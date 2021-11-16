Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oportun Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPRT   US68376D1046

OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(OPRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oportun Financial : Acquisition of Digit

11/16/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oportun's Acquisition of Digit

November 16, 2021

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding Oportun's ("Oportun," "we" or "our") future business expectations which involve risks and uncertainties, including the expected opportunities, terms, timing, completion and effects of the proposed acquisition of Hello Digit, Inc. ("Digit") and the expectation that the acquisition of Digit will be additive to adjusted net income in 2023 and accretive to adjusted EPS in early 2024. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: risks and uncertainties related to our pending acquisition of Digit, including the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals in a timely manner or otherwise; failure to satisfy any closing conditions to the proposed acquisition; costs, expenses or difficulties related to the acquisition of Digit, including the integration of the Digit business; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed acquisition; the potential impact of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the proposed acquisition on relationships with our and/or Digit's employees, customers, suppliers and other business partners; inability to retain key personnel; changes in legislation or government regulations affecting us or Digit; and economic, financial, social or political conditions that could adversely affect us, Digit or the proposed acquisition. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

2

Mission

Vision

Provide inclusive, affordable financial

Be the leading A.I.-driven,digital-first

services that empower our customers

platform helping hardworking

to build a better future

individuals meet their borrowing,

banking, savings, and investing needs

3

Accelerates our vision by 3-5 years

Builds deeper customer relationships with a suite of banking services that help improve financial health

Neobanking Platform

that has achieved scale and is loved by members

Nearly doubles customer

• 600K members1; Net Promoter® Score of 70; and 4.7 app store rating

base and is a platform

Products can be offered to everyone and create daily engagement

for accelerating growth

~$40M ARR and break-even on EBITDA basis

A.I.-Built Products

Expands product suite

• Savings, investing, and banking products designed to solve financial needs

address shortcomings of

World class product and engineering team with complementary expertise

and tech team

traditional bank products

AI engine has made over 660 million algorithmic transfers over 5+ years

Proven Impact

Expands positive social

• Founded in 2013; more than $7 billion saved on behalf of members

on members' financial

impact on customers

Average member historically incurs two less overdrafts per year

health

and communities

Members increase their net liquid savings ~50% after one year on Digit

(1) Digit members are individuals who are paying a subscription fee

4

+

Expands our addressable market

Accelerates revenue growth

Diversifies revenue sources

Enhances product suite

Positions us for future success

A transformational deal

Investment highlights

  • Combined 1.4 million members1 and a platform for accelerating growth
  • Cross-sellingopportunity to all applicants, as well as current and former customers of both Oportun and Digit
  • Seamless customer experience to be created through integration
  • Higher conversion and lower CAC by making neobanking available to everyone who comes to Oportun and Digit
  • Daily engagement with customers deepens and extends relationships
  • A.I. capabilities are enhanced and expanded with real-time data
  • Financial management algorithms improve members' financial health
  • Revenue diversification with the addition of subscription, transaction and interchange fees

(1) Combined members include Oportun customers with an active financial product (loans or credit cards) and Digit customers paying a subscription fee.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oportun Financial Corp. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:57pOPORTUN FINANCIAL : Acquisition of Digit
PU
04:56pOportun Financial To Acquire Digit For $212.9 Million
MT
04:37pOPORTUN FINANCIAL : announces definitive agreement to acquire Digit - Form 8-K
PU
04:31pOPORTUN FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of ..
AQ
04:27pOPORTUN + DIGIT : An Unmatched Financial Health and Neobanking Platform
PU
04:15pOportun announces definitive agreement to acquire Digit
AQ
11/08JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Oportun Financial to $30 from $26, Keeps Market ..
MT
11/04Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Oportun Financial to $28 From $25, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
11/04OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
11/03Oportun Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 617 M - -
Net income 2021 52,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 736 M 736 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 937
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oportun Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,91 $
Average target price 28,67 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raul Vazquez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Aaron Coblentz CFO, Treasurer & Chief Administrative Officer
Matthew Jenkins Chief Operations Officer & GM-Personal Loans
R. Neil Williams Independent Director
David N. Strohm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION33.76%736
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED42.71%60 943
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL44.43%27 434
ORIX CORPORATION48.09%24 562
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED41.49%9 243
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED83.60%8 393