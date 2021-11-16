Oportun Financial : Acquisition of Digit

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding Oportun's ("Oportun," "we" or "our") future business expectations which involve risks and uncertainties, including the expected opportunities, terms, timing, completion and effects of the proposed acquisition of Hello Digit, Inc. ("Digit") and the expectation that the acquisition of Digit will be additive to adjusted net income in 2023 and accretive to adjusted EPS in early 2024. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: risks and uncertainties related to our pending acquisition of Digit, including the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals in a timely manner or otherwise; failure to satisfy any closing conditions to the proposed acquisition; costs, expenses or difficulties related to the acquisition of Digit, including the integration of the Digit business; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed acquisition; the potential impact of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the proposed acquisition on relationships with our and/or Digit's employees, customers, suppliers and other business partners; inability to retain key personnel; changes in legislation or government regulations affecting us or Digit; and economic, financial, social or political conditions that could adversely affect us, Digit or the proposed acquisition. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

2