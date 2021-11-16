Oportun Financial : Acquisition of Digit

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding Oportun's ("Oportun," "we" or "our") future business expectations which involve risks and uncertainties, including the expected opportunities, terms, timing, completion and effects of the proposed acquisition of Hello Digit, Inc. ("Digit") and the expectation that the acquisition of Digit will be additive to adjusted net income in 2023 and accretive to adjusted EPS in early 2024. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: risks and uncertainties related to our pending acquisition of Digit, including the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals in a timely manner or otherwise; failure to satisfy any closing conditions to the proposed acquisition; costs, expenses or difficulties related to the acquisition of Digit, including the integration of the Digit business; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed acquisition; the potential impact of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the proposed acquisition on relationships with our and/or Digit's employees, customers, suppliers and other business partners; inability to retain key personnel; changes in legislation or government regulations affecting us or Digit; and economic, financial, social or political conditions that could adversely affect us, Digit or the proposed acquisition. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Mission
Vision
Provide inclusive, affordable financial
Be the leading A.I.-driven,digital-first
services that empower our customers
platform helping hardworking
to build a better future
individuals meet their borrowing,
banking, savings, and investing needs
Accelerates our vision by 3-5 years
Builds deeper customer relationships with a suite of banking services that help improve financial health
Neobanking Platform
that has achieved scale and is loved by members
Nearly doubles customer
• 600K members1; Net Promoter® Score of 70; and 4.7 app store rating
base and is a platform
•
Products can be offered to everyone and create daily engagement
for accelerating growth
•
~$40M ARR and break-even on EBITDA basis
A.I.-Built Products
Expands product suite
• Savings, investing, and banking products designed to solve financial needs
address shortcomings of
•
World class product and engineering team with complementary expertise
and tech team
traditional bank products
•
AI engine has made over 660 million algorithmic transfers over 5+ years
Proven Impact
Expands positive social
• Founded in 2013; more than $7 billion saved on behalf of members
on members' financial
impact on customers
•
Average member historically incurs two less overdrafts per year
health
and communities
•
Members increase their net liquid savings ~50% after one year on Digit
(1) Digit members are individuals who are paying a subscription fee
+
Expands our addressable market
Accelerates revenue growth
Diversifies revenue sources
Enhances product suite
Positions us for future success
A transformational deal
Investment highlights
Combined 1.4 million members1 and a platform for accelerating growth
Cross-sellingopportunity to all applicants, as well as current and former customers of both Oportun and Digit
Seamless customer experience to be created through integration
Higher conversion and lower CACby making neobanking available to everyone who comes to Oportun and Digit
Daily engagement with customers deepens and extends relationships
A.I. capabilities are enhanced and expanded with real-time data
Financial management algorithms improve members' financial health
Revenue diversification with the addition of subscription, transaction and interchange fees
(1) Combined members include Oportun customers with an active financial product (loans or credit cards) and Digit customers paying a subscription fee.
