Period
(9)%
$2,019
$2,199
$2,180
$1,938
$1,836
Average
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Loan Size(1)
$2,821
$2,896
$3,023
$3,271
$3,091
($ Actuals)
GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation
($ Millions, except per share data. Shares in Millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended September 30
Change
Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Y /Y
2020
2019
Y / Y
Net income (loss)
Less: Additional common stock issued to Series G shareholders
Less: Net income allocated to participating securities (1)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
$
(6.0)
$
(34.2)
$
(13.3)
$
23.2
$
10.0
(160.3)%
$
(53.6)
$
38.4
(239.4)%
-
-
-
-
(37.5)
NM
-
(37.5)
*
-
-
-
-
-
NM
-
(1.0)
(100.0)%
$
(6.0)
$
(34.2)
$
(13.3)
$
23.2
$
(27.4)
(78.0)%
$
(53.6)
$
-
*
27.5
27.2
27.0
27.0
4.3
539.5 %
27.2
3.4
701.7 %
Weighted average effect of dilutive securities:
Stock options
-
-
-
1.1
-
NM
-
-
*
Restricted stock units
-
-
-
0.4
-
NM
-
-
*
Warrants
-
-
-
-
-
NM
-
-
*
Diluted weighted-average common
27.5
27.2
27.0
28.5
4.3
539.5 %
27.2
3.4
701.7 %
shares outstanding
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.22)
$
(1.26)
$
(0.49)
$
0.86
$
(6.39)
(96.6)%
$
(1.97)
$
-
*
Diluted
$
(0.22)
$
(1.26)
$
(0.49)
$
0.81
$
(6.39)
(96.6)%
$
(1.97)
$
-
*
In a period of net income, both earnings and dividends (if any) are allocated to participating securities. In a period of net loss, only dividends (if any) are allocated to participating securities.
Fair Value Pro Forma Fair Value Estimate Methodology
Quarter Ended
Change
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q19
Y /Y
Weighted average portfolio yield over the remaining life of the loans
Less: Servicing fee
Net portfolio yield
Multiplied by: Weighted average life in years
Pre-loss cash flow
Less: Remaining cumulative charge-offs
Net cash flow
Less: Discount rate multiplied by average life
Gross fair value premium as a percentage of loan principal balance
Less: Accrued interest and fees as a percentage of loan principal balance
Fair value premium as a percentage of loan principal balance
Discount rate
30.50 % 30.78 % 30.74 %
31.47 %
31.89 % 32.37 % 32.45 %
(1.39)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
- %
25.50 %
25.78 %
25.74 %
26.47 %
26.89 %
27.37 %
27.45 %
(1.39)%
0.775
0.797
0.903
0.804
0.765
0.764
0.754
0.9 %
19.75 % 20.54 % 23.25 %
21.28 %
20.71 % 20.80 % 20.59 %
(0.96)%
(10.61)%
(12.73)%
(14.56)%
(9.51)%
(9.83)%
(9.94)%
(9.83)%
(0.78)%
9.14 %
7.81 %
8.69 %
11.77 %
10.88 % 10.86 % 10.76 %
(1.74)%
(6.07)%
(7.04)%
(11.54)%
(6.25)%
(6.11)%
(6.37)%
(6.65)%
0.03 %
3.07 %
0.77 %
(2.85)%
5.52 %
4.77 %
4.49 %
4.11 %
(1.70)%
(1.15)%
(1.35)%
(1.11)%
(1.04)%
(0.96)%
(0.92)%
(0.96)%
(0.19)%
1.92 %
(0.58)%
(3.96)%
4.48 %
3.81 %
3.57 %
3.15 %
(1.89)%
7.84 %
8.84 %
12.78 %
7.77 %
7.93 %
8.38 %
8.86 %
(0.09)%
3Q20 Fair Value Price of Loans Relative to 2Q20
Fair Value Driver
Shorter Average Life
Lower Remaining
Lower Accrued
Lower Yield of
Shorter Weighted Avg.
Cumulative NCO
Lower Discount
Interest and
Life of
Rate of
Rate of
Fees of
28 bps
- bps
212 bps
100 bps
20 bps
2Q20
(30.5% vs. 30.78%)
(0.775 yrs vs. 0.797 yrs)
(10.61% vs. 12.73%)
(7.84% vs. 8.84%)
(1.15% vs. 01.35%)
3Q20
Weighted avg. portfolio yield -
30.78 %
30.50 %
30.50 %
30.50 %
30.50 %
30.50 %
30.50 %
remaining life of loan
Less: servicing fee
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
(5.00)%
Net portfolio yield
25.78 %
25.50 %
25.50 %
25.50 %
25.50 %
25.50 %
25.50 %
Multiplied by weighted avg. life in
0.797
0.797
0.775
0.775
0.775
0.775
0.775
years
Pre-loss cash flow
20.54 %
20.32 %
19.75 %
19.75 %
19.75 %
19.75 %
19.75 %
Less remaining cumulative charge-
(12.73)%
(12.73)%
(12.73)%
(10.61)%
(10.61)%
(10.61)%
(10.61)%
offs
Net cash flow
7.81 %
7.59 %
7.02 %
9.14 %
9.14 %
9.14 %
9.14 %
Less discount rate x avg. life
(7.04)%
(7.04)%
(6.85)%
(6.85)%
(6.07)%
(6.07)%
(6.07)%
FV premium (discount) as a % of
0.77 %
0.55 %
0.17 %
2.29 %
3.07 %
3.07 %
3.07 %
loan principal
Less accrued interest and fees as a
(1.35)%
(1.35)%
(1.35)%
(1.35)%
(1.35)%
(1.15)%
(1.15)%
% of loan principal
FV premium (discount) as a % of
(0.58)%
(0.80)%
(1.18)%
0.94 %
1.72 %
1.92 %
1.92 %
loan principal
Change in fair value premium
(0.22)%
(0.37)%
2.12 %
0.78 %
0.20 %
2.50 %
Discount rate
8.84 %
7.84 %
Our Values Continue to Guide our Actions
Our mission is to provide inclusive, affordable financial services that empower our customers to build a better future
Supporting our Employees
Corporate teams working remotely until Summer 2021
Strengthening Diversity & Inclusion efforts
Enhanced employee assistance programs and committed $100,000 to our Employee Assistance Fund
Expanded health and wellness programs and increased benefits, including sick leave, stipends to cover childcare expenses, and cash advances
Mobilize hundreds of employees to virtually volunteer for various United Way chapters
Serving our Customers
Voluntarily and permanently capping our APR at 36%
Continue to help customers impacted by the pandemic by offering payment deferrals and adjusted payment plans
Provide free financial coaching to more than 2,100 customers through our partnership with UnidosUS
Kept our retail stores open and safe for our customers
Help more than 870,000 people build their credit history
Saved our customers more than $1.8 billion in interest and fees
Strengthening our Communities
Further financial inclusion for low- and moderate-income (LMI) individuals and communities of color by disbursing over $9.3 billion in affordable loans into traditionally underserved communities
Advance social justice efforts by donating $100,000 to nonprofit organizations supporting racial equity
Total donations of $703,000 through September in charitable grants to Education, Health Services, Civil Rights, and Community Development efforts
